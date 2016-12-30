Mannkind's Affrezza Is Fizzling Out

The Flame is Gone

Click to enlarge

A Walk Down Memory Lane

MannKind's (NASDAQ:MNKD) drug Afrezza was given FDA approval in 2014. Within days of this article being written, we will move into the fourtgh calendar year since this milestone event. In the interim, Afrezza has been marketed by one of the world's large drug companies, with their massive sales force pushing the drug in the market place. That effort ceased in January 2016, when it became obvious that Afrezza was doomed to the same fate as the first inhaled insulin, Exubera.

With the history of what two major drug companies — Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) — couldn't accomplish, MannKind has taken on the task of marketing Afrezza, with their seminal 2.0 relaunch effort. As we now approach the fourth calendar year since Afrezza received FDA approval, we can further note that with this third launch of an inhaled insulin product, once again we find MannKind pleading for more time to educate doctors.

Just more time and the history of inhaled insulin failure will be overcome by MannKind's 2.0 relaunch. With more time, suddenly medical professionals will be willing to prescribe a drug that MannKind has self-admitted is a non-efficacious drug. For individuals believing this will happen, one can see this zealous assumption unfold here on SA (and other venues) with Mannkind internet chatter where the current postulation is the predictions for when MannKind's marketing efforts will break the 300 mark in weekly prescriptions written. There is now a cult belief that achieving this number is a magical milestone for validating the future success for Afrezza in the marketplace.

Fellow SA contributor Spencer Osborne has done an excellent job providing weekly updates on the prescription data. But his charts and graphs apparently never sink into the heads of those who merely look at weekly data and never put his reality into any context for what are the actual numbers needed for prescriptions where such an achievement might possibly offer sustainability for Afrezza. In his latest article, he cites the requisite for a 5% weekly growth in prescriptions being needed for success, versus the tepid lack of any incremental growth over the last 12 months. Even a 5% weekly growth rate would require a multi-year runway for any hope of generating a profit, if ever.

My first intention with this article is to share the results for the MannKind 2.0 relaunch that began on July 1, 2016, and the actual accomplishments through the December 23rd reporting data. Looking at the data, let me remind MannkInd investors what CEO Mike Castagna claimed about how successful his 2.0 relaunch would achieve when compared to Sanofi achievement with their final efforts in the 4th Quarter of 2015.

Mike Castagna (November 10, 2016):

There has been a lot of confusion on how many sales reps we have out, I want to clarify for you this data right here is speak from 42 sales reps, approximately one-tenth of the effort that Sanofi had out there from salesforce reach, frequency and coverage. We expect this NRx trend to achieve roughly by the end of Q4 where Sanofi ended the year in Q4 2015.

Castagna is very precise in what he would be able to accomplish: "to achieve roughly by the end of Q4 where Sanofi ended the year in Q4 2015." So, with his claim fully stated, let's look at how successful his efforts comport with the reality of actual results. It appears that Mr. Castagna's proclamations follow the historical company record of just one more claim not be accomplished, with always the excuse being they need more time. "Time" and "soon" — let's count the times this promise has been made to the MannKind investors.

The following is the weekly data for total prescriptions filled from July 1, 2016 to December 23, 2016, under the augury of the 2.0 relaunch. Note that I've given the total prescriptions for the 3rd quarter (3,428) and the current total for the 4th quarter (3,273). This clearly confirms that, unless Mr. Castagna's 2.0 sales team achieve 155 in the final reporting week of 2016, there will be no sequential quarterly growth. Simply based on the weekly data for Sanofi's last week of marketing, comparing it to the last week of MannKind's effort for 2016, we see the drop from 516 prescriptions all the way down to 271, a near 50% drop. And investors should not forget MannKind executives will allocate themselves nice six-digit or more bonuses for what they have accomplished in 2016.

MNKD 2.0 Relaunch

Week Scrips 7/8/2016 216 7/15/2016 235 7/22/2016 286 7/29/2016 268 8/5/2016 276 8/12/2016 255 8/19/2016 253 8/26/2016 265 9/2/2016 277 9/9/2016 263 9/16/2016 296 9/23/2016 247 9/30/2016 291 Q3 2016 3,428 10/7/216 305 10/14/2016 270 10/21/2016 238 10/28/2016 257 11/4/2016 291 11/11/2016 282 11/18/2016 294 11/25/2016 223 12/2/2016 280 12/9/2016 285 12/16/2016 277 12/23/2016 271 Q4 2016 3,273 Click to enlarge

During the period of January 1, 2016 through June 30, 2016, a non-existent sales team generated 8,782 total Afrezza prescriptions. MannKind's 2.0 relaunch efforts, led by Mr. Castagna, in a comparable six months (7/8/2016-12/23/016), less one week, has achieved 6,451 prescriptions. 2.0 achieved 2,331 fewer prescriptions than a ghost team of sales representatives.

