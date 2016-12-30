A Massive Dilutive Equity Raise Could Wreck Valeant

Click to enlarge

Earlier I wrote about the implications of a massive dilutive equity raise by Valeant (NYSE:VRX). In particular, I suggested it could sink the stock. SA author George Kesarios's rebuttal was that [i] a $5.7 billion equity raise could remove Valeant's bankruptcy risk and [ii] it would be executed at $22.50 or over 55% above its Thursday closing price:

To begin with, if VRX does sell shares to raise $5.7 billion, the selling price will not be at current levels. I think it will be somewhere between $20 and $25 a share. How so? Because investors understand that this money will change the debt structure of the company in a positive way, and they know that chances are that VRX will rally, so they will be willing to buy at those prices. So assuming VRX raises $5.7 billion at $22.50 (the average of the above), how much more shares will it issue? If we do the math, about 253 million new shares. The current number of outstanding shares that VRX has is about 340 million, so the new total will be about 593 million shares.

Mr. Kesarios chose the $5.7 billion figure because it would remove 100% of Valeant's debt due in 2018 and 2019. I give Mr. Kesarios credit for thinking ahead on the company's debt obligations. However, I believe a massive equity recap would wreck the stock. Here's why:

If Asset Sales Would Not Spur The Stock, Then Why Would An Equity Raise Do So?

In Q4 2015 management put a moratorium on acquisitions and decided to focus maximizing cash flow and paring the company's $30 billion debt load. Part of that strategy involved selling assets. Over a year later, asset sales have not materialized. In early November news leaked that the company was in talks to sell Salix for $10 billion or 10x - 12x EBITDA; the stock soared 33% on the news.

Just before Thanksgiving market chatter suggested Takeda (OTCPK:TKPHF), (OTCPK:TKPYY) was lowering its Salix bid to $9.3 billion or 9.1x EBITDA. The implied 25% takeover premium would have equated to 7.3x EBITDA standalone for Salix. Implied was that Valeant's own business, which traded at over 8x EBITDA, was worth less than its trading value. The chatter sent my sum-of-the-parts value for VRX below $1.

According to sources, the Salix deal was scuttled due to a disagreement over price. Walking away was a smart move on management's part, in my opinion. A Salix sale at an implied 7.3x EBITDA multiple standalone would have potentially sent Valeant's shares crashing closer to its $1 intrinsic value. If a $9 billion asset sale would not have spurred VRX, then what makes Mr. Kesarios think a $5.7 billion equity raise would?

Management Would Have Done It Already

In late November I too suggested Valeant should raise equity to fund $940 million in potential legal pay outs. I thought the equity raise would cover certain legal risks, and improve the company's chance of survival. However, my advice fell on deaf ears; management did not follow through with my suggestion. At the time VRX traded at $18.35 or about 30% higher than Thursday's closing price.

Why would management now wait to raise equity with the stock 30% lower? If a major equity raise could remove bankruptcy risk and drive the stock higher, then management would have done so already. In mid-December CEO Joe Papa went on a public relations tour. He preached at a BMO Capital Markets event, talking up asset sales and the company's business prospects. He later preached the same message on CNBC. Mr. Kesarios suggests that instead of preaching, Mr. Papa simply could have executed a massive equity raise to drive VRX 55% higher.

It Would Hurt Sentiment

When former CEO Mike Pearson was at the helm Valeant had a credibility problem. In my opinion, it still does. Management promised a sale of non-core assets, and then changed its strategy to selling anything of value, including "core assets." Now that asset sales have gone awry, the new noise is that the company can service debt without asset sales. A commenter on my previous article had the following to say:

Commenter: It'll be at $30 by March 1st.

It's as if VRX will rise to $30, not due to increased earnings, but based on magic. Bulls also believe the company can survive sans asset sales, simply because management said so. I envision two scenarios: a [i] "pie in the sky" scenario and [ii] "real world" scenario.

Pie In The Sky Scenario

VRX currently trades at 8.2x run-rate EBITDA of $1.06 billion and has an enterprise value of $34.6 billion.

Less net debt of $29.8 billion, the company's equity value is $4.83 billion.

At 341 million shares outstanding VRX trades at a little over $14.

