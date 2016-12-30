Repatriation Nation

First, a caveat.

Leading with a chart from CNBC is about like putting Peter Navarro in charge of US trade policy: you risk delegitimizing everything that comes next.

Be that as it may, I'm going to risk it this one time because I absolutely love the message the following visual sends about companies and their thoughts on a Trump'd up repatriation holiday.

(Chart: CNBC)

So the message is: "Sure, we'll bring our cash back, but we won't let you tell us what to do with it."

Now the thing about buybacks is, they're great in an environment where earnings aren't growing. And everyone knows we just recently came out of a six-quarter earnings recession.

Of course you don't have to sit idly by if you're a corporate management team and watch helplessly as your earnings decline. You can always mitigate the situation by artificially inflating EPS.

How? Well, by reducing the number of shares outstanding.

And where does the money come from for all those buybacks? Why, debt of course. Have a look:

(Chart: SocGen)

That's right: when all else fails, just leverage the balance sheet and financial engineer your way to the EPS promised land. Of course higher EPS means higher share prices which boosts the equity-linked compensation of the very same corporate management teams who decided it was a good idea to take on more debt in order to repurchase shares in the first place. See how that works? No conflict of interest there.

Think about that rather sarcastic assessment of the corporate buyback binge and then consider the following indictment from SocGen (emphasis mine):

Regular readers will be aware that we are not great fans of share buybacks, particularly those that are funded through leverage. However we can forgive corporates for using excess capital to buy back their own equity when it is trading at a discount to some measure of fair value. Sadly examples of companies that adhere to such principles are comparatively rare but we can think of two, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) and Next (a UK-listed retailer). To buy back your shares at extreme equity valuations (see chart below) is in our view madness. Indeed the most sensible thing to do would be to repatriate the cash to pay off debt. Cash holdings are at historical highs, and combined with long-term marketable securities, represent 15% of total US non-financial assets. Policymakers argue that this cash could be put to better use, and this may or may not be justified, but as we have shown in previous publications - US corporates are already spending well in excess of their gross cash flow. Nonetheless if US corporates did choose to spend their cash (whether overseas or not), net debt will rise, asset values will fall (cash is an asset after all), and therefore leverage ratios will rise even further. Of course EPS will go up, which of course is the main objective for most executives.

Precisely. Buybacks are at this point an example of "madness," but there's a method to the madness. Repurchases enrich executives who are thus not really "mad," but rather "crazy like a fox."

Of course money spent on buybacks is money not spent on reducing debt or investing for the future. But who cares, right? It's all about instant gratification.

For their part, Goldman says around a fifth of total buybacks will be funded by repatriated cash (emphasis mine):

In 2017, for only the second time in 20 years, repurchases will account for the largest share of cash use by S&P 500 companies. Total capital usage will increase by 12% to $2.6 trillion with 52% allocated to investing for growth (capex, R&D, and cash M&A) and 48% to returning to shareholders. We estimate $150 billion or 20% of total buybacks will be driven by repatriated overseas cash.

So what are the concrete implications for stockholders? Let's look at history to find out.

In a recent note, Wells Fargo took a look back at the American Jobs Creation Act (passed in October 2004) which allowed U.S. companies to deduct 85% of the cash dividends they receive from their foreign subsidiaries for one taxable year. "Effectively, (that) reduced the taxes paid on such dividends to about 5% (remaining 15% taxes at statutory corporate rate of 35%)," the bank says.

What does the historical record say about companies' usage of repatriated cash? As you might have guessed, "there is reasonable evidence that shows the cash led to higher share repurchases."

Yes, "reasonable evidence." Evidence like buybacks executed just after the repatriation of corporate cash. Here's Wells Fargo again (note: the bank looked at HP (NYSE:HPQ) and IBM (NYSE:IBM), the two companies in their coverage universe who had share repurchase plans at the time):

In HPQ's case, the company repurchased roughly $2.2 billion of stock in FQ4 2004 (October 2004) in the quarter the law was passed, which compares to $751 million returned in all of FY2003 and $1.1 billion in first three quarters of FY2004. We note this was executed before it repatriated any cash and we surmise a part of this may have been driven by the utilization of existing onshore cash knowing that it could repatriate offshore cash in the near future. HPQ had another large share repurchase of $3.1 billion in FQ1 2006 but this time following a repatriation of $14.5 billion. IBM also increased its share repurchases in the years following the 2004 cash repatriation law. In FQ4 2005, following repatriation of $9.5 billion in the previous two quarters, IBM repurchased $7.7 billion in shares, marking the first shares repurchased by the company in at least 15 quarters.

The numbers there speak for themselves.

And although Wells Fargo lists a number of factors that could help to explain the subsequent outperformance (relative to benchmarks) of the two companies' shares, it's difficult to write off the following as a coincidence:

HPQ shares were up 13.9% (S&P down 2.2%) and 20.3% (S&P up 6.7%) in FQ3 and FQ4 of 2005, respectively, the two quarters in which it repatriated cash. IBM's shares also performed well during the period in which it repatriated cash with stock returns of 8.1% (S&P up 3.1%) and 2.5% (S&P up 1.6%) in Q3 and Q4 of 2005, respectively.

In the end, we should ask ourselves if this is what we ultimately want. That is, should we be driving companies to repatriate cash just so they can plow it into EPS inflating buybacks? Don't we want companies to invest in capital or something that boosts productivity and/or expands productive capacity? In more general terms, don't we want investment for the future as opposed to financial engineering that disproportionately benefits shareholders and management?

Perhaps the most sadly amusing thing about the whole setup is that if rates on risk-free assets remain low by historical standards keeping the hunt for yield trade alive, then companies can continue to count on investors' voracious appetite for corporate debt issuance. That means management can combine debt fueled buybacks with repurchases funded by repatriated cash on the way to driving the broad market (NYSEARCA:SPY) (NYSEARCA:DIA) to infinity and beyond.