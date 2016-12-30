Can BP Really Break Even At $50-$55 Brent?

If BP does live up to its guidance that would mark a major turning point for the firm as an investment opportunity.

There are plenty of caveats to that guidance worth keeping in mind, including the fact that it doesn't include GoM related payments which will be covered by divestiture proceeds.

Sky high annual expenditures stemming from capex liabilities due to massive developments green lighted during the height of the boom in the oil & gas sector combined with very generous dividend payments left the oil majors in a pickle. Cut back at the risk of sacrificing growth and angering shareholders or grit your teeth and push on until prices recover.

BP (NYSE:BP) was too set in its ways to cut its dividend but it has been able to effectively scale back capital expenditures to a far more manageable level. As long as oil prices cooperate to some extent. The oil major might even be looking at cash flow neutrality next year, before including payments related to the Macondo disaster back in 2010. While that must be taken into consideration let's first look at the firm's ability to cover its capital expenditures (excluding acquisitions) and dividend payouts.

Source: BP Q3 2016 Presentation

Covering expenditures

In 2016, BP plans to spend around $16 billion on its capex budget and has guided to keep organic capex between $15 billion - $17 billion in 2017 (probably towards the lower end of that forecast). That is on top of roughly $5 billion in annual dividend payments.

The company is forecasting that under those assumptions, the firm will be able to generate enough cash flow next year at $50 - $55 Brent (international crude pricing benchmark) to cover both its dividend and its capital expenditures. Keep in mind that doesn't include its legal commitments. From BP's Q3 2016 conference call;

"Our aim, as noted, is to re-establish a balance in our financial framework where operating cash flow covers capital expenditure and the current dividend in a $50-55 per barrel price range. This retains the dividend at a level we believe is supported by the long-term cash generating capability of our underlying businesses, without damaging our growth objectives."

Management seems very confident in BP being able to reach that goal but there are a ton of caveats that come with it (which were brought up by BP during its Q3 Q&A). It assumes BP can push its operating cost savings (versus 2014 levels) from $6.1 billion at the end of Q3 to $7 billion when entering 2017, the removal of restructuring charges incurred to help bring down operating and development costs, minimal cost overruns from developments under construction, normal downtime levels at its existing upstream and downstream assets, and the uplift from a series of upstream developments set to come online next year and beyond.

It doesn't look like that guidance is banking on a certain percentage of shareholders opting for shares instead of a cash dividend every quarter through its scrip dividend (which I will get into farther down). BP's forecast is also assuming refining margins remain subdued in light of record OECD stockpiles of petroleum products, making its downstream guidance relatively conservative and possibly offering a source of upside.

On a positive note that is $50 - $55 Brent pricing (one would assume) which trades at a $2/barrel premium to WTI. Investors will still have to wait and see if OPEC and non-OPEC players reach a bullish level of compliance in regards to the projected supply cuts, but for now it looks like Brent may exceed that range on average throughout 2017.

Whether or not this guidance holds true remains to be seen, but there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic. Cutting down cash costs bolsters cash flow streams on an ongoing basis, a smaller capex budget is more manageable, and additional upstream volumes that are supposed to sport higher margins than its existing production base. However, payments over the Gulf of Mexico settlements will continue to chip away at BP's progress.

Payments are expected to remain "lumpy" until 2018, where it will become more straightforward as BP pays out $1 billion a year to the Gulf States under the agreement reached back in 2015. There will probably be other settlements to pay out but it won't be the same as it has been and will be in 2017. During the first three quarters of 2016, BP paid out $5.1 billion relating to its GoM liabilities.

To cover payments related to its legal settlements BP has stayed with its divestiture program, which is less aggressive than it was from 2011-2014 but still meaningful. BP forecast it will sell off between $3 billion - $5 billion in assets in 2016, which will drop back down to a normal level of $2 billion - $3 billion per year going forward. Cash raised from those sales will be used to cover its legal obligations going forward, but investors should keep in mind BP's true breakeven cost is higher than $50 - $55 Brent.

Management commented that "the proceeds from these divestments provide additional flexibility and cover for our Deepwater Horizon payment commitments in the United States."

