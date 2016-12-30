AMD's Insiders Unloaded $20M Worth Of Shares

In my previous article "The math doesn't add up", I analyzed the fundamentals and intrinsic value of the stock. This article focuses on insiders' sentiment and AMD's Q3 GPU segment performance.
GPU Segment Q3 2016 (Nvidia vs Intel vs AMD)
Advanced Micro Devices (NYSE: AMD) total graphics chips market share decreased by 0.6% in its third quarter while Nvidia's market share increased by 2.2%, according to a report.
Source: JPR
The other important points from this report are:
- Nvidia's overall unit shipments increased 39.31% quarter-to-quarter vs 15.38% for AMD. Intel's total shipments increased 17.70% from last quarter.
- AMD's shipments of desktop heterogeneous GPU/CPUs, (i.e., APUs,), for desktops decreased by 10% from the previous quarter
- Nvidia's desktop discrete GPU shipments were up 39.8% from last quarter vs 34.7% for AMD
- Nvidia's notebook discrete GPU shipments increased 38.7% vs 19.1% for AMD
- Nvidia's total PC graphics shipments increased 39.3% from last quarter vs 15.4% for AMD, 17.7% for Intel
It is safe to say that Nvidia has been outperforming AMD in these areas.
Insider Selling
Why are insiders cashing out at such a crucial time? Are they thinking $12 a share is the maximum price? Why are they not waiting for the earnings report? Will it be disappointing? Are bulls wrong? What happened to their bullish theory? There are many unanswered questions. In fact, they bought the shares for nothing through an option exercise. The options are one of the benefits insiders normally would receive from the company.
The insiders who sold their shares include Senior Vice Presidents, the CEO, CFO, CTO, CAO, and other Directors. The highest selling prices were $12.28 a share.
|
Insider Trading
|
Relationship
|
Date
|
Transaction
|
Cost
|
#Shares
|
Value ($)
|
#Shares Total
|
SEC Form 4
|
Norrod Forrest Eugene
|
SVP & GM EESC
|
12/28
|
Sale
|
12.28
|
27828
|
$341,728.00
|
666813
|
Su Lisa T
|
President & CEO
|
12/27
|
Sale
|
11.86
|
87683
|
$1,039,727.00
|
2140584
|
KUMAR DEVINDER
|
SVP, CFO & Treasurer
|
12/27
|
Sale
|
11.86
|
36356
|
$431,102.00
|
750421
|
WOLIN HARRY A
|
SVP & GC
|
12/27
|
Sale
|
11.86
|
18999
|
$225,286.00
|
713759
|
Papermaster Mark D
|
SVP & Chief Technology Officer
|
12/27
|
Sale
|
11.86
|
36356
|
$431,102.00
|
771257
|
Papermaster Mark D
|
SVP & Chief Technology Officer
|
12/26
|
Option Exercise
|
0
|
68680
|
$0.00
|
807613
|
WOLIN HARRY A
|
SVP & GC
|
12/26
|
Option Exercise
|
0
|
44642
|
$0.00
|
732758
|
Norrod Forrest Eugene
|
SVP & GM EESC
|
12/26
|
Option Exercise
|
$0.00
|
68680
|
$0.00
|
694641
|
KUMAR DEVINDER
|
SVP, CFO & Treasurer
|
12/26
|
Option Exercise
|
0
|
68680
|
$0.00
|
786777
|
Su Lisa T
|
President & CEO
|
12/26
|
Option Exercise
|
$0.00
|
206041
|
$0.00
|
2228267
|
ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT
|
SVP & GM, CGBG
|
12/20
|
Sale
|
$11.34
|
20000
|
$226,794.00
|
400334
|
Norrod Forrest Eugene
|
SVP & GM EESC
|
12/19
|
Option Exercise
|
$1.84
|
50000
|
$92,000.00
|
725961
|
Norrod Forrest Eugene
|
SVP & GM EESC
|
12/19
|
Sale
|
$10.66
|
100000
|
$1,065,890.00
|
625961
|
Claflin Bruce L.
