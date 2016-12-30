Comparing The Profitability Of Equity REIT Commons Vs. Preferreds Over A 5-Year Period: Modification

Furthermore, it's important that you understand the alternative investment goals of the preferred vs. the common shareholders.

Several of my more knowledgeable followers suggested that my chart did not contain all the information they required.

Thanks to the efforts of John, aka Be Here, who patiently explained the math I needed to understand to improve this article and others to follow. I have added an additional chart designed to flesh out and add substance to the original. Consequently, immediately following the original chart, I have added what you might consider an extension, primarily because one chart could not feasibly hold all the columns necessary to provide all the information I want to convey without a sufficient explanation as to how I got there.

I began my initial preferred/common comparison article with the following statement:

I am primarily a high yield preferred investor, consequently, I invest in all manner of REITs, mortgage, equity, and diversified, because, on average, they offer a higher yield preferred investment than is available in a majority of other sectors of the market, with the notable exceptions of oil and shipping. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that mREIT investments are more risky, consequently, they usually offer greater rewards, or increased yields.

Similar to but unlike the former comparison article that concentrated on the performance of primarily mREITs, this study has concentrated on the more stable, less risky, and consequently lower yielding eREIT, or equity REIT, preferreds.

According to Investopedia:

Equity REITs

Equity REITs invest in and own properties (thus responsible for the equity or value of their real estate assets). Their revenues come principally from their properties' rents. Most REITs focus on the "hard asset" business of real estate operations. When you read about REITs, you are usually reading about equity REITs. Equity REITs tend to specialize in owning certain building types such as apartments, regional malls, office buildings or lodging facilities. Some are diversified and some are specialized, meaning they defy classification - such as, for example, a REIT that owns golf courses. Mortgage REITs

Mortgage REITs deal in investment and ownership of property mortgages. These REITs loan money for mortgages to owners of real estate, or purchase existing mortgages or mortgage-backed securities. Their revenues are generated primarily by the interest that they earn on the mortgage loans. Fewer than 10% of REITs are mortgage REITs; these REITs make loans secured by real estate, but they do not generally own or operate real estate.

Disclaimer: Be certain that in no way, shape, or form have I cherry-picked the following companies for this review to benefit my admitted preferred bias. Furthermore, at this moment I have no way of knowing how the profit performance of the commons will stack up against the profit performance of their preferred counterparts. Although I'm a biased preferred investor, I assure you I have placed no thumb on the scale and promise to allow the chips to fall as they may.

Therefore, I have selected several building-type REITs for this study: Healthcare, Welltower (NYSE:HCN); Lodging & Hospitality, Ashford Hospitality (NYSE:AHT); Malls & Shopping Centers, Pennsylvania RE Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI); Apartments, Apartment Investment & Management (NYSE:AIV); and Office Buildings, Corporate Office Properties (NYSE:OFC).

Although I charted the common share performance of each company over a five-year period, in those instances when the preferred shares IPO'd more recently, I used the common share price approximating the date of the preferred IPO. To minimize this problem I selected each company's earliest, still-trading preferred issue. I accomplished this by utilizing the Yahoo Finance Intercative chart that I had set for a five-year study. Obviously, the preferred IPO price was set most often at $25.00, which is the figure most commonly set as the par price for preferred shares. I also utilized this chart to set the common price at the beginning and end of the five-year period, or as I explained above at the time of the preferred IPO. When this was not feasible, I also employed my IB platform's chart.

To accurately record the common dividend paid for the time period considered, I utilized DividendInvestor.com, company investor relations, and the Yahoo Finance charts, whereby I totaled up the dividends collected during that time period. Concerning the preferred dividend totals, I multiplied the quarterly dividend by the number of quarters concerned. Five years = quarterly dividend X 20, or if paid monthly, the number of years times 12.

Click to enlarge

The start date corresponds to the closest date the preferred issue IPO'd

The price of the common share at the start date was as close as the chart would allow to record this figure, which is but a day or two off the IPO of the preferred.

The dividend totals collected were either supplied from DividendInvestor.com whenever possible or those supplied at the bottom of the Yahoo Finance chart, or company web site.

The preferred shares selected were not cherry-picked but were chosen because they IPO'd most closely to the five-year time period selected.

Although dividend distributions are not exact, they are darned close.

Now for that additional chart:

Symbol Gain/Cost % Change Income/Cost Normalized Income per $1 Invested HCN 24.91/54.91 54.37% 14.46/54.91 26.33% or .2633/$1 HCN-J 7.62/25.00 30.48% 7.31/25.00 29.24% or .2924/$1 AHT 4.67/5.32 87.78% 2.34/5.32 43.98% or .4398/1$ AHT-D 12.44/23.40 53.16% 10.56/23.40 45.13% or .4513/1$ PEI 7.72/15.08 51.19 3.70/15.08 24.54% or .2454/1$ PEI-A 10.03/25.00 40.00 9.80/25.00 39.20% or .3920/1$ AIV 15.81/31.78 49.75 3.02/31.78 9.50% or .0950/1$ AIV-A 4.55/25.70 17.70 4.30/25.70 16.73% or .1673/1$ OFC 13.57/22.57 60.12 4.95/22.57 21.93% or .2193/1$ OFC-L 8.62/25.23 34.17 8.30/25.23 32.90% or .3290/1$ Click to enlarge

Be sure to divide the % change and the normalized income per $1 invested by the number of years and months invested. This will give you an accurate percentage gain per year.

Additionally, If I haven't made it clear: I have no doubt that when a company stock performs successfully, the common shares will almost always outperform the preferreds. However, when the company performs poorly, more often than not the preferreds will outperform the commons. The preferred investor wants to profit but primarily wants to preserve his wealth taking as little risk as possible while doing so. He is not looking for the big win, more so the incremental increase of his wealth. He is more the investor than the gambler. He invests with a long-term horizon, not with a short-term windfall in mind.

To be fair, I am primarily a cumulative preferred, fixed income investor. However, from the above charted results, it appears that the commons outperformed the preferreds in three out of five instances. My takeaway, and the reason I don't usually invest in the lower-yielding equity REITs, is that, even without knowing, I was basically unhappy with the return on investment these usually offered. I was unwilling to pay the price of their increased safety. However, all the above profited, and for the conservative preferred investor these offer a reasonable yield for the reasonably safe investments they present.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AHT-G.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.