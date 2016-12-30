The Carriage Needed For The Commodity - Network Coverage And Long Term Growth

In light of a comment on a piece which was published before Christmas, that 'the Internet of Things ((NYSEMKT:IOT)) is only as good as the Internet of Reality (the Network Infrastructure)', this article focuses on six network carriers with exposure to the U.S. internet carriage market: Verizon (NYSE:VZ), Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Altice (ATCB:NA), Charter (NASDAQ:CHTR), Zayo (NYSE:ZAYO), and Lite Access Technology (OTCPK:LTCCF). Had you held an equal spread in these stocks at the turn of 2016, the 1 year average return was 38%. Their average market capitalisation is $84bn, if you include the small LTCCF ($46m). It is $101bn if you omit it. Over the next four years, the U.S. Fibre Optic market, for instance, is expected to reach a value of between $3bn (Markets and Markets), to $4.9bn (Research and Markets). In short, there is a whole lot of growth in the offing. New technologies need greater bandwidth and coverage, and if predictions such as those made by CISCO and JP Morgan of between 50 and 75 billion devices connected to the internet by 2020 are to become reality, there will need to be a significant expansion of critical network infrastructure. When people think of the coming infrastructure march of President-Elect Trump, they often think of roads and bridges, yet data-highways may become an ever-increasing priority.

The demand for an increase in the availability of high speed network connections is fuelled by several factors, from families with children who need to have the fastest connections to play the latest online games, to greater adoption of 3g, 4g, and presumably 5g networks, an increase in the number of devices online, which raises the IP traffic and bandwidth needs, a rising number of data-centres, government initiatives, and the push for Fibre to the Home (FTTH) in the wake of ever-rising global demands for speed, be it for streaming, downloading, or business. Barring a Black Swan event, the trending need for bandwidth, coverage, and speed, seems certain to continue to increase. This then would almost certainly also guarantee a rise in the revenues of data carrying companies, as long as they push on and expand their networks in line with ever-rising business and consumer requirements. As carrying companies, perhaps aided by a more laissez-faire attitude toward planning requirements by the incoming U.S. government, grow out their networks, and their market shares, values and profits should correlatively rise.

Where the Money is, Global % of Fibre Optic Market Value Share. Source: Future Market Insights. Click to enlarge

There are of course several ways to see an investment in this sector, it can be regarded as a means to diversify your portfolio, as a short-term bet to see if the industry grows during Trump's first hundred days (it ought to), or as a long-term bet, giving yourself exposure to the disruptive shift which has been under way for many years. Such a shift, some would say is the move toward a global network predicated on the relationship between things, as against the independent thing itself. Much as Facebook supplants newspapers for many of the younger generation, or twitter the coffee shop political debate, everything is going online, and it is highly likely that exposure to the carriers who are essential to this paradigm shift can not but be profitable.

Growth in Average Sufficient Network Speed Requirements. Source: ISP Review

Turning now to the six companies, Verizon, Comcast, Altice, Charter, Zayo, and Lite Access Technology, these are chosen in order to offer a varied exposure to the market. Verizon, Charter and Comcast are chosen as each offers a wide variety of services, which spreads their, and your, risk, across areas as diverse as business services, residential access, mobile telephony, network carriage, and media content. Each is a strong company with a large market capitalisation, and has the ability to push through large projects when needed. Altice, a similar company to the previous three in terms of services offered, operates primarily in Western Europe, the U.S., Israel, and the Dominican Republic. The company is head-quartered in Amsterdam, and is considering an IPO for its U.S. operation, in the wake of its ambitious expansion plans. Altice plans to roll-out its 'Generation Gigaspeed' service across the United States; a large scale fibre to the home development that will directly challenge the large U.S. providers with a service whose speeds are far in excess of their own. Broadband speeds of potentially 10Gbps direct to your door is an enticing prospect for the consumer. If Altice succeeds its value will likely soar. In addition to its U.S. exposure, its success in European markets also makes it an interesting stock. Altice Portugal, for instance, is on the way to making Portugal the first European country entirely equipped with fibre-optic lines. Zayo group is more of a back-end service provider to add to this mix, providing data-centres, wireless carriers, national carriers, ISPs, and support for businesses and government agencies. Built largely through acquisitions, the company owns a fibre network of more than 114,000 miles in the U.S. and E.U. The company is strongly positioned to benefit from a wireless infrastructure boom. The last of the companies this article considers is the far smaller Lite Access Technology. The company began as a last mile fibre-optics company, but has since expanded into a wide variety of products, from design and permitting, to fibre to the home, and campus equipment. One impressive claim made by the company's CEO Michael Priest, is that Lite Access Technology can deploy upward of 400 metres a day of fibre optic cable, inclusive of repairing roads. Indeed, the company is linked to fibre-optics award winners at Google's last "Olympics", with its trenching technology still used by the gold, silver, and bronze winners at that competition.

