The Great Fiscal Rotation: A Boon To The Global Economy

President-elect Donald Trump has achieved something that no other US president has managed to do. He enforced a global stimulative policy action even before his move to the White House, as China rushed to announce a gigantic infrastructure spending plan of half a trillion dollars aiming at expanding and modernizing its rail network. Such an impactful fiscal stimulus initiative is China's response to Trump's currency manipulation and anti-trade rhetoric, paving the ground for a constructive New Year. After US President-elect's own fiscal initiative and UK's announcement of targeted infrastructure spending, China lends a helping hand to the global economy, putting a new piece to the puzzle of the global fiscal policy coordination. In simple terms, China conceded to pay its own pricey share on the stimulation of the global economy through the only channel that has remained effective; fiscal policy. This development reflects a critical regime change of the world's economy, i.e. the shift of the global policy mix from a total reliance on monetary policy to a fiscally-driven expansionary move. This fiscal policy rotation aims to jump-start the global business cycle and at the same time accommodate the gradual normalization of monetary conditions, an effort which has been already put in motion by the Fed. This new global development, if adopted by other beleaguered markets such as the Eurozone, has the capacity to drive equity markets (NYSEARCA:SPY) to even higher historical valuations, and extend the US (NYSEARCA:TLT) as well as the global bond bear market trends (NYSEARCA:BWX) further into the red. It can also fully explain a bunch of irregular phenomena in financial markets, such as the parallel rise in the dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) and expectations about inflation, which have puzzled analysts and investors for some time now. Barring the possibility of any unexpected exogenous "accident" on a global scale, investors face a potential game-changer in global economic policy which has not received their proper attention yet. This means that 2017 may have in store more positive surprises for investors than is generally believed.

What Trump's Anti-Trade Rhetoric Really Meant

The latest move by the Chinese has proved something that Trump's economic advisers should already know pretty well. Currency wars and competitive devaluations are not the most effective tool to boost an economy. They are just the appropriate propagandistic tool to enforce an alignment of trading partners towards a common goal; to jump-start the global business cycle and to achieve a thriving economic future for the US as well as for the rest of the world. Trump's accusations about the yuan's manipulation by the Chinese during his campaign were the means to inflict pressure for fiscal, and not foreign exchange, action. This rests on a well know macroeconomic dictum; the income elasticity of imports is always far greater than the exchange rate elasticity of imports. In simple words, a Chinese fiscal stimulus can boost the demand for US goods and mainly services, through its positive income effects on consumers and firms, much more than an appreciating yuan. This shows that Trump's anti-trade agenda, beyond being an effective domestic political tool, was a means to push the Chinese for a more pro-active fiscal policy, which can have real and long-lasting effects. These effects can benefit the US economy directly through a revival of its exports of goods and especially services towards the Asian region. In other words, it's not about currencies, it's only about fiscal sound responses, which of course can have powerful effects on global financial markets and feed several irregular phenomena.

Market Irregularities Explained By the Fiscal Regime Shift

Under the light of such an economic regime shift on a global scale, various market irregularities can be perfectly explained. Analysts, as an example, have been puzzled about the recent co-movement of the US dollar index and inflation expectations. The US dollar index and 10-Year breakeven inflation rate, a gauge of bond investors' expectations about long-term inflation, have moved in tandem in the last few months for the first time in years. As the US dollar index climbed to new multiyear highs after the US election, so did the 10-year breakeven inflation rate. This is like saying that a strong dollar creates more inflation, a seeming contradiction. Still, this contradiction becomes fully comprehensible if we consider the global regime change we are witnessing. A synchronized fiscal expansion across continents, at a time of a recovery for the global business cycle, can certainly create much more inflation inside the US than the expensive dollar can absorb. Thus, the irregularity becomes regularity! The positive correlation between the US dollar and inflation expectations need not revert to its typical negative mode anymore, since the world might be entering into totally new macro dynamics.

Source: tradingview.com, ICE, St. Louis Fed.

Investment Implications of the New Global Policy Regime

Except from the explanation of market irregularities, this great fiscal rotation can certainly produce seismic reverberations for the global financial markets, especially if it is adopted by additional "austerity spots" like the Eurozone. The gradual upward adjustment of inflationary expectations, fueled by the synchronized fiscal loosening can benefit trades like the one which bets on the outperformance of Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (NYSEARCA:TIP) over regular US Treasuries (NYSEARCA:IEF). The ratio of TIP/IEF has the potential to follow a strong and lasting uptrend in such a case, since TIPS are undervalued vis a vis US Treasuries, and investors are reluctant to adjust their expectations to the inflationary signals fast enough.

Source: tradingview.com

Another beneficial of this regime change will be the extension of the bear streepening trade in US Treasuries, i.e. the expectation that long-term yields will rise much faster than short-term ones, since higher growth and inflation will weigh on bond prices. The bearish impact on bonds and positive effect on stock prices notwithstanding, such a massive shift in policies will definitely have a strong effect on crude oil (NYSEARCA:USO), and pro-growth commodities such as copper (NYSEARCA:JJC). In that respect, it is no coincidence that both of these commodities have completed long-term reversal formations and are headed for higher levels. Finally, the great fiscal rotation can be quite bearish for gold (NYSEARCA:GLD), since the slow response of investors' expectations in the reflationary turn of the global economy will allow the long-term real interest rates to increase. This increase will reduce the investment demand for gold, since the two variables are negatively correlated.

Having said all these, as the world enters into 2017, a new global regime change slowly but steadily materializes. Fiscal policy is about to take the lead in attempting to push the global business cycle upwards, at a significantly faster pace than it has run so far. This does not mean that systemic risks have evaporated and that there is an absolute certainty that the world will prosper. On the contrary, the big risks are still out there spanning from an accidental run on the Chinese currency and a meltdown of the European banking sector to the disintegration of Eurozone. However, from a probabilistic standpoint the sheer scale of fiscal coordination across the globe is so big and powerful that if implemented according to plans, it has the capacity to deliver big positive surprises for holders of risky assets. The elephant has decided to step in the room. Who would dare overlook it?

