Is Now A Time To Worry About Bubbles?

China is a mess but it will be expressed through a weakening CNY: there, the moving parts are the Fed and Trump and we need to wait and see.

An interesting Seeking Alpha article caught my attention this morning and I thought I would add my own views to the debate. The argument of the piece was that there are three "mini-bubbles" that are vulnerable now that interest rates are "creeping back towards more normal levels". In the U.S. these are housing and auto-credit and globally, China is another.

It's always good to look at what can go wrong. I found myself somewhat more optimistic on the three issues raised by the article in question and thought it worth setting out the reasons.

Before getting into the issues, it's worth thinking about what we mean by a "bubble". There are two obvious characteristics: high leverage and vulnerability of debt service. I think it's useful to bear in mind a third characteristic of bubbles that has always seemed important in the great blow-ups of history, which is that they have often been hard to see. I can recall debating subprime in 2007. Everyone in the market knew how big the resets were, and new of the role of mortgage insurers and the GSEs in underwriting bulk sub-prime mortgage debt. Very few people put it together well enough to understand the potential for the disaster that occurred in the CDO and CDS markets. So there was a hidden quality to the bubble that gave it an additional destructive force when it unwound. Being difficult to see is neither here nor there in defining a bubble, but is of huge practical importance for investors given that what experiences a non linear fracture is often not what we expect to as an economic era matures.

The case I'd point to here is how in the years before the global financial crisis, there was an active discussion of how long the U.S. current account and budget deficits could last, which to my memory was more often cited as the genesis of a potential crisis than the housing market.

Auto-loans and housing

So, looking at auto-loans and housing together, I would start with household debt service ability. The debt service burden in U.S. households is the lowest it has been for thirty years.

Click to enlarge

You might ask, so what? From 13% to 10% of personal income doesn't sound a great deal, especially when rates are going to ratchet up. Actually it is a great deal. Look at where debt service got to during Paul Volcker's battle against high inflation after the early 1980s and where it reached in 2007 (Fed funds>5%). That's where debt service goes when rates are way up. Most U.S. household debt is in mortgages and most mortgages are on fixed rate contracts. So household vulnerability (and thus the vulnerability of consumption) to rate hikes is less than it often appears.

Trump's thinking on economics seems to be that he can engineer stronger income growth via protectionism and stimulus including tax cuts. This, along with deregulation, might just create the environment for a burst of animal spirits in the U.S. economy. Alternatively, it might run into the low structural growth potential of a country with slow population and productivity growth. It might also prove very inflationary especially if Trump does follow through with his threat of a sweeping imposition of tariffs on imported goods. I can see multiple bubbles forming then, and they might be forming in a world of rapidly changing supply chains and an internationally fraught atmosphere. But for now, pro-income policies should support debt service ability and therefore activity such as residential construction while allowing the auto finance market to avoid a crash and perhaps lose some froth gracefully, though if we do get on a more rapid rate of income growth in the U.S. I doubt auto-financiers will back off.

My assumption opposite the Fed is that it will not raise rates rapidly in the face of a strong dollar and given the likely bouts of deflationary pressure coming from China and possibly Europe.

China

No question, China's debt problems are very serious. Swathes of bad loans have to be financed somehow and apart from a few hints at debt -equity type programs the outside world has yet to see any comprehensive solution being undertaken or even structured. We may even see some kind of rupture at some point given that loan/deposit ratios are rising and the amount of free bank reserves is questionable given the need to control the descent of the CNY.

However, this comes back to how you see the Fed opposite China. China borrows in its own currency for the most part and the natural result of its internal credit problems - as well as need for deep supply side reform - is that the currency should weaken. When this was happening amid a slowdown in 2015, it caused global panic, but the world seems to have adjusted to a controlled rate of descent for the CNY. After all, a weaker CNY should be bearable given the level of U.S.-China exports as a percentage of U.S. GDP.

Normally, we should expect the Fed to hold off rate hikes if the dollar is strengthening due to an economic shock somewhere else in the world. This was certainly the case in the spring of 2016.

Where I can see a risk in the Fed-China matrix is of course the trump factor. If Trump does boost domestic growth and inflation "enough" then the Fed may not have the room for maneuver it enjoyed in 2016, and feel compelled to raise rates anyway to prevent overheating. If China is in some state of crisis, possibly triggered by the new administration's trade policies, and the U.S. is inflating hard, it could prove toxic for both geopolitics and financial stability over the longer run.

But this is some way off even as Trump's date with the inaugural autocue approaches. Let's see what he does, and don't forget that China does have the fiscal space to fix its debt problems even now given the low level of government debt/GDP. Perhaps Xi Jinping has been gathering power to implement reform over the heads of vested interests.

