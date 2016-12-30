Yandex Has An Ace Up Its Sleeve

Click to enlarge

The end of 2016 proved to be rich in favorable news for the Russian stock market. The first one is the victory of Donald Trump and the associated hopes for the improvement in U.S.-Russian relations. The second one is the oil price at the level of $55+ due to the fact that OPEC members and some independent oil producers, including Russia, signed the agreement on cutting oil production. As a result, only over the past two months, the Russian stock dollar index RTSI grew by 14%. However, Yandex's (NASDAQ:YNDX) share price remained virtually the same over the mentioned period. In my opinion, at the moment, Yandex's shares clearly lag behind the dynamics of the entire Russian stock market, and this factor, at least, creates some support for the company's shares.

All recent macroeconomic indicators point to the stabilisation of the Russian economy. For example, the December study of business activity, conducted by the Markit consulting company, indicates the Russia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) has achieved its 69-month high. This is the best growth in Russian manufacturing industries since the beginning of 2011.

Markit research also recorded the growth of business activity in the Russian service sector. In November, Markit Russia Services Business Activity Index rose to 54.7 p, which corresponds to the two-year maximum:

It is noteworthy that, according to Markit, the increased buyers' activity is, among other things, due to the increased advertising expense. And according to the Russian Association of Communication Agencies, for the first three quarters of 2016, company expenses on Internet ads amounted to 24%, while, in general, the Russian advertising market grew by only 13%.

I believe that, against the background of the rapid growth in business activity, observed in Russia in Q4, as well as the simultaneous growth in the Internet advertising segment in the budgets of the Russian companies, Yandex (the largest seller of Internet advertising in Russia) will be able to demonstrate revenue growth faster than the market.

The next positive factor for Yandex is a marked strengthening of the ruble due to stabilization in oil prices.

Despite the fact that Yandex operates in the Russian market, the company is forced to make sure the salaries of its IT professionals meet the international standards in dollar terms. The leasing costs alsoare expressed in U.S. dollars. Thus, the strengthening of the ruble will have a positive impact on the profitability of the company.

A few words about the price of Yandex's shares.

Let's compare the current share prices of Yandex and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). Since these companies are operating in the same industry, but in different countries with different costs of capital, inflation rates, taxation and accounting policies, I believe the EV/EBITDA is the most appropriate ratio for comparison.

YNDX EV to EBITDA (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

As you can see, the current value of this ratio is slightly higher for Yandex than for Google. This means, at least, that shares of Yandex are not cheap at the moment. However, I would like to re-emphasize that the strengthening of the ruble could potentially lead to EBITDA growth, which, all else being equal, will decrease EV/EBITDA value.

Comparing the P/S ratios, we find out that, at the moment, shares of Yandex are only slightly more attractive than shares of Google. And, as I mentioned earlier, you can count on Yandex's revenue acceleration.

YNDX PS Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Conclusion

Yandex will publish its financial statements for 4Q 2016 in February 2017, and I believe that the mentioned factors will help the results to surpass the market expectations. At least, I expect to see good revenue growth and improved profitability. Given that the current price level of Yandex's shares is average, you may want to consider buying them now as a short-term investment.