Mr. Castagna specifically claimed that in the 4th quarter of 2016, prescriptions would roughly be the same as Sanofi's 4th quarter 2015 results. It should be noted that for the 4th quarter 2015, Sanofi generated 7,407 prescriptions. As for Mr. Castagna's leadership efforts, he had six months where there were no marketing efforts by any sales team. Now with six months ending for his 2.0 team, we can see some very startling results. His 4th quarter results, with one week remaining, must generate 4,384 prescriptions for his predication to be reached.

One can see with recent announcements, MannKind is in full retrenchment mode. Management is merely hunkered down, cashing their bi-weekly checks as they await the operating funds being depleted. But with these limited operating funds their ex-CEO is still being paid. And unbelievably, the ex-CEO is eligible for a yearly bonus with this all spelled out in MannKind's annual report for those gullible enough to keep investing in this penny stock. A great retirement plan for an executive that had no clue when he served as CEO, but he gets benefits probably totaling more than a million dollars as MannKind has undergone two massive employee reductions, with 20% being placed in the unemployment line last quarter

Watching the Future Unfold for MannKind Over the Next Six Months:

The following data models what a modest 10% weekly growth achievement would look like for the first half of 2017. The fact that even with this minuscule growth pattern it would leave MannKind mired in debt with no potential for investors seeing weekly revenue where there is any viability for survival. In my opinion, their investment in MannKind is a disaster. There is no need in debating new promises or merely wanting more time-seeing the numbers for survival playing out on a weekly basis will be the deciding factor for how this saga will end.

Tracking 2017: Sizzle or Fizzle Campaign

The weekly data reflects a 10% growth rate and the corresponding net COGS based on $200.00 per prescription.

Date Scrips $200 Net Per Scrip Start 300 $60,000 1/6/2017 330 $66,000 1/13/2017 363 $72,600 1/20/2017 399 $79,800 1/27/2017 439 $87,800 2/3/2017 483 $96,600 2/10/2017 531 $106,200 2/17/2017 585 $117,000 2/24/2017 643 $128,600 3/3/2017 707 $141,400 3/10/2017 778 $155,600 3/17/2017 856 $171,200 3/24/2017 942 $188,400 3/31/2017 1,036 $207,200 4/7/2017 1,139 $227,800 4/14/2017 1,253 $250,600 4/21/2017 1,378 $275,600 4/28/2017 1,516 $303,200 5/5/2017 1,668 $333,600 5/12/2017 1,835 $367,000 5/19/2017 2,018 $403,600 5/26/2017 2,220 $444,000 6/2/2017 2,442 $488,400 6/9/2017 2,686 $537,200 6/16/2017 2,955 $591,000 6/23/2017 3,250 $650,000 6/30/2017 3,575 $715,000 Net Profit at End of Q2 2017 $7.205M Click to enlarge

I'm sure there will be those who question my arbitrary use of $200 being the net revenue MannKind will generate per prescription. My using this number is more than generous for seeing the futility that MannKind faces, when you consider that for all of 2015 and the initial launch of Afrezza, Sanofi/MannKind reported they sold $7,000,000.00 of Afrezza. Since MannKind couldn't calculation their Cost of Goods-COGS, they didn't book any revenue as they deferred all revenue numbers. The reality being this $7.0 million was based on channel stuffing through the Sanofi distribution system where they considered it as being sold, but not necessarily to the end user-the patient.

Now with MannKind in total command of the 'ship' they confirmed that as of December 15 th, 2016, they no longer have a distributor for Afrezza, rather they deliver it to a company who merely handles the distribution to wholesaler where they never take ownership of the product. This is the ultimate sign of there being no interest from the distributors as this arrangement is simply a consignment arrangement. This arrangement is unique, simply because a distributor doesn't want to tie up their cash, due to the history of minimal sales for Afrezza. In order to give the laymen investors the normal process for the distribution of drugs I would suggest they read "Follow the Pill: Understanding the U.S. Commercial Pharmaceutical Supply Chain." Investors in MannKind's stock must not forget the $7.0 million sold in 2015, as of the end of the 3rd Quarter, 2016, MannKind confirmed there is still some of this insulin sitting on the shelves, unused by a patient. MannKind further confirmed that it would be December 31, 2016, before it will be completed eliminated because that is the expiration date for this batch of Sanofi labeled product.

