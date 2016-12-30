3 Companies With Recent Dividend Increases: Review Using Dividend Safety Model - December 2016 Part-3.

As usual, we will use our Dividend Safety model to present safety rating for each company for an unbiased comparison.

For each company, we will provide the growth trends on the dividend, cash flow, and earnings.

This article is part of our series covering up to 3 companies that have had recent dividend increases.

In this series, we review up to 3 companies that have announced a dividend increase in the past week or two. We also look at their ability to pay and increase their dividend year after year on a continual basis. For this series, we select relatively large and stable companies with at least 7-10 years (preferably more) of dividend history and are on our watch-list.

Every week there are dozens of companies that increase the dividend payout, out of which we highlight just a few that match our selection criteria. The companies that are selected, are normally from different industries and sectors, so there is no apple-to-apple comparison; we only attempt to compare the reliability and safety of their dividends. For this week, we will compare the three companies below that raised their dividend recently.

New Annual Dividend Previous Annual Dividend Increase %

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE $0.96 $0.92 4.35% Boeing Company (BA) $5.68 $4.36 30.0% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

(In Canadian $) $4.96 $4.84 2.5% Click to enlarge

General Electric Co.



General Electric Co is an industrial conglomerate, with products and services ranging from aircraft engines, locomotives, power generation and oil and gas production equipment to medical imaging, financing, and industrial products. The Company operates in seven industrial segments and one financial segment. The Company's industrial segments include Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Transportation, Aviation, Healthcare, and Energy Connections & Lighting; and its financial segment includes capital.

GE has a history of 124 years and employs over 330,000 people in more than 140 countries and generates roughly 60% of its revenue outside the U.S. GE has paid dividends for more than 100 years. Until the year 2009, GE was considered a dividend aristocrat, with 32 consecutive years of dividend increases, and no dividend cut since 1938. However, in 2009, it cut the dividend from $0.31 to $0.10. GE has been raising its dividend once again since 2010 and has just increased to $0.24 per quarter. The dividend growth in the last 5 year period had been 9.5%. The current projected yield is decent at 3.02%.

GE has recently announced a deal to acquire Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) and their oil and gas business. The company expects large cost synergies from the deal as well as revenue opportunities. However, a lot will depend on the continued recovery of oil prices. Earlier in 2015, GE completed the disposition of GE Capital assets. The company's 2016 EPS is estimated in the range of $1.48 - $1.52. The management expects it to grow to $2.00 in 2018, from a combination of growth, stock buybacks, and operational improvements.

Boeing Co



Boeing Co was incorporated in the State of Washington in 1916 (later reincorporated in Delaware in 1934). The Company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services & supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems & services.

The company has paid dividends since the year 1937 and raised them every year since the year 2004 except 2009 and 2010. The dividend growth has been impressive at almost 16% during the last 10 years. However, the 5-year growth has been no less than spectacular rising from $1.76 a share in 2012 to $5.68 next year. The projected dividend yield after the recent increase is 3.61%.

The company is seeing increased aircraft production in recent years and improved profitability from 787 Dreamliner. Boeing currently has a backlog of orders worth over $500 Billion and benefiting from the new demand from emerging markets. However, it is seeing weakness in the defense and space segment due to cuts in Government spending and losing ground to competitors like Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT). Boeing has turned 100 years old this year and currently employs over 160,000 people across the United States and in more than 65 countries.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce



Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a diversified financial institution incorporated in Canada on June 1, 1961. It serves its clients through three businesses: Retail and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Capital Markets. Retail and Business Banking provides financial advice, as well as banking, investment, and authorized insurance products to its clients. Wealth Management provides relationship-based advisory services and investment solutions. Capital Markets provides integrated markets products and services, investment banking advisory and execution, corporate banking and research to corporate, government and institutional clients.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is the smallest of the Big 5 banks in Canada. The company has paid regular dividends since its beginning. It has raised the dividends every year at least since the year 2011 in Canadian dollar terms. The dividend growth in the last 5 years had been 6.4% and approx. 4.5% during the 10-year period. EPS has also grown nicely at 10% during the last 5 years. The current dividend yield (projected) is very attractive at approx. 4.5% at current currency rates. The payout ratio is very reasonable at 45%.

Dividend Safety:

As DGI investors, our priorities are somewhat in the following order, though it may depend on your individual goals:

High enough (current) dividend yield. Good prospects for dividend growth/increase. Capital appreciation/growth prospects. Safety (or long-term viability) of the dividend.

In the search for our next dividend yielder, the fourth criterion is very important but often gets ignored. This simply means that there is no foreseeable risk of a dividend cut or freeze in short to medium term. When a company cuts the dividend, more than likely its share price will nosedive as well resulting in a significant capital loss. Luckily for investors, most of the times there are indicators that start showing red-flags much before a company runs into a cash-flow crunch and is no longer able to support the dividends.

With these goals in mind, we want to look at the free-cash-flow [FCF] that the company generates every year. The FCF is the operating-cash-flow that the company makes from its operations minus the capital expenditure.

FCF = (Operating Cash Flow) - (Capital Expenditure)

We want to see the FCF grow most years for the company to be able to increase the dividends. We also want to see FCF exceeding the total dividend paid by a fair margin. The only other way the dividends could increase if the company can reduce the outstanding shares on a continual basis by buying back its shares, which will also require an increasing amount of FCF (without adding on to the debt).

We will consider the following factors that play a major role towards dividend safety:

Total no of years of dividend history.

No of years of dividends raised on a continual basis.

Payout Ratio.

Dividend growth for last five years.

FCF growth for last five years.

The above are self-explanatory, however, if you need further explanation, please click here.

By taking into account the above five factors, we can derive a Safety Rating that would indicate to us how safe (or unsafe) a company's dividend may be going forward. Note that this rating is derived using the past data, so it can only provide a general trend but no guarantees for the future. Nevertheless, it does provide an unbiased and comparative viewpoint from a high level. In the below table, we will present some key metrics and use our Dividend Safety model to derive a Dividend Safety Rating for each of the companies.

Key Metrics and Dividend Safety Rating:

Dividend Safety Formula:

We will calculate the Dividend Safety Rating as per the following formula.

Safety Rating =

No of years of increased dividend (max 25) +

Total no of years of dividend history (max 25) +

Payout Ratio Wt (100- payout-ratio) (max 60) +

Average dividend growth last 5 years (max 25) +

FCF growth last 5 years (max 25).

Click to enlarge

Here is the LINK where you can view or download the above spreadsheet with the formula to calculate the Dividend Safety Rating. If you liked reading this article and would want to get notified of future articles, please click on "FOLLOW" on the top of the article.

Full Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational purposes only and in no way should be construed as financial advice or recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Every effort has been made to present the data/information accurately; however, the author does not claim 100% accuracy. The company descriptions (in italics) are sourced from respective company or finance websites.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.