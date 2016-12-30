Is Magellan Midstream Partners A Good Pick?

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) is an excellent choice for risk averse investors with a long-term investment horizon. Like any other limited partnership, it also offers a great source of income. In terms of income growth, Magellan has been one of the best in the sector. Despite the stellar growth in its cash distributions even in the low-commodity price environment, most of the fundamentals of the partnership remain in good shape. The unit price is up more than 12% year-to-date, but I believe the next 2-3 years will take it even higher.

One of the best things about the company is that around 60% of its margins come from the refined products business. While crude oil prices can be affected due to the cyclicality and there is generally more volatility, refined products get a boost in poor commodity price environment as well. As the crude prices fall, refined products become cheaper to produce and the end customer benefits. Along with the customer, refiners also benefit which prompts them to produce more. This situation becomes beneficial to the midstream players as well due to the increased volume. On the other hand, if the oil prices start to pick up, the price of refined products also starts to move higher. Economy needs to be stronger in order for the refined products prices to remain higher. Magellan's exposure to crude oil is also quite strong which means that the company will benefit from a recovery in the oil prices as well. Both these factors are going in favor of the partnership. Let's first look at the fundamentals and how they have behaved in the last three years.

Source: SEC filings

I am starting from EBITDA, which has been quite strong for the partnership. In fact, it has become stronger in the years when most of the players in the industry have suffered. The second line shows the long-term debt levels - this figure does not include the short-term portion. Debt has risen visibly in the last four years. This can be connected with the capital spending in the following lines. If we look at the operating cash flows and the cash paid to the shareholders, the room for capital spending has decreased from internal sources. Ratio of cash paid to the shareholders to operating cash flows was just 64% at the end of 2013. This figure has jumped to over 87% in the first three quarters of the year.

There are two reasons for this: first, the cash flows in the first three quarters have been weaker than the previous years. Lower net income and higher working capital expenditure have been the two key reasons behind this. The second reason is the need to consistently grow cash distributions to appease the shareholders. Magellan's CAGR for distributions has been 13% since its IPO. This is a big commitment and the partnership will need more outlets to generate cash in order to continue this growth. Increased debt means that the leverage ratio has climbed substantially. For the past three years (pre-2016), it was acceptable because the ratio never crossed 3x. However, it will end close to 4x when we get the fourth quarter and full year results. The partnership has increased the debt by almost $1 billion while its EBITDA has not grown. If we extrapolate the fourth quarter EBITDA, we are likely to get an EBITDA figure identical to the last year. As a result, the leverage ratio will be just below 4x, which is considerably higher than the last three years. However, credit rating agencies might overlook this spike in leverage ratio due to the expected increase in its cash flows generation ability from the new/expansion projects. You can see the details of these projects in these slides.

Source: Presentation, Citi Investor Meeting

The image above also explains why the debt has been rising. 2016 expected Capex was the highest in the last ten years. Magellan has already spent $520 million in capital spending by the end of the third quarter. It is fair to say that the figure will probably go above the previous year expenditures. Also, the next two years will still require considerable capital spending as these projects will come online through 2019. The advantage of these expansions/new projects will be a healthy increase in cash flows. Most of these projects have an EBITDA multiple of 6x-9x, which is quite attractive. As a result of these expansions, EBITDA will get a boost which should bring back the leverage ratio to close to 3x. This should also ensure that the partnership is able to meet its minimum target of 8% annual growth in cash distributions. A good thing about Magellan's management is that they have been cautious in picking up new projects. The fundamentals are still not stretched and the expansion projects will bring in considerable growth.

Healthy fundamentals, carefully planned growth projects and recovering market conditions make Magellan a safe investment in this volatile industry. It can yield strong income and capital growth in the next 3-4 years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.