Why You Should Buy Ford

Potential rising demand for new car replacements as the average age of cars on the road increases.

Surging SUV & Pick-Up Truck Demand

2016 was the year of SUVs and pick-up trucks. The U.S. saw a surge in sales for SUVs and pick-up trucks. For example, in June of 2016, Ford's (NYSE:F) F-Series pickup sales soared by 28% despite the marketing attacks from rival Chevrolet Silverado. On the same note, Ford Escape SUV saw sales surge by 20% in June of this year.

The increased sales for SUVs and trucks were not only common with Ford cars. Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) also saw sales increase ~6.5% from its Jeep and Ram brands. In addition, General Motors (NYSE:GM) was saved by an increase in demand for its Cadillac Escalade SUVs (which rose by 17% y/y).

This trend continued from June to November of 2016. For example, Toyota Motor's (NYSE:TM) sales rose by 4.3% in November of 2016. Light trucks gained 15% in aggregate sales. While total car sales declined, SUV and light truck sales accelerated.

Thesis - Capitalizing On The Demand

"We remain committed to our strategy and also our roadmap to grow our business as we expand as an auto and a mobility company. And this includes fortifying and building on our strengths, and that's trucks and vans, the performance vehicles, SUVs, Ford Credit and of course our parts business." - Mark Fields - Ford Motor Co.

Sales of large sedans have been plummeting in the U.S. The luxury sedan market has also stalled, forcing companies such as Maserati and Jaguar to get into the SUV market in spite of being known for their sports cars. More so, lower gas prices and high profits make SUVs popular with both consumers and car-makers.

It is my contention that the demand for SUVs and pick-up trucks will continue to grow in 2017, driven, in part, by lower gas prices and changing consumer sentiment.

Although this trend has been observed in 2016, it has not been fully capitalized upon. This is because Ford has not participated in the bull run in spite of its portfolio of tailwinds in 2017: cheap valuations, SUV and pick-up truck catalysts, margin expansion story, and commitment to shareholder returns.

Case For Ford SUVs & Pick-Up Trucks

Ford reported its Q3 2016 on October 27th, 2016. The results were tilted in favor of SUVs and pick-up trucks. This momentum is likely to go into 2017 and act as a catalyst for sales growth as well as valuations.

This past November, Ford recorded the best October sales in its history since 2004 by selling 65,542 trucks. This sales increase is good on two fronts: (1) the company is selling more trucks and (2) the average price per truck for Ford is rising.

"High customer demand for our new Super Duty, including top-trim-level pickups, continues to boost transaction prices," said Mark LaNeve, vice president for U.S. Marketing, Sales and Service. "New Super Duty is turning on dealer lots in just 18 days, and Ford's average transaction prices are up $1,600 versus a year ago - far outpacing the industry average of $600."

In addition, Ford's overall average transaction prices were up $800 versus September while industry transaction prices were up $460 compared to September. Meaning that this is not only a sales story, but it is also a margin expansion story.

But trucks were not the only success story at Ford. SUV unit volume on a y/y basis was up 25% this past October. In October of 2016, Ford sold 190,000 units of SUVs compared to 152,000 units in October 2015.

(Source: Ford News)

Mark Fields, the CEO for Ford, mentioned that SUVs as a percentage of the industry are up by 2-3%. As these sales numbers continue to increase in 2017, the company is better positioned to benefit from this growth.

Ford's Stock Catalysts In 2017

Best profits in the company's history.

2017 full-year guidance is great.

Ford expects to deliver the best profits in its history.

"We continue to expect to deliver one of the best profit years ever for the company, and that's a full year company adjusted pre-tax profit of about $10.2 billion." - Mark Fields, CEO

Second, it is making great progress on its venture to start a new company within Ford. Ford has already announced its intent to have a fully autonomous vehicle in commercial operation in 2021 in either a ride-sharing or ride-hailing service.

But this is not just talks. The company has already made steps towards this endeavor. Ford acquired Chariot, which is a San Francisco-based shuttle service. The company plans to grow Chariot globally as it works with cities to help solve their transportation issues and at the same time provide new sources of growth for Ford moving forward.

Third, Ford's continued efforts to shareholder returns. Year-to-date, the company has rewarded its shareholders with $2.9 billion in distributions. These shareholder returns should be able to bolster confidence in its stock price moving forward.

Fourth, margin expansions coming from Ford's new KA+, which is imported from India. Capitalizing on its brand power in Europe where roads are relatively small, its small vehicle business, and the already positive feedback for its KA+, the company is likely to improve profitability in 2017.

Fifth, UK has improved from the initial Brexit shock; in Europe, geopolitical risks of exiting the EU have contributed to the sterling weakness. China is likely to be a good market because of government stimulus to spur spending. Brazil has seen a lot of political drama for 2016 and that might tear down in 2017. Aside from the less threatening sanctions on Russia by the U.S. regarding the election hacking, risks of deadly sanctions moving into the Trump administration are likely to be non-existent.

The Case On Relative Valuations

For a market that has rallied significantly after the Trump victory, Ford's stock price has not benefited from the recent rally. By November 11th, the stock price was ~$12.28/share at its peak compared to $12.23/share as of 12/30/2016.

The fact that Ford has yet to participate in the bull run gives the stock room to grow in 2017.

(Ford Motor Company Interactive Stock Chart) Click to enlarge

Besides, the 12-month price target on the Street is $13/share, ~6% higher than the current stock price. This 12-month consensus price target was submitted to NASDAQ and is an average of individual price target estimates by sell-side analysts.

Furthermore, according to data from Morningstar, Ford's current valuations based on its price/earnings, price/book and price/sales ratios suggest that the company is undervalued as shown below:

For example, Ford's P/E ratio of 6.8 is ~24% below the industry average. For a company which is showing a lot of promise for 2017 and beyond, being valued almost a quarter below its industry suggests it is undervalued.

Potential Demand Surge In Car Replacements

According to IHS Markit's new automotive survey, the typical car on the road in the U.S. is 11.5 years old. Some of the reasons why Americans may be holding their cars for longer periods are: (1) automakers have improved the quality of cars, making them last longer, and (2) consumers do not have as much disposal income to buy new cars.

What is interesting is the fact that consumers are also buying a lot of cars while the average year of cars on the road is still increasing, meaning that some consumers are buying new cars and keeping the old ones.

But the longer the car is on the road, the more likely that it will start to give car owners problems. Consumers are holding on to their cars longer, but they might also be spending a lot of money on maintenance of those cars.

Therefore, we might see a rise in car purchase moving into 2017 and beyond. The inconvenience of car breakdowns, the aggregate costs of maintaining an old car and improved consumer confidence due to lack of election uncertainty mean that consumers are more likely to spend more money on new cars in 2017.

Conclusion

Ford faced three major headwinds in 2016: (1) the discounts related to the relaunch of Super Duty contributed to its margin compression, (2) the F-150 stock changes and (3) increased warranty costs from the door latch recall announced this past September.

But these headwinds will have little to no effect moving into 2017. Ford's stock price has room to run due to the tailwinds moving into the new year. Considering that the stock is cheap, Ford's great tailwinds in 2017 make it a great buy for 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.