Balance sheet still strong

At the end of Q3 2016, BP had $69 billion in current assets versus $55 billion in current liabilities, providing it with a very strong liquidity position to cover its outspend. With $53.8 billion in long term debt BP's burden is large but manageable, as long as the company has a line of sight on free cash flow generation by 2017. The firm's gearing level remains within its 20% - 30% band as it came in at 25.9% at the end of the third quarter.

The oil major would continue to survive even if it doesn't see FCF in 2017. However, as its divestment proceeds are going towards paying off legal settlements, payments which will continue over the next two decades (almost), 2017 would see further deterioration in its balance sheet with very little to show for it.

When BP does start generating free cash flow again, debt reduction won't be a major focus. Instead, BP has mentioned it would consider share buybacks in light of its scrip dividend marginally diluting shareholders during the downturn. The scrip dividend is effectively a secondary issue where existing shareholders could choose to receive equity instead of cash, which helped save the company money but creates a larger long term dividend burden in the process.

During its conference call BP mentioned that "buybacks are definitely in the armoury" and that "once we have got things back into balance next year then buybacks will definitely come back inside the frame. And it will be the broader frame of options around long-term sustainable dividend growth; buybacks; and other potential inorganic opportunities that may arise."

When BP says other potential inorganic opportunities that includes its recent decision to buy up over 500 additional convenience store locations and issue out shares to purchase a 10% stake in Abu Dhabi's ADCO and the 10% interest in the onshore concession that came with the deal.

Expanding its retail presence is a good move as it extends BP's exposure to stable cash flow streams regardless of where energy prices are. Stability has become significantly more important in the oil & gas sector over the past two years. BP had over 17,200 convenience store locations before the acquisition, a number that was already growing.

In regards to the deal in Abu Dhabi, part of the UAE, what BP is getting in return for issuing out the equivalent of 2% of its outstanding shares (not including shares in the treasury) worth just over $2 billion is a small slice of a very large pie. For every barrel produced out of those oil fields, expected to hold between 20 billion - 30 billion barrels of crude, BP gets a piece of the $2.85 fee for each barrel produced.

What is supposed to make these kinds of arrangements attractive is volume, but usually they aren't very lucrative deals in comparison to what upstream operations in other parts of the world can yield at certain price points. However, by issuing out shares in return for a stake in a cash flow generating venture (instead of using cash on hand), BP made the right call as those cash flow streams tend to be fairly boring and stable. Just what BP needs.

Final thoughts

A huge part of BP's fiscal stability plan is to complete many sizable upstream developments currently under construction by the end of the decade. Several of those projects, including the Juniper development in Trinidad & Tobago (more info here) and the Khazzan tight gas development in Oman (read about here), are set to come online in 2017. Those ventures will provide a material uplift to BP's near-term results and will play a key role in the oil major's plan to add 800,000 BOE/d to its production base by 2020.

If everything goes to plan and BP delivers on the operational execution side of the equation, the oil major could begin generating a significant amount of free cash flow within the next 12 - 24 months. Depending on the level of compliance between OPEC and non-OPEC parties, and a reduction in GoM payments post-2017. Dividends from its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft should grow materially in light of higher global crude prices, as should cash remittances from its other ventures around the globe.

A shift in US policy towards Russia under a new administration could have a profoundly important impact on the value and significance of BP's Russian position, as could a change in stance from other Western nations (such as EU members, which could follow America's lead if sanctions are rolled back). It is too early to see if that will be the case, especially after sanctions were ratcheted up by the US in late-December, but something to keep in mind given BP's hefty exposure to Russia. This is not a statement pertaining to whether or not sanctions should be rolled back, kept the same, or increased, just the recognition that different people have different geopolitical agendas.

In the event BP does generate enough cash flow to cover its dividend and capital expenditures starting in 2017, that would mark a seminal event in the company's future and would make the oil major a much more attractive long term investment. With a 6.44% dividend yield, investors who are bullish on oil prices should consider taking a small stake in the firm as BP will pay you to wait.

Starting in 2018, the super massive Shah Deniz 2 expansion is set to come online helping provide BP the uplift it needs to regain its status as a free cash flow king. Click here to read about its significant Caspian Sea position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.