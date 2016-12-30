A Look At ANZ Banking Group And Its Dividend

Australia & New-Zealand Banking Group (OTCPK:ANZBY), Australia's third largest bank by market capitalization, has a fully franked dividend yield of about 5.3%. It should be noted that the bank cut its dividend in 2016, which may discourage dividend growth investors, but the dividend yield remains high. ANZ's share price is up by about 10% YTD far exceeding the performance of its peers. This article should preferably be read with the discussion on the Australian housing market, contained in my article on CBA (OTCPK:CMWAY), in mind.

It should be noted that all figures are referenced in AUD unless reference is made to the U.S. ticker symbol or the contrary is indicated. It should further be noted that all comparisons made between the majors are based on Full Year 2016 earnings, which ended on the 30th of September 2016 for all but CBA whose FY ended on the 30th of June 2016, unless the contrary is indicated.

Asset Quality and Capital

ANZ's exposure to the struggling dairy industry in New Zealand at around NZ$12.4 billion is greater than that of both National Australia Bank (ASX:NAB) (NABNY) and Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) (NYSE:WBK) and creates the risk of increasing impairments. The stresses in the dairy industry is reflected in the gross impaired assets in the Agricultural Portfolio that increased from 0.69% to 1.15% of gross loans and advances. The improving conditions in the dairy industry reduces the risk of further impairment, but even with the higher milk price most farmers are just breaking even and the risk of further impairments should not be underestimated.

Many have also expressed concerns over ANZ's exposure to China where growth has been slowing. The bank has an exposure of around $22 billion to China with about 68% of this being to financial institutions. The exposure to the financial sector is also largely limited to the Peoples Bank of China and China's 5 biggest banks. The exposure to these institutions does not give rise to substantial concern as the majority of these institutions have a low probability of default, even in the event that the Chinese economy deteriorates further.

(Source: ANZ Investor Presentation)

The Chinese banks are also unlikely to face a series of mass defaults from households given that Chinese household savings where at about 55 trillion Yuan and household debt at around 27.4 trillion Yuan at the end of 2015. The biggest risk to Chinese banks, and in turn ANZ, thus arises out of commercial lending, where many banks have already reduced their lending. It can thus be said that ANZ's exposure to China could potentially present an issue but may have been somewhat exaggerated.

The banks' exposure to Australian commercial property, an area of interest in light of the increasing number of apartments coming to the market in Melbourne and Brisbane, is at $24.8 billion. The bank does not provide a breakdown of the percentage of its commercial loans that are to the residential sector but an idea can be gathered from the banks total commercial loans portfolio (which includes all countries) of which around 20% is to the residential sector.

The banks loan to valuation ratio (LVR) on its new mortgages is also very low with an average LVR of 60% at origination. The bank has further, like other Australian Banks, implemented a number of policies to reduce the risk of defaults including a LVR cap of 70% in mining dependent areas.

The bank is well capitalized and currently has a CET1 capital adequacy ratio of 9.6% (on an APRA basis) which is, however, the second lowest CET1 ratio of the four major Australian Banks. Its internationally comparable CET1 ratio is at an impressive 14.5%, which is in line with that of its peers.

Earnings and Safety of the Dividend

The bank reported a 18% decline in cash profit after tax which is well above the 2.5% average decline for the majors as a group. The lower profit came about largely as a result of increased provision and restructuring expenses, some of which can be considered non-recurring, and profitability is likely to increase again in 2017. The potential for further restructuring expenses should not, however, be disregarded.

The banks cash ROE declined by 370 basis points which is also well above the average ROE decline of 194 basis points for the majors as a group. The declining ROE should not, however, come as a surprise given the increased restructuring expenses. I expect the banks ROE to increase in 2017. It should, however, be noted that I do not foresee the banks ROE returning to 14% (the 2015 level) in the near term.

The banks cost to income ratio increased by 490 basis points in 2016 which is well above the 116 basis point average increase for the majors as a group. The cost to income ratio will likely decline in 2017 provided that restructuring expenses are reduced. The banks 2016 payout ratio of 80% does not give rise to substantial concerns and the dividend is likely to remain flat in 2017.

Click to enlarge

(Source: simplywall.st)

Valuation and Conclusion

The charts below comparing the major Australian Banks valuation levels should be interpreted with caution and in light of a number of factors. It should firstly be noted that the p/e ratios and p/b values are those used in my articles on the date of writing and could differ slightly because of price movements. It should also be noted that the p/e ratio of NAB would be substantially higher if calculated on a statutory basis. ANZ's low ROE should also be considered in light of the discussion on ROE above.

The chart below compares the p/e ratios of the four major Australian Banks indicating a p/e ratio of 16.31 for ANZ which is above its 5-year average p/e ratio of 12.55.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Morningstar & Company Fillings)

The chart below compares the major Australian banks ROE and price to book value. ANZ is currently trading at 1.57 times book value which is below its 5-year average of 1.75. The lower price to book value does not, however, lead to an automatic conclusion that the stock is undervalued in light of a lower ROE.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Morningstar and Company Fillings)

It can be concluded that ANZ's stock is fairly valued at present levels, though I would personally prefer a lower price to initiate a position. The dividend is also seemingly safe and likely to remain unchanged in the near term. The banks exposure to certain assets also gives rise to some concerns and should be watched closely for any deterioration.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.