Six Considered Stocks - 5 Year Maximum Span - Source: Bloomberg Click to enlarge

Spreading your exposure between these six companies will likely give you a strong chance to profit from ever-expanding network needs in the coming years. If however it piques your interest, you might also consider ETFs, such as the iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (NYSEARCA:IYZ), the iShares Global Telecommunications ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP), the Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX), the SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL), or the SPDR S&P International Telecommunications Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IST). Averaging out these Funds' returns, the average yearly return is 13%, and the average dividend a healthy 2.8%.

5 Telecom ETFS - 1 Year. Source: Bloomberg. Click to enlarge

The Companies:

Verizon - 1 Year Share Price. Source: Bloomberg Click to enlarge

Verizon:

Verizon, as has already been observed is a leader in the U.S. telecommunications industry. Over the year to date, there has been an 18% rise in its share price, and the company, with a market capitalisation of $217.855bn, and a strong dividend of 4.32%, expects 2017 to be a stronger year. This will particularly be the case if it can succeed where many have failed and turn around Yahoo, the company it agreed to acquire relatively recently. Furthermore, Verizon is not solely interested in picking off and consolidating through the purchase as troubled giants, with the purchase of technology start-up Social Radar an example of how Verizon tries to keep its ear to the ground.

Verizon Financials. Source: FT Click to enlarge

Comcast:

Comcast - Share Price 1 Year. Source: Bloomberg Click to enlarge

Comcast, the second of the three U.S. giants considered, has seen a 24.53% return available on its shares in 2016, has a market capitalisation of $168.575bn, and offers a 1.56% dividend. The Financial Times predicts that Comcast will outperform the market, with a high future share price estimate of 90, and a low of 67. The company is expected to roll out a full wireless access product in mid-2017, in order to reduce churn from its content-based products, however it is unlikely to benefit from infrastructure spend, as it is planning on renting from Verizon's network.

Comcast Financials - Source: FT Click to enlarge

Charter

Charter Communications - Share Price 1 Year - Source: Bloomberg Click to enlarge

The third of the large U.S. companies considered here, Charter, has a market cap of $90.5bn, and its yearly share price is up 42.16%. As with Comcast, the Financial Times expects the company to outperform the market. The company, the second largest cable operator in the U.S., as per CEO Tom Routledge, also plans to roll-out a new wireless service, however much like Comcast, Charter will rent. The company is also consolidating its cable services under one brand: Spectrum, which ought to streamline delivery costs and may boost profitability. There is also speculation of a takeover bid from Verizon, with analysts such as BTIG's Walter Piecyk, suspecting a deal may in the works.

Charter Communications Financials - Source: FT Click to enlarge

Altice

Altice 1 Year Share Price. Source - Bloomberg Click to enlarge

Altice, the international company with a market cap of around $24bn, has posted a 1 year return of 48%, with its share price rising from $12.78 to $18.91. The company is worth watching owing to the wide and expanding reach of its fibre-optic networks, its growing industry expertise, its broad international exposure, its position as the fourth largest U.S. cable company, and its plans to conquer the U.S. fibre-optic market with a large fibre-optic to the home roll-out.

Zayo

Zayo, the service provider in this investment mix, has a market capitalisation of $8.1bn, and has seen its share price rise 26.1% over the past year. Providing back end products, including the aforementioned carriage and data hosting, this M&A driven company continues to acquire new investments which broaden its exposure to communications delivery. With a substantial infrastructure base already in place, should the company pursue the growing carriage market, it is likely to post substantial returns.

Zayo Financials - Source: FT Click to enlarge

Lite Access Technologies

Lite Access Technologies. Share Price - 1 Year. Source: Bloomberg Click to enlarge

The smallest of the companies considered in this article, Lite Access Technologies has a market cap of $46m, and has seen its share price rise by 71% over the past year. This company owes its position in this article to its innovative trenching techniques, which were influential in awards presented by Google to smaller companies for innovation. As a smaller company, their focus is on research, which leaves them well positioned to continue to grow as they offer large telecommunications companies new solutions to old problems. Its CEO also has little doubt about his company's scalability, noting that they have 'an incredible amount of expertise', and that they are capable of producing a city a day of fibre-optic cable if necessary.

