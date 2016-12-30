Rising Treasury Yields And GDP Growth Suggest Sector Rotation

Practical steps an investor can take to participate in leading sectors of the market.

In July '16, the 'winds of change' swept away the unusually low U.S. 10-year note yield.

Investment Thesis:

Rising U.S. 10-year Treasury note rates, inflation rates, and real GDP growth are driving equity sector rotation. Individual investors can participate in the economic expansion through the use of ETFs.

In July 2016, investors interested in U.S. 10-year Treasury notes began demanding more "yield" -- that is, more return for their 10-year investment (see chart below).

There are a few reasons Treasury note yields change over time, of which economic growth and inflation are two major ones. In fact, the 10-year note yield is perhaps the most important to track.

Here's Kimberly Amadeo, President World Money Watch (emphasis mine):

The 10-year Treasury note rate is the yield or rate of return, you get for investing in this note. The yield is important because it is the benchmark that guides other interest rates. The major exception is adjustable rate mortgages, which follow the Fed funds rate. But even the Federal Reserve watches the 10-year Treasury yield before making its decision to change the Fed funds rate. That's because the 10-year Treasury note, like all other Treasuries, is sold at an auction. Therefore, the yield indicates the confidence that investors have in economic growth.

As you can see from the real GDP chart below, indeed investors correctly priced into Treasury notes beginning in July: future economic growth! Look at the Q3 percent change for the third quarter. I see a healthy 3.5%.

I am always amazed at how quickly and accurately investors who are putting their money on the line can be -- the move in treasury rates that began in July did, as it were, forecast better economic growth ahead.

Here is commentary on third-quarter GDP from Trading Economics (emphasis mine):

The US economy advanced an annualized 3.5 percent on quarter in the three months to September of 2016, up from 1.4 percent growth in the previous period and better than a 3.2 percent expansion in the second estimate. It is the highest growth rate in two years as personal consumption, investment in structures and intellectual property products and government expenditure rose faster than anticipated and exports was boosted by boom in soybean shipments. GDP Growth Rate in the United States averaged 3.23 percent from 1947 until 2016, reaching an all time high of 16.90 percent in the first quarter of 1950 and a record low of -10 percent in the first quarter of 1958.

Another factor that affects Treasury note yields is inflation. The chart below does show inflation on the move up in the beginning of August along with note yields. When investors see inflation on the rise, they demand more yield from their investments to hedge purchasing power losses.

For a closer study of inflation and correlation to Treasury notes/bonds and initial effects on asset prices, see my article (there are a few nifty graphs in there): What Rising Inflation And U.S. Treasury Yields Mean For Income Investors.

It is clear from the data I have presented so far that here is a correlation between these three data points: Treasury rates, inflation rates, real GDP growth. All three are ascending.

Economic Cycles And Sector Rotation:

The National Bureau of Economic Research has been publishing data on economic cycles for over 150 years. The information provides investors with knowledge of the business cycle and how the economic cycle has historically impacted sectors in the stock and bond markets. Investors like to take advantage of this information to enhance their asset returns. Put another way, they like to invest in sectors of the market likely to outperform in a given phase of the economic cycle and even more important, avoid those sectors that are out of favor. Hence the term "sector rotation."

Chart Source: Index Strategy Advisors.

Although this graph above may look academic, it is quite simple: During contractionary periods (in blue), defensive sectors such as utilities, healthcare, and consumer staples are likely to hold up better than the higher-risk expansionary sectors. During expansionary times (green), the higher-risk sectors have a tendency to outperform while at the same time the defensive sectors are underperforming.

Putting it differently: Economic expansion is accompanied by low to rising interest rates, growing consumer optimism and strong employment numbers. During contraction, interest rates have peaked or are falling, consumers have slowed spending, and unemployment is on the rise.

According to rising Treasury rates, inflation rates and real GDP growth as we have now, it looks like we are in an economic expansion phase of the economic cycle.

Sector Rotation Basics

Sector rotation has been recognized as a worthwhile investing and trading strategy for many years. In the late 1990s, the first ever sector ETFs came into existence. For the first time, individual investors were provided with vehicles to alter sector weightings quickly within their portfolios in just a few trades. Put another way, investors are now able to participate in sectors experiencing favorable trends and to avoid those under pressure, maybe even sustained pressure.

