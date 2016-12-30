Transglobe Energy Buys More Cash Flow

Access to the potentially very profitable Alamein properties is a game changer. The first well will produce more than 1,000 BOD. Two more development wells have an out-sized impact.

The acquisition metrics look good, but the properties currently produce a fair amount of gas. 57 % is liquids, so future profitability has yet to be determined.

A funny thing happened on the way to paying down the convertible debt due in March. The management of Transglobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) decided to use much of the cash for an acquisition and then finance that acquisition later. The company previously had enough cash to pay off the debentures coming due. Now refinancing the debt is going to be a priority.

The company had working capital of about C$53 million as of the end of the third quarter. That calculation included the convertible debentures due in March. The immediate acquisition payment of C $65 million cash changed that working capital to a deficit of roughly C$12 million. The real challenge is the cash flow situation of the company.

Click to enlarge

Source: Transglobe Energy Third Quarter, 2016 Earnings Report

If management has done their homework correctly, then the refinance should be easy, as the company had a fair amount of production before the acquisition, and the acquisition added another 3,000 BOED approximately. The challenge is the lack of cash flow as shown above from that considerable production. Much of the cash flow has come from collections of past due amounts from the government of Egypt. Those past due amounts are now down below C$20 million.

So the properties in Egypt are going to have to begin "pulling their own weight". Part of the cash flow situation is also due to the mismatch of accounting accrual of reimbursable expenses when compared to cash payments of those expenses. It causes a timing variance in the reimbursement of qualifying expenses. This is particularly true when the company had no drilling earlier this year and has now begun to drill and accumulate qualifying expenses under the production agreement. In the next fiscal year as the activity continues at roughly the same level as this year, that mismatch should even out from quarter to quarter. The complicated production agreement makes trying to compare expenses a real challenge.

At first the company hunkered down during the first quarter and did not drill or even do repairs or reworks when commodity prices appeared to hit bottom. The idea was to salvage whatever cash flow was possible to salvage. The company already had the cash to pay the debt coming due, so there was really no financial consequences to waiting. Plus management used the time to cut costs before the restart of activity. Now with higher commodity prices, management is drilling and doing the deferred plus current maintenance. Up until the announcement of the acquisition, the company had the cash balance for this ambitious schedule. It still will if the debentures can be paid by refinancing them.

Management has noted that acquisition metrics of C$25.81 per flowing BOED and $6.78 BOE for proved reserves. However, only about 57% of the production is liquids. Plus the company has noted about a 12% decrease in production each year. The opposite side of that is the production comes from older wells which tend to be higher cost.

This property was acquired from Bellatrix Exploration (NYSE:BXE). Bellatrix really had insufficient cash flow and no profits to speak of. So the management was selling properties to pay down debt and satisfy the bankers. Bellatrix identified the properties as non-core and potentially higher cost than some other possibilities. So the challenge to Transglobe will be to reduce future costs enough to obtain a satisfactory profit margin. There was a fair amount of infrastructure sold with the leases to handle increased production so there are some cost savings already built into the properties. The key will be to determine if new drilling will be sufficiently low cost to make this a good deal.

The Egyptian properties are showing increasing production from the exploration budget. The current guidance is for the exit flow rate to be at least 13,000 BOD of oil and maybe hit 14,000 BOD of oil. That is a decent increase from the 11,700 BOD production average of the third quarter.

Click to enlarge

Source: Transglobe Energy Third Quarter, 2016 Earnings Report

The increasing production helps in a number of ways. This company tends to drill in fields that the major players have discarded. So the well results tend to be less favorable, and there tends to be more water (among other older field costs). New drilling is vital to controlling average costs during commodity price downturns as the newer wells are lower cost. Costs climbed in 2015 as the wells aged and no new production was added. The margin above is climbing nicely from the new production. Management took the time to renegotiate a lot of contracts before resuming drilling. So costs are lower now than they were. This enables older wells to keep producing and aids in production level recovery.

Source: Transglobe Energy Corporate Presentation, November, 2016.

The result of the first slide actions is the netback on the second slide. That margin noted at the Brent price of $40 is about triple the margin management guided to in a previous article a few months back. That netback probably needs to widen and the company appears focused on that. The company has a very sizeable differential to brent shown on the slides before. So there are a couple of ways to widen that price differential at the various price levels. Management has been focused on this, but the negative cash flow shows a continued need for the focus so the company no longer needs to rely on continued payments of delinquent accounts receivable. The acquisition of properties in Canada will definitely help cash flow in the immediate term. The business in Egypt has been cash flow positive in the past so there is no reason things cannot again be cash flow positive from operations (before working capital) in the future.

The company has shown good cost progress so far. But the addition of the Canadian properties adds a new dimension to cost control. The Canadian properties are very different from the Egyptian properties and the polar opposite of a "bolt-on" acquisition. This management may get stretched too thin by the new acquisition despite the knowledge of the Canadian oil industry and the Egyptian oil industry experience. This management is fairly deep and has accomplished much. But going from one geographic area to two very different geographic areas can be a very sobering experience.

Source: Transglobe Energy Third Quarter Corporate Earnings Presentation

These wells are fairly cheap wells. Cost have been running between C$500K and C$1.5 million depending upon the location of the well. Since many of the expenses are reimbursable under the production agreement, payback can occur quickly. While these costs are down considerably from the previous year, current commodity pricing may force further cost reduction efforts. In any event, the wells are drilled and put on production fairly quickly.

