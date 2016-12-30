AMD's Insiders Unloaded $20M Worth Of Shares

Nvidia beats AMD in all areas of the GPU segment in Q3 2016.

In Q3 2016, Nvidia increased overall GPU shipments by 39% while AMD increased GPU shipments by 15%.

In my previous article "The math doesn't add up", I analyzed the fundamentals and intrinsic value of the stock. This article focuses on insiders' sentiment and AMD's Q3 GPU segment performance.

GPU Segment Q3 2016 (Nvidia vs Intel vs AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices (NYSE: AMD) total graphics chips market share decreased by 0.6% in its third quarter while Nvidia's market share increased by 2.2%, according to a report.

Source: JPR

The other important points from this report are:

Nvidia's overall unit shipments increased 39.31% quarter-to-quarter vs 15.38% for AMD. Intel's total shipments increased 17.70% from last quarter. AMD's shipments of desktop heterogeneous GPU/CPUs, (i.e., APUs,), for desktops decreased by 10% from the previous quarter Nvidia's desktop discrete GPU shipments were up 39.8% from last quarter vs 34.7% for AMD Nvidia's notebook discrete GPU shipments increased 38.7% vs 19.1% for AMD Nvidia's total PC graphics shipments increased 39.3% from last quarter vs 15.4% for AMD, 17.7% for Intel

It is safe to say that Nvidia has been outperforming AMD in these areas.

Insider Selling

Why are insiders cashing out at such a crucial time? Are they thinking $12 a share is the maximum price? Why are they not waiting for the earnings report? Will it be disappointing? Are bulls wrong? What happened to their bullish theory? There are many unanswered questions. In fact, they bought the shares for nothing through an option exercise. The options are one of the benefits insiders normally would receive from the company.

The insiders who sold their shares include Senior Vice Presidents, the CEO, CFO, CTO, CAO, and other Directors. The highest selling prices were $12.28 a share.

