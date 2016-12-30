Are You In Denial?

Despite half a decade of black and grey swan sightings, we seem to have learned very little.

Nothing screams "arrogant" like someone who quotes themselves.

So the fact that I'm about to use several excerpts from my own recent musings should probably tell you (and me) something.

I spent quite a bit of time on Thursday talking about tail risk, how to manage it, and why the popular conception of "actionable" research is actually a misconception. Here are some highlights (or "lowlights", depending on whether you are inclined to share my skeptical view of markets).

On fat tails:

One of the biggest mistakes an investor can make is to assume that financial markets follow a Gaussian (i.e. normal) distribution. Put simply, the data does not support that contention. Indeed, the idea that there is something called "normal" when it comes to markets is to assume that when the waters are relatively calm, we're all operating in some kind of magical equilibrium.

On the meaning of "actionable" research:

The term "actionable" shouldn't apply to forecasting stock prices or economic outcomes. Rather, when we assess whether a given piece of research is "actionable," what we should be asking is whether, upon reviewing it, we have expanded our list of possible outlier events. If we have, then we can say the following with more confidence than ever: "I know that I don't know." We have, in effect, gained a better understanding of where the limits are in terms of making predictions about a given security or about an index or about the economy or about… etc., etc. Those limits tell us something about how to hedge our bets.

Finally, on European grey swans:

As we usher in the new year we are in a unique spot. There are tail risks everywhere, but our swans are more grey than black. That is, we can point to quite a few specific pockets of risk that have the potential to completely upend markets, but unlike black swans, these risks are fairly predictable. And yet the market is not priced for them.

The political situation in Europe is a great case study in the market's tendency to exhibit a kind of willful selective amnesia.

Indeed, it's nothing short of astonishing how little we seemed to have learned from events that unfolded just a few years (and in some cases just a few months) ago.

For example, it was less than five years ago that yields on periphery 10s spiked above 7%, portending the loss of market access for some of Europe's major economies.

It was less than two years ago that Greece came about as close to collapsing as a country can get without actually becoming a failed state.

It was less than seven months ago when Britain voted to leave the European Union.

It was less than two months ago when America elected Donald Trump president, capping off what, in retrospect, was a long series of black swan events dating back nearly half a decade.

But we seemingly haven't learned anything. Although there's been no shortage of press coverage pertaining to the rising tide of populism that's swept Europe since the refugee crisis became particularly acute in the autumn of 2015, no one seems to think it's possible that the nationalistic furor we're witnessing could translate to electoral triumphs for black swan candidates in the Netherlands, France, and Germany.

Let me give you an example. Here's an excerpt from a Goldman note out on Friday (emphasis mine):

If 2016 was a year seeded with political discontent, 2017 could prove its fruition. The adverse macroeconomic dynamics stemming from high unemployment and slow structural adjustment in the Euro area are seeping into the political realm. Area-wide authorities have developed a set of policy instruments and institutional backstops designed to contain market pressure; the question for 2017 is whether political shocks will constrain policymakers' willingness and ability to deploy those tools. National elections take place in Germany, France and the Netherlands, and we now expect an early election in Italy. Despite the rise of anti-establishment sentiment, our own base case is that Chancellor Merkel's coalition will remain in power in Germany and Ms. Le Pen's Front National is unlikely to seize power in France. Our view that Europe will continue to 'muddle through' in 2017 risks understating the turbulence in store. At least three general elections in the Euro area, an unprecedented withdrawal from the EU, and a policy mix highly reliant on ECB intervention makes for an eventful year ahead. But even if the headlines are dominated by politics, we think the economy will be backstopped by policy.

At least they acknowledge that assuming the base case "risks understating the turbulence in store."

The problem though, is that the "base case" should look more like the left tail scenario. That's because there really is no such thing as "equilibrium." When you see low vol. and calm markets, it probably means risk is mispriced.

When you think about European politics and the effect a black (or grey) swan event would have on risk assets including European and US equities (NYSEARCA:FEZ) (NYSEARCA:SPY), remember the following from Dylan Grice, who summarized all of the above some six years ago:

The dawning of reality hurts. Prodded and bullied along a tortuous emotional path by events unforeseen and beyond our control, we descend through three phases: the first is denial that there is a problem; the second is denial that there is a big problem; the third is denial that the problem was anything to do with us.

And for those who need a visual reminder of what denial looks like when it comes to markets, I'll leave you with the following chart:

(Chart: SocGen)

