Here's What Twitter Needs To Do To Save Itself

Introduction

A few months ago, I published an article on Seeking Alpha arguing that it was unlikely Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) would be bought by another company. With volatility elevated in the stock, I suggested an options trade for a 30% annualized return, and I am glad to report that both legs of that straddle would have been profitable as posited. Since then, there has been no fundamental change in the company's performance, in spite of the US now having a president-elect who uses Twitter as his primary communication medium. Executives have continued to leave, and the stock price has drifted down. This Thursday, the company's CEO Jack Dorsey sought the help of users about what they hope to see from the company in 2017. While this is a welcome step, the company doesn't seem to understand that their primary problem is one of excessive costs and financial losses, not product development. In this article, I propose a few ways for Twitter to turn itself around from a financial viewpoint.

Come to grips with what you are

Twitter is not Google or Facebook, and there is no point pretending it is in the same league. Rather, it is akin to Yahoo Groups on steroids - a way for people to communicate to a vast audience without typing in everyone's email addresses. The company needs to scale back its vast engineering effort to focus on its core product. Diversions like buying Vine, trying to run it and then shutting it down are pointless. A couple of guys with a few servers in a basement can do most of what is required. This philosophy should extend to compensation benchmarking at the C-suite level too, where the executives are notably overpaid for the size of the company and the job they have done.

Monetize search

There was a time when I went to message boards like Yahoo's to find out why there was an unusual movement in a stock. Now, I head to Twitter and do a search on the stock symbol. I know I am not alone. The company needs to capitalize on this traffic by selling search-related ads. Search is truly a revolutionary ad product because it delivers a targeted message to a person who has evinced interest in the subject. Twitter is way behind in monetizing its search traffic.

Recognize that stock compensation is a real cost

The company cannot continue handing over a quarter of its revenue to employees in the form of stock every year. Below I present stock compensation as a share of revenues for other tech companies:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL): 2%

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN): 2%

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT): 3%

Oracle (NASDAQ:ORCL): 4%

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL): 7%

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM): 9%

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB): 12%

Twitter needs to bring this metric down from 26% to around 10%. Thus, it needs to more than halve the annual $600 million it is doling out in the form of stock and options. As a start, I would suggest freezing for three years any more stock awards to current employees. They have been generously compensated in the last few years, and now need to work for what will vest in the future. If the stock goes up, they will be well rewarded.

A potential operating model for the company

Analyst estimates call for the company to bring in $2.8 billion in revenue next year. I believe that enhancements like increased search ads can easily add another billion. So a few years out, the company could be doing $4 billion in revenue. With increased scale, the company should be able to increase its gross margin from the current 65% to 75%. R&D costs need to be reduced from the current $700 million run-rate to 15% of revenue. SG&A should be leveraged down from the current 50% of revenue to 40%. These would result in the company generating a 20% operating margin, approximately half what Facebook delivers. The company should use its cash on hand to repay its debt, thus dropping the $800 million of operating income down to the pre-tax line. Since the company has a substantial amount of net operating loss carry-forwards, it will not pay taxes for many years. Thus, it could earn $1 per share on a diluted share count of 800 million shares. Investors would be happy to pay a 20-25x multiple, thus taking the stock to the $20s. While this does not present a huge amount of upside, failure to decisively move toward such a model will result in the stock continuing to stagnate or drift down.

Actionable Conclusion

Unless the company moves to right its financials, I don't think it is worth buying the stock. The potential for the company's management to turn around the ship along with the possibility of an acquisition should provide some support for the stock. I would take a wait and see approach, selling the $16 strike puts to generate some income. At the current stock price of $16.30, this premium amounts to $1.45 for the March expiration. On the face value of the stock, it represents a 8.9% return, or almost 50% on an annualized basis if the options sold expire worthless. A lower-risk alternative is to sell the $14 strike March puts for $0.60, close to a 20% annualized return on the notional amount, with protection even if the stock falls 10-15% in the next few months.