Real Estate Weekly: REITs End 2016 On High Note As Christmas Retail Sales Surge

Pending home sales fell 2.5% MoM in November, short of expectations of a 0.5% rise. This was the first fully post-election home sales report.

The Case-Shiller Home Price Index showed a 5.1% YoY gain in home prices. Nominal home prices are now above their peak, but real home prices are still below peak levels.

Retailers are on pace for their best holiday season since before the recession, according to several surveys and reports. Holiday retail sales are expected to rise between 4-5%.

2016 was led by the Data Center and Industrial REIT sectors, which returned nearly 30% each. Self-storage and mall REITs were the 2016 laggards after a strong 2014 and 2015.

REITs ended the week higher by 1.3% and will end the year with a total return of roughly 7%.

Weekly Review

The REIT ETF indexes (NYSEARCA:VNQ) and (NYSEARCA:IYR) finished the week higher by 1.3%, propelled by a 7 basis point decline in 10Y yields, which sent Yield REITs higher. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) fell 0.9%. Construction ETFs were down on the week. The commercial construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) declined 1.3% while the homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) fell 0.7% after weak pending home sales data.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Across other areas of the real estate sector, mortgage REITs (NYSEARCA:REM) finished the week higher by 0.1% and the international real estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) gained 1.5%. Equity REITs are now up roughly 7% YTD including dividends after dipping into negative territory on a price-basis before the election.

The 10-Year Treasury yield began 2016 at 2.09% and will end the year at 2.47%, a 38 basis point rise. During this time, real (inflation-adjusted) yields declined slightly and briefly dipped into negative territory in July of this year.

We can conclude that the 38 basis point rise in yields was entirely driven by rising inflation expectations. A lower real cost of borrowing combined with rising inflation expectations provides a good environment for real estate outperformance, particularly sectors with shorter lease terms, which have increased inflation-hedging properties.

The REIT/Rate correlation that has dominated movements in REIT shares over the past several years returned with a vengeance over the past two weeks after seeming to be subside in the immediate aftermath of the election. Rolling 20-day correlations between REITs and the 10-Year Treasury are at the highest levels of all-time, a dramatic reversal in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, the Fed signaled that it projects three rate hikes in 2017, slightly higher than the two they saw during their last meeting. This week, the market-implied odds of a March rate hike stayed exactly the same as last week at roughly 25%.

(CME Group)

Sector Performance

Student Housing REITs led the way this week, propelled by 2% gains in American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) and Education Realty (NYSE:EDR). Storage REITs also continued a strong recent performance after miserable performance over the last six months. Extra Space (NYSE:EXR), Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), and CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) each gained around 2%.

The Yield REIT sectors outperformed for a second consecutive week. The net lease sector was led Verreit, (NYSE:VER), National Retail (NYSE:NNN), Realty Income (NYSE:O), and Store Capital (NYSE:STOR). Healthcare also outperformed led by Omega (NYSE:OHI), Ventas (NYSE:VTR), Welltower (NYSE:HCN), and HCP (NYSE:HCP).

Data center REITs continued a strong month led by Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR), Coresite (NYSE:COR) and Dupont Fabros (NYSE:DFT). The data center sector is now up 11% this month.

The mall sector recovered after a sharp decline last week. Macerich (NYSE:MAC) gained 3.5%, Tanger (NYSE:SKT) gained 3%, and Washington Prime (NYSE:WPG) gained 2%.

Annual Performance

We wrote a brief annual recap this week, "REIT Awards: 2016." We noted the moderate 6-7% total return in the REIT indexes hides significant divergences within the real estate sector.

So how does 2016 stack up by historical standards? Believe it or not, the seemingly strong 6% return is actually among the lowest annual returns since the beginning of the "Modern REIT Era" in 1992, a testament to the robust performance of the real estate sector over the past quarter century.

Economic Data

This was a light week for macroeconomic data, but there were several important real estate releases. Several reports show that holiday retail sales were significantly stronger than expected this year after a last minute shopping binge, which should translate into strong brick-and-mortar sales. The Case-Shiller Home Price index showed another solid reading. Pending Home Sales were disappointing. Jobless claims continued to reflect a strong jobs market, and consumer confidence continues to exceed multi-year high levels.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, HousingWire)

Every week, we like to dive deeper into some of the more interesting trends we see occurring in the real estate markets.

Christmas Retail Sales Expected to Increase

The Wall Street Journal reported this week that retailers are on pace for their best holiday season since before the recession. Consumer Growth Partners raised their expectations of holiday sales growth from 4.1% to 4.9% and Mastercard's SpendingPulse survey estimates a 4% rise in retail sales.

We pointed out in recent weeks that consumer confidence was at or near record highs after the election, which tends to lead to higher retail sales. CB Consumer Confidence in December exceeded forecasts and was the highest reading since before the recession.

Home Prices Rise

The Case-Shiller Home Price Index showed a 5.1% YoY rise in 20-City Composite and a 5.4% YoY rise in the National Home Price Index. This is one of several home price reports, but all have been consistent showing a mid single-digit YoY gain, a trend that has continued in a tight range since 2014.

Nominal home prices are now above their peak according the the Case-Shiller index, but after adjusting for inflation, real home prices are still significantly below peak levels.

As we pointed out last week, rising home prices have been driven largely by low inventory levels. Inventory of homes is near multi-decade lows at just 4.0 months of supply. Low inventory levels are a result of the listless recovery in new home construction.

Pending Home Sales Declined in November

Pending home sales fell 2.5% MoM in November, short of expectations of a 0.5% rise. This was the first fully post-election home sales report and the first to reflect the impact of higher mortgage rates.

"The budget of many prospective buyers last month was dealt an abrupt hit by the quick ascension of rates immediately after the election," NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun said. "Already faced with climbing home prices and minimal listings in the affordable price range, fewer home shoppers in most of the country were successfully able to sign a contract."

Mortgage Rates Decline

30-Year Mortgage rates, which tend to track movements in medium and long term Treasury bonds, finally declined this week after several weeks of relentless gains. All else equal, higher mortgage rates put downward pressure on house prices and home sales, as it pushes marginal buyers out of the market.

Bottom Line

We would like to thank all of our readers for their continued support and insightful comments. We wish everyone a happy and healthy 2017. We encourage readers to follow our Seeking Alpha page (click 'Follow' at the top) as we continue to analyze the REIT and commercial real estate sectors.

