Novo Nordisk: Market Leader Is On Sale - I'm Accumulating Shares In The Low $30s

A strong balance sheet, big reset in the valuation, modest multiples and large growth opportunities warrant a modest position if the ADR´s retreat to the low $30s.

The company continues to be a market leader in a growing segment with interesting growth opportunities, even as sales and earnings are seen flattish at the moment.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) is an inherently attractive business which has suffered quite a setback this year. That statement is a bit of an understatement, with shares trading down 40% year to date, putting a big dent in the generous returns which the company created for long term holders of the stock.

The reason behind the fall is the slower pace of growth reported in 2016, worries about pricing and reversal of the sky high margins, alongside the fact that management let go of the long term growth ambitions of the company.

While these trends are certainly concerning, a 40% pullback in the share price certainly marks a big reset in expectations, with sales actually still growing at this point in time. If shares trade in the low DKK 200s, equivalent to roughly $30 per ADR, I think that appeal can be found.

A company with a dominant position, strong products, full pipeline and net cash position can in that case be bought at market-equivalent multiples, even when factoring in some margin pressure. That creates enough appeal for me to pick up a few shares at those levels.

A Danish Diabetes Giant

Founded in 1923, Novo Nordisk has become a pharma giant focusing on four specific segments: diabetes, obesity, haemophilia and growth disorders. The company has split up its business across two segments: diabetes & obesity as well as biopharmaceuticals. While the company has activities in multiple areas, it mostly remains a play on diabetes. It has a market share of roughly a quarter in the worldwide diabetes market in terms of value, and controls nearly half the market in terms of volume, supplying some 27 million diabetes patients each year.

While there are over 400 million people suffering from diabetes, a number seen rising to +600 million by 2040, many of these patients do not undergo treatment, often from a cost perspective. Treating diabetes is mostly done by insulin (56% of the market), oral (37% of the market) and GLP-1 products making up the remainder of the market. Novo focuses on both insulin and GLP-1 products, effectively targeting two-thirds of the global market.

With roughly 60% of sales generated from insulin, and revenues from this business coming in at roughly $9 billion a year, the costs based on 27 million patients a year works out to roughly $330 per patient, although pricing differences are substantial of course.

That said these costs are reasonable in relation to other medications as patients are not eager to switch, even not if they can get competing drugs for cheaper prices. To grow, Novo simply has to maintain market share, benefit from a greater patient population and continue to pioneer new treatments which require less frequent administration, allowing it to raise prices.

A quick check: the annual report of 2005 indicated that Novo provided insulin to 12-14 million people across the world. It generated DKK 24 billion in revenues from those insulin products, equivalent to $260 per patient based on current exchange rates.

That suggests that cumulative price inflation has come in at around 25% over the past decade, equivalent to 2% per year which is more or less in line with inflation trends observed. This means that Novo most likely does not run big reputation risks, unlike other pharmaceutical companies.

2015 Results, An Overview Of The Business, Fat Margins

For the year 2015, Novo posted sales of DKK 108 billion. With a 7 to 1 exchange rate between the Danish Kroner and the dollar, that amounts to $15 billion, making it a sizable player.

Roughly 60% of these sales are generated from the sale of diabetes and obesity drugs. The insulin business is most important with sales of new-generation insulin, NovoRapid, NovoMix, Levemir and human insulin amounting to DKK 63 billion. Novo benefits from both aging cash cows and newly introduced products, as sales of NovoRapid are still strong, following the launch in 1990.

Victoza (introduced in 2000) and other diabetes & obesity care generated DKK 23 billion in sales back in 2015. A similar revenue number was recorded from the sale of biopharmaceutical products, comprised out of Haemophilia, Norditropin and other products.

Overall, comparable sales growth for 2015 amounted to 8.4% adjusted for currencies, split pretty evenly between both segments, while being in line with 8-11% growth rates reported in 2014 & 2013. It appears that Novo has gotten quite a bit more efficient, as scale and modest price hikes supported operating margins to come in at 43% in 2015. These advancements are large, as operating margins have long come in at a still very fat +30%.

These fat margins and a small one-time benefit translated into net earnings of DKK 35 billion, equivalent to DKK 13.50 per share, for a 19 times multiples with shares trading at DKK 255 per share.

What Has Happened Ever Since?

The growth reported by Novo Nordisk over the past decade has been nothing but amazing, with sales having tripled between 2005 and 2015. The company furthermore bought back a fifth of its outstanding share base, accelerating earnings per share growth even further.

A 19 times multiple for such a business with strong products, growth, a reasonably full pipeline and a solid balance sheet does not seem unreasonable.

Yet there is a reason why shares fell some 40% from the highs of DKK 400 in 2015 and the earlier parts of 2016. In April of 2016, the company posted its first quarter results which revealed that sales rose by 8%, accompanied by adjusted profit growth of 10%. The slower growth caused fear among some investors as the company has set an ambitious long term goal to grow operating profits by 10% a year.

Trends weakened further when the company released second quarter results in early August, with shares falling towards DKK 300 per share. Sales were up 7% in local currencies, and by just 5% in DKK terms. The release of the third quarter results a few months later sent shares back to just DKK 220 per share. Growth slowed down to just 3%. That said, with earnings trending at nearly 15 DKK per year, multiples were not demanding at 17 times earnings.

This does not even account for net cash holdings of DKK 16 billion, equivalent to roughly DKK 6 per share. While this looks great, the slowdown in sales is very noteworthy, implying that sales could be flattish anytime soon. This resulted in the unannounced departure of CEO Lars Rebien Sorenson, as well as a thousand job cuts, equivalent to 2.5% of the workforce.

Novo Nordisk blames part of the slowdown on concerns about future pricing. While it seems that the company has not been very aggressive to hike prices in recent years, operating margins still surpass 40% of sales as they have doubled over the past decade.

The company furthermore let go of its long term target of 10% operating profit growth. For 2017, management forecasted very modest sales growth and flattish to slightly increasing operating profits.

Appeal?

Novo is pretty much a DKK 110 billion business, facing some real pricing pressures despite its dominant position, as +40% margins do not seem sustainable. Using a 30% margin assumption going forwards, I see potential operating profits of DKK 33 billion. After applying a 20% tax rate to this number, I end up with an earnings forecast of DKK 11 per share, much lower than the DKK 15 per share number expected for 2016.

That said the DKK 11 number is ¨de-risked¨ to a big degree and could warrant a market multiple or slight premium. That translates into fair value of DKK 200-220 per share. The pipeline, growth in non-insulin products and leadership might act as triggers to reveal some upside down the road from those estimates.

After all this is a very decent company with a strong balance sheet (net holding cash), having sold off 40% from the highs, a good pipeline and a great leadership position. This set-up should undoubtedly provide better days for the future, after expectations for the same future have been re-set in a big way.

