Altria Group: Too Expensive To Bother With

Altria Group's (NYSE:MO) 3.6% yield may look enticing, but not after you take a deeper dive into the numbers. Altria is one of the largest cigarette makers operating in the protected U.S. market. That's a wonderful business position to be in. And the company is really well run, too. But it just isn't a good buy at today's prices. The proof is in the numbers.

Thank you FDA

One of the best things that ever happened for Altria was the big U.S. tobacco settlement. Although there was a financial cost associated with the deal, it helped push tobacco under the guise of the Food and Drug Administration. That was a game changer for Altria and its established peers.

Effectively, any new entrants would have to get through the regulatory red tape of a government agency before they could start selling smokes in the United States. This change meant that companies like Altria operate in a protected market. And since the product the company sells is addictive, there is solid, if slowly declining, demand. It's a fight for market share to be sure, but price hikes have been able to keep Altria's revenues growing for years.

The bottom line, meanwhile, has been heading generally higher, too. That's been driven by the top line and a slow-and-steady stock repurchase program. Robust operating margins in the 40% space have helped as well. In short, there's a lot to like about Altria's business. But there's far less to like about it's stock.

Too expensive

For example, the company offers a generous 3.6% or so dividend yield today. However, that's only true when you compare it to the broader market. That yield is actually 25% below Altria's trailing five-year average dividend yield. That's a pretty big difference that speaks to an overvalued stock. But dividend yield isn't the only metric you should be looking at and it isn't the only one that suggests Altria is too pricey today.

For example, the company's trailing price to earnings ratio is roughly 25.5. But its trailing five-year average is around 18. That's a big difference. And even the forward PE, which is around 20, is notably above the company's recent history. It looks like investors are willing to pay a hefty premium for Altria's business right now.

The PE figures are backed up by other metrics. The company's price to book value is currently around 45. Its five-year average is about 21. There's a lot that goes into that wide discrepancy, but it clearly backs up the overvalued view that the elevated PE suggests.

But PE and PB aren't the only valuation numbers that are troubling. Price to sales is around 6.8 today, but the five-year average is 4.4. That's a 50% difference. And then there's price to cash flow, which sits at around 25 today. The five-year average is closer to 19, suggesting an over 30% premium to what investors have been willing to pay lately.

Not worth the price

None of this is to suggest that Altria is a bad company. On the contrary, as long as you are OK with owning a so-called "sin stock," Altria is a well-run entity. The problem is that even with a yield of 3.6%, generous on an absolute basis, it just doesn't look like the stock is worth buying right now for income investors.

Investors have simply bid the stock up to a premium valuation. That becomes increasingly clear when you start looking at the company's historical yield and valuation metrics like PE, PB, price to sales and price to cash flow. Altria falls into the category of good company, bad stock. I wouldn't suggest that current shareholders sell, but I also wouldn't suggest that interested investors buy it either. This is one that should sit on your watch list for a more compelling entry point.