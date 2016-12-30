Is Cerner A Buy At It's Current Price?

The health industry has recently been plagued with uncertainty. With a new president determined to repeal Universal Health Care, the healthcare sector, and the healthcare information services industry have seen some major sell offs. Many of these stocks are selling at deep discounts compared to their intrinsic value. Recently Sarat Sethi, a portfolio manager at Lane Douglas C. & Associates confessed that his biggest trading mistake of the year was buying Cerner (NYSE: CERN) too soon(early this fall). But the road ahead is still promising. Investors like Sarat Sethi believe, as initial fears subside, the price of Cerner will rise to match its fair value.

Relative Valuation:

To determine if Cerner is undervalued, I ran a relative valuation comparing Cerner to its competition. Cerner has a very low P/E when compared to the industry, which is a good sign that they are undervalued. Cerner has a major advantage in profit margin compared to the industry as well. Its profit margin is 3.84% higher than its peers. Cerner has a higher Return on Assets (3.35% greater) and Return on Equity (.49% greater). With a P/E ratio that is almost 73% below the industry average, Cerner is likely undervalued.

Values provided by Morningstar and Yahoo Finance

Performance:

Cerner is down over 21% YTD and down over 30% from it's year high of $67 (August). The main cause of this decrease in price is due to Cerner missing its 3rd quarter earnings estimates. Earnings came in at .59/share, which missed analyst expectations of .60/share and Cerner attributed that this was due to reduced hardware sales. But realize that hardware sales do not make up the majority of Cerner's revenue.

Chart Provided by Yahoo Finance

Table provided by Cerner

Hardware sales fall under System Sales which, in 2015, make up less than 30% of revenue. What one must understand is that system sales includes revenue from the sale of licensed software (including perpetual license sales and software as a service), technology resale (hardware, devices, and sublicensed software), deployment period licensed software upgrade rights, installation fees, transaction processing and subscriptions. Hardware makes up only a small portion of from system sales, which make up around a third of revenue. The major sell off, likely due to a changed guidance, have been too extreme and has left Cerner severely undervalued. At this price, there is a great opportunity to buy.

Fundamentals:

Cerner's fundamentals still point towards solid growth. Cerner's TTM EBT margin is up 2.08% from its EBT margin of 17.66 in 2015. Other fundamentals such as return on assets (up .70%), return on equity (up 1.58%), and return on invested capital (up .81%) are all showing promising signs of growth.

Several efficiency ratios show promising growth as well. Receivables turnover is down from 5.50 in 2015 to 4.80. Inventory turnover is down from 37.94 in 2015 to its current level of 35.17.

With a Debt-To-Equity of 28.08% to 71.92% the company stands on solid ground if Yellen decides to pursue a more hawkish approach to Trump's tax cuts. As of the 2015 10-K, a 1% rate increase would result in less than a million dollar interest expense increase. This small increase is not threatening and possibly even beneficial because they'll handle it better than its competition.

With such a major decrease in price that isn't justified by its fundamentals, an opportunity opens up to buy.

Insider Activity:

The sales by Cerner Executives occurred during Cerner's run into the upper $60 range, with the last sale occurring two months ago. This is important to note because it shows that management is confident. Management at Cerner is showing that they believe the company is worth more than its current selling price by actively buying more shares. Since august, executives have exercised options worth more than a million shares. This is a great sign that the company is undervalued.

Management:

Cerner's management has also taken some initiative to cut costs initiating a voluntary-separation plan for eligible employees. Management has tried to calm investors' worries that this might be a sign of faltering by reiterating that the headcount at Cerner has grown by 2,000 people and is expected to grow this year. With an 8% increase in operating expenses, mostly attributable to personal expenses, this can be an important decision by management. This move adds even more value to this underpriced company. This has not been factored into the company's current value.

Company Growth:

Cerner has recently made some aggressive moves that should put them in a strong position to grow revenue. Cerner has recently purchased a manufacturing site from the French pharmaceutical company Sanofi. This deal was an estimated$12.5 million for the 692,000 square foot facility. The planned expansion will include new office spaces and training rooms. Another recent expansion that Cerner made is a new clinic. This new clinic is an onsite facility staffed by physicians from the University of Kansas Hospital. This facility will serve more than 2,000 UG (Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City) employees. The facility will offer primary care, urgent care, lab work and vaccinations. The purpose of this facility is to help aid in cost savings for health plans. Cerner operates 40 on-site health centers and remains very bullish on this new market as more entities turn to on-site health centers. Even though Cerner has missed estimates earlier in the year, the company is still growing at a very fast rate and is continuing its expansion through acquisitions like these.

Market Outlook:

According to Stratistics MRC, the healthcare software and services market is predicted to grow very rapidly. This market accounted for $4.4 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at a rate of 14.2%, reaching $11.2 billion by 2022. Cloud based healthcare software is also expected to see the highest share of growth during this period. This is a great sign for Cerner as it shows there is still a lot of room for Cerner to grow.

Technical:

A quick look at Cerner's simple moving average can give a solid look into a possible entry point in the near future as Cerner's price nears its moving average. While coming from a technical stand point, the time to buy Cerner is nearing as the company's stock gets closer to crossing its moving average.

Click to enlarge

Chart Provided by Yahoo Finance

Conclusion:

While the industry has certainly taken a hit, Cerner is severely underpriced and poised for growth. The 30% decrease since august has not been justified by the company's performance. Cerner continues to fundamentally outperform the industry yet has one of the lowest P/E multiples. Similarly recent moves by management have put Cerner in a position for continued growth for years to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.