Insider Trading Relationship Date Transaction Cost #Shares Value ($) #Shares Total SEC Form 4 Norrod Forrest Eugene SVP & GM EESC 12/28 Sale 12.28 27828 $341,728.00 666813 12/28 Su Lisa T President & CEO 12/27 Sale 11.86 87683 $1,039,727.00 2140584 12/28 KUMAR DEVINDER SVP, CFO & Treasurer 12/27 Sale 11.86 36356 $431,102.00 750421 12/28 WOLIN HARRY A SVP & GC 12/27 Sale 11.86 18999 $225,286.00 713759 12/28 Papermaster Mark D SVP & Chief Technology Officer 12/27 Sale 11.86 36356 $431,102.00 771257 12/28 Papermaster Mark D SVP & Chief Technology Officer 12/26 Option Exercise 0 68680 $0.00 807613 12/28 WOLIN HARRY A SVP & GC 12/26 Option Exercise 0 44642 $0.00 732758 12/28 Norrod Forrest Eugene SVP & GM EESC 12/26 Option Exercise $0.00 68680 $0.00 694641 12/28 KUMAR DEVINDER SVP, CFO & Treasurer 12/26 Option Exercise 0 68680 $0.00 786777 12/28 Su Lisa T President & CEO 12/26 Option Exercise $0.00 206041 $0.00 2228267 12/28 ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT SVP & GM, CGBG 12/20 Sale $11.34 20000 $226,794.00 400334 12/22 Norrod Forrest Eugene SVP & GM EESC 12/19 Option Exercise $1.84 50000 $92,000.00 725961 12/21 Norrod Forrest Eugene SVP & GM EESC 12/19 Sale $10.66 100000 $1,065,890.00 625961 12/21 Claflin Bruce L. Director 12/12 Sale $10.76 20000 $215,128.00 718902 12/14 WOLIN HARRY A SVP & GC 11/28 Sale 8.88 18000 $159,840.00 688116 11/29 ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT SVP & GM, CGBG 11/17 Sale $8.49 38500 $326,865.00 420334 11/17 ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT SVP & GM, CGBG 11/16 Sale 7.38 312318 $2,304,907.00 458834 11/17 ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT SVP & GM, CGBG 11/15 Option Exercise $0.00 589342 $0.00 771152 11/17 Papermaster Mark D SVP & Chief Technology Officer 11/15 Sale 7 22105 $154,735.00 738933 11/17 SMITH DARLA M Chief Accounting Officer 11/15 Sale 6.92 14470 $100,132.00 16705 11/17 WOLIN HARRY A SVP & GC 11/14 Option Exercise 6.53 37500 $244,875.00 743616 11/16 WOLIN HARRY A SVP & GC 11/14 Sale 6.76 37500 $253,500.00 706116 11/16 Norrod Forrest Eugene SVP & GM EESC 11/10 Sale 6.51 109475 $712,682.00 675961 11/14 Norrod Forrest Eugene SVP & GM EESC 11/9 Option Exercise 0 243981 $0.00 785436 11/14 KUMAR DEVINDER SVP, CFO & Treasurer 11/4 Sale 6.61 275895 $1,823,666.00 718097 11/4 Su Lisa T President & CEO 11/4 Sale 6.61 665414 $4,398,387.00 2022226 11/4 Norrod Forrest Eugene SVP & GM EESC 11/4 Sale 6.61 203806 $1,347,158.00 541455 11/4 WOLIN HARRY A SVP & GC 11/4 Sale 6.61 137165 $906,661.00 706116 11/4 Papermaster Mark D SVP & Chief Technology Officer 11/4 Sale 6.61 271454 $1,794,311.00 761038 11/4 Norrod Forrest Eugene SVP & GM EESC 11/2 Option Exercise 0 515102 $0.00 745261 11/4 Papermaster Mark D SVP & Chief Technology Officer 11/2 Option Exercise 0 515102 $0.00 1032492 11/4 KUMAR DEVINDER SVP, CFO & Treasurer 11/2 Option Exercise 0 515102 $0.00 993992 11/4 WOLIN HARRY A SVP & GC 11/2 Option Exercise 0 334815 $0.00 843281 11/4 Su Lisa T President & CEO 11/2 Option Exercise 0 1545307 $0.00 2687640 11/4 KUMAR DEVINDER SVP, CFO & Treasurer 11/2 Sale 6.73 36574 $246,143.00 478890 11/4 Norrod Forrest Eugene SVP & GM EESC 11/2 Sale 6.92 20500 $141,860.00 230159 11/4 Click to enlarge

Source: Finviz

A Form 4 is a SEC document that must be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) whenever there is a buying or selling activities that take place by insiders. A Form 4 is mandatory within two business days from the end of the day the trading transaction occurred.

In terms of insiders selling, according to Phil Roth, senior technical analyst for Miller Tabak & Co., frequent guest on CNBC, and one of the first recipients of the Chartered Market Technician designation said in an e-mail as follows:

It is important to remember that most insiders are investors, not traders and they tend to buy shares in the company when they are cheap and sell when they are expensive. They are not as motivated by trends as are traders. Insider transactions have proven to be a better buy than sell indicator in my experience.

Conclusion

According to Simply Wallst, the intrinsic value of the stock is about $1.90. The stock is currently trading at about $12 dollars a share.

Click to enlarge

Source: Simply Wallst

With Nvidia's domination in GPU segment and insiders' recent trading activities, the stock may have reached its maximum price level.

Based on my understanding and analysis, I recommend AMD as a SELL.

Here are the ETFs with major exposure to AMD: First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF ( FTXL); SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF ( XSD); Sprott BUZZ Social Media Insights ETF ( BUZ); PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio ETF ( PSI); iShares Exponential Technologies ETF ( XT); iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF ( JKL); First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund ( FNY); First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ( FNX); Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF ( FNDA); iShares Russell 2000 ETF ( IWM); SPDR Russell 2000 ETF ( TWOK); Guggenheim S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF ( EWMC); Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF ( VTWO)