So how to we determine what ETFs to rotate into? Price momentum.

Source: Dash of Insight

Take a look at the quilt chart above. What can be seen for each year is that the sectors with the most momentum (price appreciation) rise to the top of the chart. The sectors with the least momentum fall to the bottom of the chart. Now compare year 2015 with 2016 on the chart and see the shift in the top and bottom sectors. The shift happened in 2016 in the second half of the year as we are about to see in the next section.

Sector Rotation Strategy Implementation

I am going to illustrate the strategy using the following sector ETFs.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (TICKER: XLY)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (TICKER: XLP)

Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (TICKER: XLE)

Financials Select Sector SPDR ETF (TICKER: XLF)

Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (TICKER: XLV)

Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF (TICKER: XLI)

Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (TICKER: XLB)

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (TICKER: XLK)

Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (TICKER: XLU)

An investor utilizing the strategy decides how much to invest in the top-performing ETFs while eschewing the bottom performing.

Step 1: The top-performing ETFs are needed to construct the strategy. To do that, take the trailing three-month performance of all the ETFs and select the top-performing five. I have done this for you using most recent data. See below:

Courtesy: StockCharts.com

This graph should not be a surprise to anyone following the market closely. The five top ETFs over the trailing 90 days are:

Financials (22.9%)

Energy (10.99%)

Industrials (8.26%)

Technology (5.15%)

Materials (4.64%)

Step 2: The hypothetical portfolio is created and invested 100% in the top five ETFs above.

Step 3: Maintaining the strategy requires monthly rebalancing. That is done by repeating step one and making adjustments to be sure investments are solely in the five top-performing ETFs.

Historical Performance of Sector Rotation

A white paper was published in April 2010 by Mebane T. Faber, portfolio manager of Cambria Investment Management.

In short, a relative strength model (sector rotation strategy) was tested on the French-Fama US equity sector data back to the 1920s that resulted in increased absolute returns with equity-like risk. If you want to read the entire abstract, click here.

The conclusion of the study was that the relative strength model (sector rotation) outperformed buy and hold of the same sectors.

Here is a snapshot from the abstract showing the three-month measuring period as I described earlier.

Source: Abstract Mebane T. Faber, Cambria Investment MGMT.

Let me explain Exhibit 4.2. In step one (above) of sector strategy implementation, I noted that the five top-performing ETFs should be selected for the strategy. Now look at the column descriptor Top5 in Exhibit 4.2 above. That means 100% of the hypothetical portfolio is invested in the five top-performing sectors. The Top3 column shows the return when the portfolio is invested in the three top-performing sectors.

Notice too, that the Top5 has a compound annual growth rate of 12.43%. That is quite good. The S&P 500 recorded a 9.39% CAGR over the same time period according to the abstract (white) paper. That 300+ basis points difference makes a huge difference when it is compounded across larger investment time frames like 10 and 20 years.

Drawbacks of the Relative Strength System (Sector Rotation)

Most investors are already managing a portfolio of assets and would not be willing to employ a new method by buying the five top-performing ETFs as I pointed out earlier. These ETFs have already made a nice "run."

Many investors would not have the discipline to do the monthly rebalancing as needed to reconstitute their holdings.

Many investors would not have the discipline to maintain the system for the long term throughout economic cycles which sometimes last a very long time.

Income from the portfolio would vary significantly across the economic cycle depending on the composition of the top five performing ETFs.

Buying and selling of ETFs for rebalancing would have tax implications.

This is not an inclusive list of all the drawbacks, but I just wanted to highlight a few notable ones.

A Practical Approach To Sector Rotation

For those looking to participate in sectors that are responding to higher Treasury yields and economic growth, I offer the following practical approach.

1.) Monitor momentum in ETFs by keeping a watch list and try to note divergences that might indicate an upcoming change.

Example: Here is what we had from May 3 to June 30, 2016.

Source: StockCharts.com

Looking at the above we had a mixed picture, with utilities and consumer staples leading in comparison to the S&P 500.