If new shares were issued at $11.30 (20% discount to existing shares) to entice new investors, the company would have to issue 504 million new shares to raise $5.7 billion.

The enterprise value would remain at $34.6 billion.

Net debt would decrease to $24.1 billion and the equity value would increase to $10.5 billion.

At about 846 million shares outstanding, the new share price would fall to $12 or 15% below its current price.

Real World Scenario

The most-likely scenario is that once Valeant mentioned it needed $5.7 billion in equity, sentiment would turn negative. A massive sell-off would likely ensue, VRX would likely fall close to my $1 price target. Wall Street analysts who have supported management's narrative, would likely turn on the company. The major question would be, "If management was not forthcoming on its capital needs then what else is it not being transparent about?" This question would wreck the stock.

Check Molycorp And Weatherford For References

According to Mr. Kesarios, investors should look to Advanced Micro Devices (NYSE:AMD) as an example to follow:

Commenter: You are joking right? A company does a raise and the secondary is priced at a premium? Every oil company just did same. Did they get that magic you are talking? ... Where does this stuff come from? Mr. Kesarios: Take a look at AMD.

Two better case studies are Molycorp (OTCPK:MCPIQ) and Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT). They both speak to my credibility. Valeant is highly-indebted and suffering price declines in several of its products. This is the perfect storm in some respects. Molycorp and Weatherford also took on billions in debt and capital expenditures when prices for their products were falling by double-digits.

I have been loud about Valeant's valuation and dire straits. While VRX bulls harangued me, they failed to realize I have a track record. I was loud about Molycorp and Weatherford, and was also proven right.

Molycorp, Inc.

My first article for SA was, "Molycorp And The Pain Ahead", published September 2012. I predicted rare earth prices would fall after China lifted its embargo, and new players entered the market. On January 18, 2013 I predicted an imminent dilutive event due to Molycorp's lack of liquidity and billion dollar expansion of its rare earth facility. On January 23, 2013, just five days later, Molycorp proposed a $300 million capital raise with Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) as the underwriter.

Over two years and three capital raises later, the company finally went belly up like I had been predicting. Molycorp was the subject of several class action lawsuits. I later discovered that one lawsuit used my work as evidence of Molycorp's "materially misleading statements" regarding its financial results. In the civil action, Case 1:13-cv-05697-PAC, Kirby McInerney, LLP and Ira M. Press had this to say:

In an article posted August 9, 2013 entitled "Molycorp 2Q Earnings - A Mixed Bag," "Shock Exchange," a securities journalist at Seeking Alpha, explained why investors would be concerned about unsold inventory: At year-end 2012 inventory was almost 60% of tangible GAAP book value. In response, during 1Q 2013 management had apparently sold through $16 million of inventory on hand, despite the increase in revenue. However, management recently alerted shareholders that due to a miscalculation, inventory was understated by $16 million and cost of goods sold overstated by $16 million. That's a long-winded way of saying that the company's inventory was more stale than originally thought ... Rising or declining inventory balances may also have implications about future pricing and demand for Molycorp's product suite.

Not only was I accurate on Molycorp, but my work was used in an attempt to protect shareholders.

Weatherford International

Weatherford is an oil services firm that amassed $7.8 billion in debt for acquisitions, and to fund capex when oil prices were above $100. With oil prices much lower the company is having trouble servicing its debt. Weatherford raised $630 million in equity in Q1 2016 to help fund a $400 million principal payment. I estimated the company was insolvent by $1.6 billion, and that was after the equity raise. In June Weatherford raised another $2.7 billion in debt to push back near term debt maturities.

By year-to-date August 2016 Weatherford's EBITDA was unable to cover quarterly interest expense; the company had also suffered cash burn of $400 million. Given Weatherford's penchant for attracting new investors to repay old ones, I predicted [i] it could become the Oil Industry's Bernie Madoff and [ii] sans new money it could go belly up in 2017. A few months later Weatherford raised another $450 million in equity and $540 million in debt to fund operating losses and cure a potential covenant breach.

Conclusion

I predict a massive dilutive equity raise could wreck VRX. SA author George Kesarios believes such an event could lift the stock. Given my accuracy on Molycorp and Weatherford -- two other highly-indebted names with waning pricing power -- I am probably right again. Both VRX and WFT are headed lower. Avoid both names.