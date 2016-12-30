Tesla: Buying The Experiment

Tesla customers and investors continue to buy into the experiment that is Tesla.

Consumer Reports 2016 Owner Satisfaction Survey has ranked the Model S number 1, with the Model X ranked number 8 of all car models surveyed. This is despite Consumer Reports' own negative evaluations of Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) reliability. Resolving this seeming paradox helps explain Tesla's continued strength, both in share price and in the automotive marketplace.

Click to enlarge

Source: Electrek

Paradox Stated

Reports of the poor reliability of Tesla cars, especially the Model X, have long been a staple of the bear thesis. One can go online and easily find anecdotal reports of problems and any number of YouTube videos, such as this one embedded below:

Especially with the Model X, quality issues don't appear to have been limited to a few isolated cases. Quality issues prompted Consumer Reports (CR) to rank Tesla 25 out of 29 brands in its 2016 Annual Auto Reliability Survey. While the Model S reliability rating improved to average this year, the Model X and its troubled falcon wing doors brought down Tesla's overall rating according to CR:

The Model X launched with abundant problems, including frequent malfunctions of the falcon-wing doors, water leaks, and infotainment and climate-control system problems.

How then to explain the Owner Satisfaction survey results? The full survey results are behind a paywall, but you can see a summary on electrek.co:

Despite its myriad problems, even the Model X did well, finishing 1 percentage point behind the only other SUV, the Audi (OTCPK:VLKAY) Q7. Part of the explanation may be that Tesla really has reduced reliability issues of the Model X by 92% as it has claimed to the media.

I'm inclined to think that this would only get the Model X up to parity with the Model S and an average rating for current production. Still not very good for cars that cost upwards of $100,000.

Paradox Resolved

I don't think the resolution of the paradox is that, for some perverse reason, Tesla owners find unreliability satisfying. In fact, the resolution can be found in latent form in a recent comment I received on my Positions for 2017 interview with SA. The comment from User42Signus:

Tesla is an auto maker - not a tech company. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is a consumer electronics company - not a tech company.

Wrong on both counts, in my view, but let's focus on the Tesla comment. In fact, not only is Tesla a tech company, but also it's a tech startup. And it's run as a tech startup.

What I mean by that is that there's an experimental character to almost everything that Tesla does. The willingness to experiment, even at the expense of a certain amount of customer goodwill, is a defining characteristic of a tech startup.

This willingness to experiment shocks and appalls Tesla critics, who think it should behave like an automobile company. They are even more appalled by the willingness of Tesla investors and customers to accept the startup character of Tesla. For instance, the bear manifesto of Mark Spiegel, TSLA Is A Zero, resorts to calling Tesla investors "Teslemmings".

Thus bears criticize the experimental character of Autopilot while missing how important it will be in providing a discriminator for Tesla in the near future. But Tesla's situation with Autopilot 2 also shows the downside of the startup mentality.

Customers are still waiting for basic Autopilot functionality to be restored following Tesla's switch from Mobileye (NYSE:MBLY) to Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) processing hardware. Tesla had promised this by the end of December, but I won't be surprised if this slips.

As I pointed out in a recent article, the wait for basic Autopilot functionality may have caused some prospective customers to wait on the purchase of a Tesla. Doubtless, if basic functionality is not restored soon, Tesla bears will have a field day.

As a technologist, I'm more willing to be forgiving of Tesla's tech startup character. I always thought that the company would need more time to test out the new Autopilot software, and I don't doubt that it will deliver it in the near future.

Tesla's customers and investors also appear willing to forgive the tech startup character of Tesla. They are themselves willing participants in the experiment that is Tesla. I find that Tesla owners and investors have an excitement about Tesla that is completely lacking in other automotive companies.

Tesla owners know that they are pioneers, and this is the resolution of the paradox. As pioneers, they expect to put up with some problems. It goes with the territory.

Investor Takeaway

My technical opinion, based admittedly on limited data, is that Tesla is very close to being able to deliver the Fully Autonomous option for Autopilot 2 using the new Nvidia hardware and augmented sensor suite. In this case, "very close" means some time in the coming year, which is a lot sooner than many in the industry have been expecting.

If the Tesla/Nvidia partnership delivers, this is really going to shake the industry to its foundations. I anticipate taking a long position in TSLA pending certain developments: delivery of the basic Autopilot 2 "enhanced" functions as well as Tesla's December quarter earnings report.

As always, there's a lot of focus on deliveries. I expect deliveries to fall somewhat short of guidance, primarily due to the wait for Autopilot 2 software. But as long as Tesla delivers Autopilot 2 basic functions in Q1, I expect that delivery growth will resume. Until the earnings report comes out, I continue to rate Tesla a hold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVDA, AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.