But the big news is the South Alamein prospect. Access to that prospect means access to a discovery well with some excellent flow rates. It may be the largest producing well that the company has next year. Plus the company will probably drill two more wells and then place all three (if successful) on production at one time. Even if the development wells are dry, that exploratory well should produce at more than 1,000 BOD. That will be a significant production and profitability boost for the company. As noted before the field could be a game changer. This is a company that needs to grow to compete more successfully to get the more profitable leases. So far, the leases obtained have been fairly speculative and not very profitable in the current environment.

The company does have a history of both higher production and significant profitability. The challenge is to meet those goals in the new much lower cost commodity environment.

Summary

The company has acquired some Canadian properties that need some new lower cost wells and some work on existing wells but the leases appear to have decent prospects. A fair amount of infrastructure with excess capacity exists on the leases. While the purchase ratios shown look decent, the properties produce a higher rate of gas, and the liquids production needs to be reviewed as part of an overall profitability picture. The company selling the properties has had some financial distress and this company needs to make sure these leases do not have similar financial challenges in the future.

Egypt has been stable now for awhile, so the turmoil fears of the last few years are fading. The traditional stability appears to have returned. As a result, the company has now gained access to a formerly risky area, but potentially game changing low cost field. Continuing stability may lower the differential of the selling price as well as result in some operational improvements. Sales to third parties has already helped cash flow. Continued improvement of some operational challenges could enable hedging for some profit protection.

Cash flow on both properties appears to be a little bit tight, so cost controls are clearly needed and probably some maintenance as well. For a management used to concentrating on one geographical area, this dual area emphasis may take some getting used to. But the banks ought to be able to finance the new properties completely if the company has done its homework properly. The currently increasing production in Egypt and higher commodity prices should help cash flow in the fourth quarter considerably. Cash flow from the newly acquired properties will also aid the financing process.

The diversification was needed because for awhile the instability prevented the Egyptian government from paying its bills in a timely fashion. So the company built up a huge accounts receivable. The acquisition in a far lower risk Canada should smooth the bumpy cash flow in the future. Management has been working on the selling price differential and the operating costs, so margins have widened, but more work needs to be done.

The company far outspent cash flow this year and will need to outspend cash flow for at least the first half of the next fiscal year. If all goes well, the end of the next fiscal year and 2018 should generate free cash flow but there is a lot of "ifs" to that goal.

In the meantime, the company is on the road to replace production lost from a lack of activity and some non-core sales. The cheap wells in Egypt could result in some relatively fast replacement of the recent production declines. Most of this will depend upon the proposed refinancing of the convertible debentures. The success of that refinancing could heavily depend upon fourth quarter results. Management does appear to be ready for that expectation. So the fourth quarter results should show continued improvement. The entrance into the South Alamein field could also prove a favorable financing event.

This speculative stock, which was hard hit by the commodity price decline, has some important hurdles to clear in the next four months. Nonetheless, the odds favor management clearing those hurdles and the company carrying out its capital plan. So this stock should be a very easy triple from the current price level over the next five years. A widening of the operating netback to more "industry normal levels" could actually send the stock price much higher. The netback for $40 in the slide on the presentation has already tripled from an article just a few months ago. More progress looks likely. Plus cost reimbursements will begin to match activity levels, though there will always be a balance from the time lag.

The catalysts should be the Egyptian production increases, access to the South Alamein field (allowing production here probably by the middle of the year), and favorable results from the Canadian properties to meet management expectations. An exit rate for 2017 in excess of 20,000 BOED would be very reasonable and maybe even conservative depending upon results. That exit rate forecast will be clarified within a month. Right now, it is a preliminary guess on next year based upon some very old comments.

The company stock is very cheap for the amount of production due to the margin squeeze, and management is not currently negotiating for much debt at the current production levels. So an investment in the company is a belief that profit margins will recover to allow reasonable cash flow in the future. Egypt does need the money that the oil business earns for the government. So the government will work to keep the oil business going even at low commodity prices.

Risks

Egypt had an uncharacteristic period of stability awhile back. That could happen again. The diversification into Canada should mitigate this risk some what but Egypt will always be a somewhat riskier place to do business. Possibly more corrupt too.

Some of the properties including the potentially most profitable property are located in unsafe areas that need military clearance first. The continued stability of the government should allow for a return to "normal conditions" over time. But until then there is more work to be done now that the company finally has access to South Alamein. The first well is one of the largest for the company in Egypt. The follow-up potential of the development wells also look excellent but could disappoint.

There is the usual commodity price risks but the company has a hard time hedging prices because it does not know when the production can be sold. Management is working with the government to fix this problem but the solution appears to be a ways off.

The differential for production needs to be reduced and costs need to be reduced. There is always some execution risk but management appears to have both these items moving in the right direction currently. No assurance can be given that the progress will continue.

The Canadian acquisition properties need some cost reduction work. The previous owner has not drilled for awhile, so while the production is relatively stable, its also relatively high cost older production. The company has not worked on Canadian oil properties for awhile and may need time for a learning curve. These properties could fail to meet management expectations.

Oil prices could vary considerably from projected future pricing, leading to far different well profitability outcomes as well as changed capital plans.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to do their own research that includes the review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.