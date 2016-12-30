ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In Active ETFs/ETPs Listed Globally Reached A New Record High Of 42 Billion US Dollars At The End Of November 2016

The Global active ETF/ETP industry had 303 ETFs/ETPs, with 398 listings, assets of US$42 Bn, from 59 providers listed on 16 exchanges in 12 countries.

Record levels of assets were also reached for active ETFs/ETPs listed in the United States at US$28.68 Bn, Canada with US$5.58 Bn, and in Asia Pacific ex-Japan with US$1.92 Bn.

Assets invested in active ETFs/ETPs listed globally reached a new record high US$42 billion at the end of November 2016, according to data from ETFGI.

ETFGI, the leading independent research and consultancy firm on trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, today reported assets invested in active ETFs/ETPs listed globally reached a new record high US$42 billion at the end of November 2016, according to data from ETFGI's November 2016 global active ETF and ETP industry insights report (click here to view the ETFGI chart of assets invested in active ETFs/ETPs).

Record levels of assets were also reached at the end of November for active ETFs/ETPs listed in the United States at US$28.68 Bn, Canada with US$5.58 Bn, and in Asia Pacific ex-Japan with US$1.92 Bn.

At the end of November 2016, the Global active ETF/ETP industry had 303 ETFs/ETPs, with 398 listings, assets of US$42 Bn, from 59 providers listed on 16 exchanges in 12 countries.

"The US market had a good month in November with the S&P 500 up 3.7% and the DJIA increased 5.9. The strong dollar caused currency headwinds for international markets. The S&P Developed Ex-U.S. BMI declined 1.8% while the S&P Emerging BMI was down 4.7%. In Europe S&P Europe 350 gained 1.24% in November, with almost all the gains attributable to the U.K. pound rising faster than the British stock market fell. During November the VIX declined dramatically by 21.9%" according to Deborah Fuhr, co-founder and managing partner at ETFGI.

In November 2016, ETFs/ETPs saw net inflows of US$1.09 Bn. YTD through end of November 2016, active ETFs/ETPs saw net inflows of US$6.84 Bn.

First Trust gathered the largest net ETF/ETP inflows in November with US$432 Mn, followed by Source with US$197 Mn and Fidelity with US$134 Mn net inflows.

YTD, First Trust gathered the largest net ETF/ETP inflows YTD with US$2.99 Bn, followed by SPDR ETFs with US$1.49 Mn and PIMCO with US$918 Mn net inflows.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.