Now let's look at the beginning of July to the end of August:

Source: StockCharts.com

As you can see, new sector leadership emerged on the scene and sector rotation is obvious. No longer are the defensive sectors leading, but the more cyclical sectors are, due to rising Treasury rates, inflation rates, and economic growth.

2.) Evaluate your portfolio holdings to determine your sector allocations. As an investor you should know how much money is dedicated to each sector. Put another way, know your weightings!

3.) If you are underweight any of the five sectors that are responding well to increasing Treasury rates and economic growth, consider increasing weightings.

4.) If you are overweight any of the sectors that are not responding well to increasing treasury rates and economic growth (i.e. healthcare, utilities, consumer staples), consider lowering weightings.

5.) Evaluate charts on the leading sectors to determine good entry points to buy. I set my market pullback buy areas in the table below. I plan on adding to these positions when the opportunity presents itself. I do not yet have a position in XLB, but I plan on it.

The buy areas below are technically based on chart support and moving averages. I set these "pull back" area buy points because I do not want to chase performance. I want to participate in the newly emerged sectors but not at current prices.

6.) Continue to monitor and rebalance your holdings each month according to the top 5 sector ETFs that are leading from a relative strength perspective and are responding well to increasing treasury rates and economic growth.

Additional Notes on Sector Investing

Here is a very good synopsis of the benefits of sector strategies that should resonate with investors as they think about sector allocations:

Sector strategies are attractive because of their potential to add alpha and outperform the market. Tactically changing portfolio weights to capitalize on sector return differences can be a method of seeking better performance versus staying invested across the whole market during the same time period. Sector investing provides attractive portfolio diversification when compared to investments in single stocks. The stocks with the largest weights in an index typically have a high correlation to the index itself, meaning a tendency to move together in the same direction. Using the sector, or subsector, rather than single stocks provides greater index diversification and reduces stock specific risk. Sector ETF Use: Sector ETFs enable portfolios to achieve target exposure levels to economic trends in an efficient manner. Sector ETFs also provide flexibility to adjust risk during different phases of the market cycle. For example, during the 2008 economic crisis, the financial sector declined at a far greater rate than the consumer goods sector. During the decline phase, a sector ETF strategy could have increased exposure to the consumer goods sector and reduced exposure to the financial sector. During the recovery phase, since the financial sector exhibited the best value, this strategy could have been reversed with greater exposure placed to financial sector ETFs and less exposure placed to consumer goods. The advantage of Sector ETFs is that they provide diversification within a sector but also enable strategic and tactical access to the most promising growth areas. Source: Index Strategy Advisors.

Intentions of this article:

In this article I did want to show what has changed since July '16 -- that is, rising Treasury yields, inflation rate and economic growth.

I depicted the basics of the economic cycle and how sectors have historically responded.

I also wanted to show investors' reaction to the changed equity environment. The reaction is, and has been, sector rotation towards growth in accordance with the economic cycle.

I showed an academic study that extolled the virtues of being overweight high relative strength sectors while eschewing low relative strength sectors.

I noted the drawbacks and difficulties a majority of investors would face trying to implement the academic relative strength model (sector rotation).

Finally, I provided a more practical approach that can be undertaken. This approach can be effective in bringing to light investors' sector weightings in their own portfolios.

More to the point, this practical approach can help investors bend and shape their portfolios towards higher-growth sectors that will participate in GDP growth and less towards interest rate sensitive and defensive sectors like utilities, staples, healthcare.

The approach to sector rotation that I have given should always be in the context of a diversified portfolio with a good mix of assets both income and growth. I would not recommend being ultra overweight in any one sector of the market. Markets change quickly and a diversified portfolio can add a degree of protection.

Of course, these observations over the course of the last six months are considered short-term. At this point, there is no assurance of what the incoming economic data might suggest going forward. The economic data could reverse course (I do not expect that) as has often happened in the past, and the sectors would respond accordingly.

I would encourage continuance in monitoring the 10-year Treasury rate, real GDP growth, and inflation statistics for clues on where we are in the economic cycle and for adjusting sector weightings accordingly.

