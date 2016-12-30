New York & Co: Priced To Buy

Retail in general is a bad business. It is competitive (nowadays ecommerce is adding even more pressure), it is subject to consumer tastes, its economically cyclical, the number of retail stores is too high, and etc.

But in taking a look at comparable department stores including New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:NWY), Express (NYSE:EXPR), Bebe (NASDAQ:BEBE), Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) and Aeropostale (NYSE:AEO); there are wide swings in these stock prices. This volatility provides opportunity for us deep value investors to buy when Mr. Market has written them off.

Over the past 10 years, NWY has provided 6 opportunities for a multi-bagger. I believe another charge is right around the corner. Click to enlarge

Aeropostale has provided opportunity for a double three times in four years. Click to enlarge

Bebe has provided opportunity for a double three times this year. Click to enlargeExpress, in the last three years, has twice provided opportunity for a double. Click to enlarge

Tilly's has doubled once and tripled once in the last two years

Click to enlarge

These charts demonstrate the cyclicality of these stock prices, driven by fear and greed on behalf of investors.

NWY doubled in March of this year on favorable Q4 2015 results posting the highest SSS comp in a decade, as well as margin improvement.

A careful look at NWY shows that shares will be extremely cheap come Q1, 2017. I want to emphasize that we are not speculating on a hot new clothing line or a prayer of a turnaround - we are tracking cash flows. While the shares aren't the cheapest in the sector at the moment, an additional ~$40 million cash on a current EV of 90 million can significantly re-rate the shares. Combine this with the "hot-off-the-press" activist letter demanding cost cuts and a buyback. Mr. Kanen (the activist) is a seasoned value investor, and knows a bargain when he sees one, his brief letter hits the nail on the head on what could make the shares double.

Where's the $40 million in cash coming from?

NWY will collect $22.5 million under their new Private Label Credit Card agreement on January 10th (view Q3 Transcript 2016), plus a minimum of $15 million in Q4 free cash flow generation (the past four years Q4 FCF has ranged between $15-35 million). This will bring the January pro-forma EV to ~$55 million.

With the improved royalty agreement from the ADS PLCC agreement, $9 million in incremental royalties will be received throughout the year, if $8 million in net cost savings can be realized, EBITDA would be $44 million. At the current $2/share, EV/EBITDA would be 1.2x. EV/Sales would be .05x. I will eat my hat if anyone can find a company with net cash over half its market cap, NTM EV/EBITDA of under 1.2x, EV/Sales of .05x, will stable revenues, buying back stock, and cutting costs.

Anytime you have an EV/Sales this low, there is going to be upside potential to earnings if margins improve even fractionally, this could come from cost cutting measures, efficiencies, or incremental sales.

The balance sheet is in tremendous shape and is going to get a lot better in Q1. The market has disregarded the NWY balance sheet because they have sat on an average cash balance of over $50 million over the past 5 years and have not sought to return more than a few million to shareholders.

Revenues are stable (ranging from $930-970m over last 4 years) and management is trimming underperforming stores - exemplifying discipline and a focus on profitability.

As aforementioned, retail is a cut-throat business, but with consumer confidence at a 15 year high, the prospect of lower taxes, NWY continuing to see growth in ecommerce (mobile up 45% yoy), NWY brand loyalty well positioned as nearly half of sales come from NWY credit card, and NWY closing underperforming stores.

Click to enlarge

Historically, over the previous two years, NWY has gotten off to a hot start in Q1, this year the stock doubled in March - most of which from a stellar Q4 report. NWY also jumped 50% in March of 2014 due to strong results in the prior quarter. With the PLLC payment and FCF in Q4 the EV will significantly change in Q1, combine this with potential EBITDA growth and the valuation is extremely attractive. Also an enhanced buyback, which is highly likely, would wake potential shareholders up, as capital would be returned instead of being tucked away.

Buying NWY at $2 is like stealing. The stock is going back to $3 very soon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NWY, NTZ.

