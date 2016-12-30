You Are Not Seriously Considering Buying Main Street Capital At Today's Prices, Are You?

The dividend yield (based on a recurring dividend rate) has most recently dropped to 6 percent as the share price has surged.

Main Street Capital Corp.'s (NYSE:MAIN) shares are overpriced, implying a highly unfavorable reward-to-risk ratio. The BDC's shares are selling close to 52 week highs, and investors are required to pay a significant premium to Net Asset Value. Though Main Street Capital has grown NII/NAV at a respectable clip in the past, I think investors may want to give this BDC a pass for now, and wait for a correction.

In terms of disclosure: I own shares of Main Street Capital, and I am quite happy with the investment holding for the purposes of income generation. That being said, the question is whether income investors should still buy into Main Street Capital at today's rather inflated valuation. Though quality typically has its price, I think in the case of Main Street Capital that price is now too high.

As a matter of fact, there are three reasons why new income investors should not buy Main Street Capital at today's market prices.

1. Significant Premium To Net Asset Value And Overvaluation Based On Run-Rate NII/DNII Limits Future Upside

Probably the biggest reason against buying Main Street Capital is the Business Development Company's very high equity valuation. Main Street Capital is one of the most expensive income vehicles out there, with shares priced at a whopping ~71 percent premium to Net Asset Value.

At the end of the September quarter Main Street Capital's Net Asset Value hit $21.62/share, reflecting a 2 percent improvement over the end of last year. In any case, paying a 71 percent premium to the last reported Net Asset Value is indeed a very proud price to pay.

MAIN Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Another way to look at things is to consider Main Street Capital's run-rate income multiples.

Main Street Capital pulled in $0.58/share in Net Investment Income, NII, and $0.62/share in Distributable Net Investment Income, DNII. Based on those numbers, Main Street Capital's shares are changing hands for ~15.9x Q3-16 run-rate NII, and ~14.8x Q3-16 run-rate DNII.

2. Yield Has Fallen To 6 Percent

Main Street Capital's shares have hit a new 52 week high just before Christmas ($37.51). Anybody buying Main Street Capital today is likely going to be an absolute peak buyer...

Click to enlarge

Source: StockCharts.com

Rising share prices are only a good thing if you are already invested. For new investors contemplating a purchase, a new 52 week high and a rather stretched valuation on a NAV and NII/DNII basis may not be the best buy signals. Further, due to the increase in Main Street Capital's valuation, the BDC's forward dividend yield has dropped to 6 percent lately. Based on a monthly (regular) cash dividend of $0.185/share, an investment in MAIN yields 6.03 percent.

3. Main Street Capital Is Overbought, Implying Correction Potential

Main Street Capital is on the brink of being seriously overbought, putting investors that buy today at risk of a potentially painful correction. The Relative Strength Index flashes a value of 61.18, underscoring that Main Street Capital is overbought. As far as I am concerned, the reward-to-risk ratio is not very appealing at this point of time.

Your Takeaway

Though Main Street Capital is widely regarded as one of the best Business Development Companies in the sector (and I concur), investors have to weigh the price they pay against the value they get. Main Street Capital is a solid choice in the BDC sector, but only at the right price. The high NAV/share premium and the inflated NII/DNII multiples on a run-rate basis imply limited capital upside and put investors at risk of overpaying. Further, Main Street Capital's yield has fallen considerably thanks to the latest price surge. I think the reward-to-risk ratio is unfavorable. The next correction should offer more lucrative entry points.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAIN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.