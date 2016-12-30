General Electric: Short Positions Jump 55%, Should You Be Worried?

Should investors be worried or is it just a short-term move?

For the period from November 30 to December 15, General Electric (NYSE: GE) was among the most shorted stocks, attracting a jump of 55 percent in bearish bets. The big uptick in short positions was unexpected given that the year was just about to end and that GE remains in a strong uptrend. So, what do the shorts know that we don't?

With this increase, GE now has 147.82 million shares shorted, which equate to 1.7 percent of the total outstanding float. The days to cover according to the average trading volume are 5.

In this article, I will put out the reasons behind the aggressive shorting, and why investors need not worry.

The Possible Reasons

General Electric is attempting to register a new multi-year monthly-closing high. At $31.71, the stock is just inches away from the highest monthly closing of $31.79 recorded in March this year. Add to this the fact that the market has barely moved in the last several sessions, the shorts must be trying to scalp any profit that arises due to weakness in the stock price. GE has a beta of 1.22, which means that the losses in the stock will be more pronounced than the broader market.

Since the jump in short interest was recorded in Nov 30 - Dec 15, it is important to note what transpired during that period that would have warranted the addition of 52 million shares to the short interest. To explain this in the simplest manner, I have provided the daily GE price chart below and highlighted a month-long upward channel.

The best possible explanation is that the market participants are expecting the stock to break this channel on the downside and revisit $30.50. The MACD indicator gave a sell early in the month and has maintained that bearishness till date. This is probably giving the short-sellers some confidence in their bets.

Note: Nothing has changed fundamentally which should concern the investors. The short interest is reflective of the immediate selling pressure that the stock could face in the coming days.

Simply No Need To Worry

I am taking the liberty here to state why investors should remain firm in their long positions despite the growing bearish bets.

As a first, I wanted to know if the EPS estimates for the coming quarters had changed negatively. Since the market is at least 6-9 months forward-looking, I have considered the next two quarters. Thankfully, they have not changed meaningfully.

GE will report Q4 earnings on Jan 20, 2017. The Q4 EPS estimates remain almost unchanged for the last 3 months. Similar observation was made for Q1'17 earnings report.

Technically, the stock has stamped the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of $28.24 as a buying level. The stock had been doing the same with other retracement levels since 2009 and climbing higher. Take a look at the monthly GE price chart below. It is expected to face some resistance around $33.50, which is the 76.4 percent retracement of the entire fall from October 2007 to March 2009.

So, there is no reason - technical or fundamental - to be concerned about the recent addition in short interest. It is a short-term move, which will likely be undone when the stock hits a fresh 52-week high in the coming weeks.

