AMD's Insiders Unloaded $20M Worth Of Shares

| About: Advanced Micro (AMD)

Summary

In Q3 2016, Nvidia increased overall GPU shipments by 39% while AMD increased GPU shipments by 15%.

Insiders unloaded about $20M worth of shares in November and December.

Nvidia beats AMD in all areas of the GPU segment in Q3 2016.

In my previous article "The math doesn't add up", I analyzed the fundamentals and intrinsic value of the stock. This article focuses on insiders' sentiment and AMD's Q3 GPU segment performance.

GPU Segment Q3 2016 (Nvidia vs Intel vs AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices (NYSE: AMD) total graphics chips market share decreased by 0.6% in its third quarter while Nvidia's market share increased by 2.2%, according to a report.

Source: JPR

The other important points from this report are:

  1. Nvidia's overall unit shipments increased 39.31% quarter-to-quarter vs 15.38% for AMD. Intel's total shipments increased 17.70% from last quarter.
  2. AMD's shipments of desktop heterogeneous GPU/CPUs, (i.e., APUs,), for desktops decreased by 10% from the previous quarter
  3. Nvidia's desktop discrete GPU shipments were up 39.8% from last quarter vs 34.7% for AMD
  4. Nvidia's notebook discrete GPU shipments increased 38.7% vs 19.1% for AMD
  5. Nvidia's total PC graphics shipments increased 39.3% from last quarter vs 15.4% for AMD, 17.7% for Intel

It is safe to say that Nvidia has been outperforming AMD in these areas.

Insider Selling

Why are insiders cashing out at such a crucial time? Are they thinking $12 a share is the maximum price? Why are they not waiting for the earnings report? Will it be disappointing? Are bulls wrong? What happened to their bullish theory? There are many unanswered questions. In fact, they bought the shares for nothing through an option exercise. The options are one of the benefits insiders normally would receive from the company.

The insiders who sold their shares include Senior Vice Presidents, the CEO, CFO, CTO, CAO, and other Directors. The highest selling prices were $12.28 a share.

Insider Trading

Relationship

Date

Transaction

Cost

#Shares

Value ($)

#Shares Total

SEC Form 4

Norrod Forrest Eugene

SVP & GM EESC

12/28

Sale

12.28

27828

$341,728.00

666813

12/28

Su Lisa T

President & CEO

12/27

Sale

11.86

87683

$1,039,727.00

2140584

12/28

KUMAR DEVINDER

SVP, CFO & Treasurer

12/27

Sale

11.86

36356

$431,102.00

750421

12/28

WOLIN HARRY A

SVP & GC

12/27

Sale

11.86

18999

$225,286.00

713759

12/28

Papermaster Mark D

SVP & Chief Technology Officer

12/27

Sale

11.86

36356

$431,102.00

771257

12/28

Papermaster Mark D

SVP & Chief Technology Officer

12/26

Option Exercise

0

68680

$0.00

807613

12/28

WOLIN HARRY A

SVP & GC

12/26

Option Exercise

0

44642

$0.00

732758

12/28

Norrod Forrest Eugene

SVP & GM EESC

12/26

Option Exercise

$0.00

68680

$0.00

694641

12/28

KUMAR DEVINDER

SVP, CFO & Treasurer

12/26

Option Exercise

0

68680

$0.00

786777

12/28

Su Lisa T

President & CEO

12/26

Option Exercise

$0.00

206041

$0.00

2228267

12/28

ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT

SVP & GM, CGBG

12/20

Sale

$11.34

20000

$226,794.00

400334

12/22

Norrod Forrest Eugene

SVP & GM EESC

12/19

Option Exercise

$1.84

50000

$92,000.00

725961

12/21

Norrod Forrest Eugene

SVP & GM EESC

12/19

Sale

$10.66

100000

$1,065,890.00

625961

12/21

Claflin Bruce L.