|
Director
|
12/12
|
Sale
|
$10.76
|
20000
|
$215,128.00
|
718902
|
WOLIN HARRY A
|
SVP & GC
|
11/28
|
Sale
|
8.88
|
18000
|
$159,840.00
|
688116
|
ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT
|
SVP & GM, CGBG
|
11/17
|
Sale
|
$8.49
|
38500
|
$326,865.00
|
420334
|
ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT
|
SVP & GM, CGBG
|
11/16
|
Sale
|
7.38
|
312318
|
$2,304,907.00
|
458834
|
ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT
|
SVP & GM, CGBG
|
11/15
|
Option Exercise
|
$0.00
|
589342
|
$0.00
|
771152
|
Papermaster Mark D
|
SVP & Chief Technology Officer
|
11/15
|
Sale
|
7
|
22105
|
$154,735.00
|
738933
|
SMITH DARLA M
|
Chief Accounting Officer
|
11/15
|
Sale
|
6.92
|
14470
|
$100,132.00
|
16705
|
WOLIN HARRY A
|
SVP & GC
|
11/14
|
Option Exercise
|
6.53
|
37500
|
$244,875.00
|
743616
|
WOLIN HARRY A
|
SVP & GC
|
11/14
|
Sale
|
6.76
|
37500
|
$253,500.00
|
706116
|
Norrod Forrest Eugene
|
SVP & GM EESC
|
11/10
|
Sale
|
6.51
|
109475
|
$712,682.00
|
675961
|
Norrod Forrest Eugene
|
SVP & GM EESC
|
11/9
|
Option Exercise
|
0
|
243981
|
$0.00
|
785436
|
KUMAR DEVINDER
|
SVP, CFO & Treasurer
|
11/4
|
Sale
|
6.61
|
275895
|
$1,823,666.00
|
718097
|
Su Lisa T
|
President & CEO
|
11/4
|
Sale
|
6.61
|
665414
|
$4,398,387.00
|
2022226
|
Norrod Forrest Eugene
|
SVP & GM EESC
|
11/4
|
Sale
|
6.61
|
203806
|
$1,347,158.00
|
541455
|
WOLIN HARRY A
|
SVP & GC
|
11/4
|
Sale
|
6.61
|
137165
|
$906,661.00
|
706116
|
Papermaster Mark D
|
SVP & Chief Technology Officer
|
11/4
|
Sale
|
6.61
|
271454
|
$1,794,311.00
|
761038
|
Norrod Forrest Eugene
|
SVP & GM EESC
|
11/2
|
Option Exercise
|
0
|
515102
|
$0.00
|
745261
|
Papermaster Mark D
|
SVP & Chief Technology Officer
|
11/2
|
Option Exercise
|
0
|
515102
|
$0.00
|
1032492
|
KUMAR DEVINDER
|
SVP, CFO & Treasurer
|
11/2
|
Option Exercise
|
0
|
515102
|
$0.00
|
993992
|
WOLIN HARRY A
|
SVP & GC
|
11/2
|
Option Exercise
|
0
|
334815
|
$0.00
|
843281
|
Su Lisa T
|
President & CEO
|
11/2
|
Option Exercise
|
0
|
1545307
|
$0.00
|
2687640
|
KUMAR DEVINDER
|
SVP, CFO & Treasurer
|
11/2
|
Sale
|
6.73
|
36574
|
$246,143.00
|
478890
|
Norrod Forrest Eugene
|
SVP & GM EESC
|
11/2
|
Sale
|
6.92
|
20500
|
$141,860.00
|
230159
Source: Finviz
A Form 4 is a SEC document that must be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) whenever there is a buying or selling activities that take place by insiders. A Form 4 is mandatory within two business days from the end of the day the trading transaction occurred.
In terms of insiders selling, according to Phil Roth, senior technical analyst for Miller Tabak & Co., frequent guest on CNBC, and one of the first recipients of the Chartered Market Technician designation said in an e-mail as follows:
It is important to remember that most insiders are investors, not traders and they tend to buy shares in the company when they are cheap and sell when they are expensive. They are not as motivated by trends as are traders. Insider transactions have proven to be a better buy than sell indicator in my experience.
Conclusion
According to Simply Wallst, the intrinsic value of the stock is about $1.90. The stock is currently trading at about $12 dollars a share.
Source: Simply Wallst
With Nvidia's domination in GPU segment and insiders' recent trading activities, the stock may have reached its maximum price level.
Based on my understanding and analysis, I recommend AMD as a SELL.
Here are the ETFs with major exposure to AMD: First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF ( FTXL); SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF ( XSD); Sprott BUZZ Social Media Insights ETF ( BUZ); PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio ETF ( PSI); iShares Exponential Technologies ETF ( XT); iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF ( JKL); First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund ( FNY); First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ( FNX); Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF ( FNDA); iShares Russell 2000 ETF ( IWM); SPDR Russell 2000 ETF ( TWOK); Guggenheim S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF ( EWMC); Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF ( VTWO)