Considering they reported no revenue for the 1st or 2nd Quarters, 2016, this means the $600,000 reported in the recent 3rd Q, 2016, is the net of the COGS expense, and nothing more. Now with the 4 th quarter tracking fewer prescriptions, this clearly implies that for 2016, Affrezza will generate a net COGS revenue less than $1.2 million. For 2016, they project $120 million in expenses and they generate a net COGS revenue totaling about $7.0 million for the first two quarters of 2017, based on my 10% sequential growth rate.

Never forget, going forward MannKind has no Sanofi taking on 65% of the expenses incurred for marketing Afrezza. How will MannKind ever turn a profit if they can't beat this 10% growth rate? With my model for a meager 10% growth, one can see weekly the impact of such a minor growth pattern. If MannKind reaches this level, the net COGS profit of $7.2 million for two quarters, wouldn't cover MannKind's stated $10 million burn rate for one month. That's right-six months of net profits wouldn't cover one month's expenses! And once again, at the end of Q2 2017, I'm sure they will be begging for more time.

Based on the impaired manufacturing cost due to the low volume and highly expensive process of converting their insulin into dry powder and the excessive packaging cost, MannKind will always be subject to a Cost of Goods structure working against them. This COGS reality clarifies why the other insulin producing companies have lowered their price, where MannKind hasn't lowered it - and will never be able to while hoping to generate a profit.

Reality is Hard for Some to Accept

Matthew Pfeffer (November 10, 2016):

We also continue to make progress in our Receptor Life Sciences collaboration and we'll achieve certain predetermined tactical objectives later this month. MannKind remains committed to assuring Afrezza's place as a leading meal time insulin for people with diabetes. We know Afrezza disrupts the status quo but as doctors continue to start patients and see them return with success, their own confidence to prescribe will continue to increase.

This claim by the CEO begs the question: How is a drug that was approved nearly 4 years ago by the FDA, which Sanofi admitted was a bust, and now with your 2.0 relaunch your guided efforts are less than what Sanofi achieved, and you claim Afrezza has disrupted the status quo? The only status quo for MannKind's executives is finding partnership deals hidden under a cloak of anonymity.

This is what the CEO offered stockholders on January 21,2016:

MannKind Corporation today announced that it has entered into a collaboration and license agreement with a newly formed entity, Receptor Life Sciences, Inc., pursuant to which multiple inhaled therapeutic products will be developed to explore their potential to treat conditions such as chronic pain, neurologic diseases and inflammatory disorders. Under the terms of the agreement, MannKind will perform initial formulation studies and will work with Receptor to develop inhaled formulations of certain undisclosed compounds. MannKind will also transfer manufacturing technology to the licensee, who will be responsible for manufacturing and commercialization activities. The parties will collaborate on the clinical development of investigational products, with Receptor being responsible for all development costs. MannKind will be eligible to receive development and commercialization milestones of up to $102.25 million as well as mid-single to low double-digit royalties on net sales of product.

What is amazing about this collaboration, with this no verifiable 'entity', named as being Receptor Life Sciences, it was a month later (February 19, 2016) this mystery company got around to requesting a trademark from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for their company name. Now we find out that once again, last week they were denied the use of this name.

This whole deal reeks to high heaven. When a company agrees to provide MannKind $100 million, they pinpoint $100,250,000 in development and commercialization milestones. However, for three quarters of results since they promised payment of funding, they haven't paid MannKind one penny that has shown up on their SEC filed financial reporting. How can a company sign a deal committing to spend $100,250,000 and forget to trade market their corporate name —especially since the MannKind true believers think Paul Allen and Microsoft are behind this deal. In my opinion, this is simply a case they needed one more diversion to dangle out for investors wanting to believe they would be rich soon. One can say that MannKind executives can make promises; they just find it difficult making them come true.

Looking back to the November 10 promise, my calendar reflects now we are only a couple days before starting a new year. So much for the November promise. Soon it will be two years since MannKind promised to move into clinical trials with new Technosphere drugs. Now with nothing to show for this latest promise, it be nice if the CEO delivered these certain predetermined tactical objectives from this mysterious company that has no address, no phone number and a static webpage that gives not one inkling for who is behind these tactical objectives.

As I said, reality is hard for some to accept. MannKind's 2.0 relaunch is a total disaster.

And as I always state and will repeat it one more time: It is my wish and desire that Afrezza remains available for those patients who need options in treating their medical needs.

Good luck with your future investing decisions, and Happy New Year to all my readers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.