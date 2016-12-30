ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In ETFs/ETPs Listed In Canada Reached A New Record High Of 83 Billion US Dollars At The End Of November 2016

Record levels of assets under management were also reached at the end of November for ETFs/ETPs listed globally at US$3.445 trillion and in the United States at US$2.471 trillion.

US$1.95 Bn of net new assets were gathered by ETFs/ETPs listed in Canada during the month.

Assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in Canada are US$83.40 billion at the end of November 2016.

ETFGI, the leading independent research and consultancy firm on trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, today reported assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in Canada are US$83.40 billion at the end of November 2016. Net flows gathered by ETFs/ETPs in November were US$1.95 Bn of net new assets gathered during the month, according to data from ETFGI's November 2016 global ETF and ETP industry insights report (click here to view the ETFGI global asset growth chart for ETFs/ETPs listed in Canada).

"The US market had a good month in November with the S&P 500 up 3.7% and the DJIA increased 5.9. The strong dollar caused currency headwinds for international markets. The S&P Developed Ex-U.S. BMI declined 1.8% while the S&P Emerging BMI was down 4.7%. In Europe S&P Europe 350 gained 1.24% in November, with almost all the gains attributable to the U.K. pound rising faster than the British stock market fell. During November the VIX declined dramatically by 21.9%" according to Deborah Fuhr, co-founder and managing partner at ETFGI.

At the end of November 2016, the Canadian ETF industry had 455 ETFs, with 612 listings, assets of US$83.40 Bn, from 18 providers listed on 2 exchanges.

ETFs and ETPs listed in Canada gathered net inflows of $1.95 Bn in November. Year to date, net inflows stand at record level of $12.29 Bn. At this point last year there were net inflows of $11.35 Bn.

Equity ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $1.32 Bn in November, bringing year to date net inflows to

$5.98 Bn, which is less than the net inflows of $6.32 Bn over the same period last year.

Fixed income ETFs and ETPs experienced net inflows of $364 Mn in November, growing year to date net inflows to $4.66 Bn, which is greater than the same period last year which saw net inflows of $3.42 Bn.

Commodity ETFs/ETPs accumulated net inflows of $40 Mn in November. Year to date, net inflows are at $264 Mn, compared to net inflows of $29 Mn over the same period last year.

iShares gathered the largest net ETF/ETP inflows in November with US$740 Mn, followed by BMO AM with US$472 Mn and Mirae Horizons with US$286 Mn net inflows.

BMO AM gathered the largest net ETF/ETP inflows YTD with US$5.74 Bn, followed by iShares with US$1.90 Bn and Vanguard with US$1.79 Bn net inflows.

