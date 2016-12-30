Establish A Solid Macro View Using The Top-Down Method

This article is going to be one of the cornerstones for my research in 2017 and beyond. I will explain the importance of the right indicators to get a world view. This article is an elaboration of a blog I wrote in August of 2016.

Blog: United States Economic Indicator Overview

In this article, you will get more evidence of why these indicators work, and a better explanation about the essence of a solid top-down approach.

First, let me start with the very basics of a top-down research approach. This method aims at finding the trades with the highest amount of alpha over a certain period of time. Alpha can be explained by the amount of return a certain asset creates above the amount of the benchmark. For example: Your stock soars 25% in one year. The overall stock market goes up by 5%. You make 20 points more than "the market". Your investment was above average and generated alpha.

To do this on a bigger scale, one has to find the strongest stock in the strongest industry in the strongest sector in the strongest country. This also works by only looking at one single country. I spend more than 90% of my research time by looking at the US for example.

Click to enlarge

Source: BN Capital

The most important aspect of this top-down approach is to find the economic growth trend to build your ideas around it. This is based on three main indicators:

Leading indicators tell you what is going to happen. They are the most important indicators. There is simply nothing as important as a good understanding of these indicators. Most leading indicators are surveys about the future. What do companies think is going to happen? Both the ISM manufacturing and non-manufacturing index as well as all regional PMIs are surveys. Building permits are different. Building permits tell us how many are planning on building a house. In addition to these indices, you get an entire overview of all industries provided by the Institute for Supply Management. I often use these stats to analyze companies. Coincident indicators either confirm or deny the outlook given by leading indicators. When I analyze industries and companies I always look at both leading and coincidence indicators. When I look at Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR), I always look at the ISM index first. Then I look at heavy truck sales (coincidence) to spot an interesting point to buy or short the stock. Lagging indicators are by far the most useless indicators out there. Both unemployment rates and GDP growth rates can be manipulated very easily. No professional trader cares about these indicators. Most retail traders believe that these numbers say something about the economy and place bets after the release of these very numbers. The opposite is true. Once GDP numbers have been published and retail traders placed their bets, professional traders are already three months ahead when it comes to investment research. Why would any forward looking investor be interested in old data that can be revised even months after the initial publication?

The table below is a good guideline:

Click to enlarge

Before we continue, have you ever thought how great it would be if you could predict next month's financial headlines? This is probably the dream of every trader and the key to free money.

Click to enlarge

Source: Bloomberg

I am not telling you something new when I say that this is impossible. The good thing is that a solid top-down approach is able to get really close to predicting the tone of these headlines. By "tone", I mean whether they are generally positive or negative. In other words, the economic trend.

The next graph displays two indicators. The first one is the ISM manufacturing index. This index is leading. The second one is industrial production. Industrial production is telling us what is currently happening. Hence this is a coincident indicator.

Click to enlarge

The ISM manufacturing index has predicted the trend of industrial production correctly over the last 16 years. There is no way that industrial production can ignore a certain ISM trend.

Now imagine a strong ISM uptrend like we are seeing since September of 2016. Industrial production is very likely to go up too. We saw the same in 2003, 2008 and 2013. This means that industrial production will likely grow stronger in 2017. Note that I say "likely". There is never a guarantee. Nothing is for sure. Although it is a gamble with odds close to 90% when it comes to leading indicators. That's what makes it much more powerful than any other macro approach.

Higher industrial production will be a huge driver behind corporate earnings. These earnings are being published every quarter and are heavily covered by the news. Not only is the news covering earnings, but also they cover every single bit of the "news". Doesn't matter whether it is important or not. It is all part of the financial puzzle. But guess what, they are more or less all predicted by leading indicators.

The same goes for GDP growth. Higher leading indicators mean higher coincident indicators. If you know that industrial production and durable goods are growing, you know that GDP is going to make a certain move. In this case, it is likely to go up.

Click to enlarge Does it matter whether GDP goes up or down? It probably matters to people who work for the government and have to come up with next year's budget and deficit calculations. It doesn't matter to traders. You are already up to three months ahead once a GDP number is being published. You only look at the number to see whether your prediction has been confirmed or not.

Another important thing I want to discuss is the power of regional manufacturing surveys. These surveys are conducted in several Federal Reserve districts. The outcome of these surveys is presented in form of a set of indicators. I always look at general business conditions, shipments, new orders, employment and capital expenditures. Every single one of them is leading.

One of the biggest benefits of using regional manufacturing surveys is the timing of the release. I am looking at the Empire State, Philadelphia, Richmond, Kansas City and Dallas surveys. They are all released before the official ISM publication. This means that it is possible to get a small lead in terms of likely ISM strength or weakness.

Click to enlarge

One of the leading indicators I haven't mentioned yet is building permits. Building permits are not a survey, but the number of permits to start a new building project. The reason why building permits are more important than housing starts is because housing starts count every single apartment as a housing "project". Building permits only count bigger projects. That is why building permits have such a high correlation with homebuilding stocks.

Click to enlarge

Conclusion

There is nothing that gives you 100% certainty. However, the top-down approach is a way to get alpha trades with high odds of success. In order to implement this method, one has to use leading indicators. Without leading indicators, it's impossible to stay ahead of the curve. Coincident indicators either confirm or deny your leading outlook. Lagging indicators are just to see if you were right. Although this should be visible in your broker's profit/loss statement. That's why I never write articles about the GDP numbers.

So, whatever you do. Just remember the picture below.

Click to enlarge

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.