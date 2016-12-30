Seadrill: Expect Massive Downside In 2017

Since SDRL’s bottom line is expected to take a more severe hit, its stock will go down by around 80% given its average P/E ratio, giving investors a shorting opportunity.

Considering the expected decline in SDRL’s revenue next year, the stock could slide as much as 30% considering its price to sales ratio.

The biggest headwind that SDRL faces is a decline in capital spending in the oil and gas industry, especially offshore drilling, which is leading to an oversupply and hurting dayrates.

SDRL’s receding backlog and lower dayrates will lead to a strong erosion in both its revenue and earnings next year, leading to strong downside in the stock price.

In 2017, I won't be surprised if offshore drilling company Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) witnesses a strong decline in its stock price. I am saying this because after the recent oil production cut by both the OPEC and non-OPEC producers, infrastructure investment in the oil and gas space will decline. As a result, Seadrill will face further erosion in its backlog, which is already on the decline. Now, as the backlog declines, Seadrill will witness a drop in its revenue and earnings, which will lead to a drop in its stock price. Let's see how.

Why 2017 will be difficult for Seadrill

Infrastructure spending in the oil and gas industry has declined in the past couple of years. In 2015, oil and gas producers had cut capital spending by 25%, and in 2016, an identical decline of 24% is expected once again. The bad news for Seadrill investors is that an uptick in upstream oil and gas spending is not expected in 2017 either.

Now, as the oil and gas capital spending is not expected to pick up since producers will be controlling the output, the demand for Seadrill's offshore drilling services will decline. In fact, according to Moody's, the downturn in the offshore drilling industry is expected to persist in 2017, while the construction of more rigs will lead to more oversupply and reduce dayrates. As reported by the Oil and Gas Journal:

Construction schedules indicate no quick relief from the global oversupply of rigs, Moody's says. Citing IHS-ODS Petrodata, the firm says 72 floaters and 117 jack ups were under construction in July. Due for delivery through 2017 were 75% of the floaters and 93% of the jack ups, yet only about half the floaters and less than 10% of the jack ups had contracts in July.

As the oversupply in the industry rises, Seadrill's dayrates will decline along with a drop in the backlog due to lower demand. In fact, the company is already being affected by lower demand and oversupply in the industry and it is being forced to lowball its dayrates in order to gain contract extensions.

In the third quarter, for example, Seadrill's backlog was slashed by $20 million for the West Ariel rig as the company had to reduce its dayrate to $120,000 per day. Additionally, the lower dayrate for the West Freedom has also reduced Seadrill's backlog by $16 million. As a result of such backlog erosion, Seadrill's backlog fell by $600 million on a quarter-over-quarter basis the last time.

Moreover, Seadrill investors should brace for further declines in the backlog and the dayrates since the AOD III and West Jupiter are on track to witness further dayrate drops in the fourth quarter. As a result, Seadrill investors should expect further decline in its top and bottom lines going forward. Driven by the decline in the financial performance, Seadrill's stock price will face a strong decline next year as discussed below.

How much downside should investors expect?

In order to gauge the possible downside at Seadrill, we will take a look at the company's stock price projections from both the earnings and sales perspective.

Due to a declining dayrate and revenue potential, Seadrill's bottom line is expected to slide down further next year. In 2016, it is anticipated that Seadrill's earnings will be slashed in half to $1.14 per share, with the decline expected to be more severe in 2017 with earnings dropping to just $0.08 per share. Hence, it is evident that Seadrill will witness a massive decline in its bottom line next year to just $0.08 per share.

Considering that Seadrill's average price to earnings ratio over the past five years has been at 10, the company's stock price in 2017 could drop to just $0.80 per share given its projected earnings. As compared to the current stock price levels, this represents a drop of 77% in 2017.

Now, from a revenue perspective as well, investors can expect Seadrill's stock price to take a hit. Next year, the company's bottom line is expected to slide almost 27% to $2.33 billion. Now, the company has a price to sales ratio of 0.54, which gives it a potential market capitalization of $1.26 billion for 2017. In comparison, Seadrill's current market capitalization is $1.78 billion, which means that its market capitalization will drop around 30% next year.

Thus, from a revenue perspective, Seadrill's stock price could erode 30% next year, while from an earnings perspective, it will witness a slide of almost 80%.

Conclusion

So, as evident from the discussion above, the performance of Seadrill on the stock market is set to witness a massive dip next year. As such, investors should stay away from Seadrill and might consider shorting the stock in light of the potential downside in the stock as discussed in this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.