Director

12/12

Sale

$10.76

20000

$215,128.00

718902

12/14

WOLIN HARRY A

SVP & GC

11/28

Sale

8.88

18000

$159,840.00

688116

11/29

ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT

SVP & GM, CGBG

11/17

Sale

$8.49

38500

$326,865.00

420334

11/17

ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT

SVP & GM, CGBG

11/16

Sale

7.38

312318

$2,304,907.00

458834

11/17

ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT

SVP & GM, CGBG

11/15

Option Exercise

$0.00

589342

$0.00

771152

11/17

Papermaster Mark D

SVP & Chief Technology Officer

11/15

Sale

7

22105

$154,735.00

738933

11/17

SMITH DARLA M

Chief Accounting Officer

11/15

Sale

6.92

14470

$100,132.00

16705

11/17

WOLIN HARRY A

SVP & GC

11/14

Option Exercise

6.53

37500

$244,875.00

743616

11/16

WOLIN HARRY A

SVP & GC

11/14

Sale

6.76

37500

$253,500.00

706116

11/16

Norrod Forrest Eugene

SVP & GM EESC

11/10

Sale

6.51

109475

$712,682.00

675961

11/14

Norrod Forrest Eugene

SVP & GM EESC

11/9

Option Exercise

0

243981

$0.00

785436

11/14

KUMAR DEVINDER

SVP, CFO & Treasurer

11/4

Sale

6.61

275895

$1,823,666.00

718097

11/4

Su Lisa T

President & CEO

11/4

Sale

6.61

665414

$4,398,387.00

2022226

11/4

Norrod Forrest Eugene

SVP & GM EESC

11/4

Sale

6.61

203806

$1,347,158.00

541455

11/4

WOLIN HARRY A

SVP & GC

11/4

Sale

6.61

137165

$906,661.00

706116

11/4

Papermaster Mark D

SVP & Chief Technology Officer

11/4

Sale

6.61

271454

$1,794,311.00

761038

11/4

Norrod Forrest Eugene

SVP & GM EESC

11/2

Option Exercise

0

515102

$0.00

745261

11/4

Papermaster Mark D

SVP & Chief Technology Officer

11/2

Option Exercise

0

515102

$0.00

1032492

11/4

KUMAR DEVINDER

SVP, CFO & Treasurer

11/2

Option Exercise

0

515102

$0.00

993992

11/4

WOLIN HARRY A

SVP & GC

11/2

Option Exercise

0

334815

$0.00

843281

11/4

Su Lisa T

President & CEO

11/2

Option Exercise

0

1545307

$0.00

2687640

11/4

KUMAR DEVINDER

SVP, CFO & Treasurer

11/2

Sale

6.73

36574

$246,143.00

478890

11/4

Norrod Forrest Eugene

SVP & GM EESC

11/2

Sale

6.92

20500

$141,860.00

230159

11/4
Click to enlarge

Source: Finviz

A Form 4 is a SEC document that must be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) whenever there is a buying or selling activities that take place by insiders. A Form 4 is mandatory within two business days from the end of the day the trading transaction occurred.

In terms of insiders selling, according to Phil Roth, senior technical analyst for Miller Tabak & Co., frequent guest on CNBC, and one of the first recipients of the Chartered Market Technician designation said in an e-mail as follows:

It is important to remember that most insiders are investors, not traders and they tend to buy shares in the company when they are cheap and sell when they are expensive. They are not as motivated by trends as are traders. Insider transactions have proven to be a better buy than sell indicator in my experience.

Conclusion

According to Simply Wallst, the intrinsic value of the stock is about $1.90. The stock is currently trading at about $12 dollars a share.

Click to enlarge

Source: Simply Wallst

With Nvidia's domination in GPU segment and insiders' recent trading activities, the stock may have reached its maximum price level.

Based on my understanding and analysis, I recommend AMD as a SELL.

Here are the ETFs with major exposure to AMD: First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF ( FTXL); SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF ( XSD); Sprott BUZZ Social Media Insights ETF ( BUZ); PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio ETF ( PSI); iShares Exponential Technologies ETF ( XT); iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF ( JKL); First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund ( FNY); First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ( FNX); Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF ( FNDA); iShares Russell 2000 ETF ( IWM); SPDR Russell 2000 ETF ( TWOK); Guggenheim S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF ( EWMC); Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF ( VTWO)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.