Is Hecla Mining Primed For More Gains?

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) is set to report robust growth in 2017 in terms of the stock price. In my opinion, the company will be able to take advantage of its low-cost base and higher silver prices, which will lead to strong earnings growth in 2017. Now, as the earnings performance gets better, Hecla will witness a positive impact on its stock price performance. Let's see how.

Hecla's higher earnings will lead to stock upside

Driven by better silver pricing and a low-cost base, analysts expect Hecla Mining to report robust earnings growth next year. According to estimates, Hecla Mining's earnings will grow to $0.29 per share in 2017 as compared to estimated earnings of $0.19 per share this year. This means that Hecla's earnings will increase by more than 50% next year, which is great news for investors since this will lead to strong upside.

Now, next year, it is estimated that Hecla Mining will have a price to earnings ratio of 22.25. At this P/E ratio and potential earnings of $0.29 per share for 2017, Hecla Mining's stock price will grow to almost $6.50 per share. This means that as compared to its current stock price, Hecla Mining will be able to deliver upside of more than 22% in 2017 based on its earnings growth, which makes it a good investment going into the New Year.

What's more, Hecla also will witness growth in its sales next year driven by an increase in silver prices. According to estimates, Hecla's revenue will increase to $726 million in 2017, a rise of almost 10% from this year. Now, the company has a price-to-sales ratio of 3.63, which is why it has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion based on its trailing-twelve-month sales figure of $597 million.

At this price to sales ratio, Hecla's market capitalization in 2017 should increase to $2.63 billion, indicating upside of more than 21%. Thus, from both the profit and the sales perspective, Hecla Mining will witness robust upside in 2017.

Higher silver pricing will be a tailwind

2017 should be a strong year for silver prices. This is because a rise in industrial and jewelry demand will create a 132-million-ounce deficit in the silver market next year. Now, HSBC is of the opinion that silver supply from primary mines will drop by 15 million ounces in 2017 to 872 million ounces, while demand will increase by 11 million ounces.

Due to the supply deficit, it is estimated that the price of silver will average around $18.75 an ounce in 2017 as compared to the average price of $17.15 an ounce in 2016. Hence, silver prices will increase by around 10% next year due to favorable demand-supply dynamics in the end-market, which is great news for Hecla Mining investors.

I am saying this because a rise in silver prices will allow Hecla to increase its cash margins. For 2016, Hecla believes that its cash cost of mining silver will be $4.00 an ounce. Now, in 2016, silver prices have been averaging $17.14 an ounce, which means that Hecla's cash margins this year will average $13.14 an ounce.

But, as mentioned earlier in the article, silver prices are expected to increase to $18.75 per ounce next year. Assuming that Hecla manages its cost profile in 2017, the company's cash margins will jump to $14.75 per ounce, which represents a jump of over 12%. But, more importantly, I won't be surprised if Hecla manages to lower its costs further and strengthen the margin further.

This is because Hecla's high-grade mines carry more of the silver grams per ton of the ore, which is why the amount of waste material generated while mining gold from such mines is less, thereby leading to low input costs. In fact, as shown in the chart given below, Hecla Mining's mines carry one of the highest grades in the industry:

Click to enlarge

Source: Hecla Mining

As seen above, the reserve grade of Hecla's mines is way above than that of its peers. Additionally, the company has continued to drill for higher grade intersections at mines such as the San Sebastian. This is the reason why Hecla Mining's cash costs are declining and production is increasing simultaneously.

Due to its consistently low silver cash costs, Hecla Mining has recently turned profitable. Last quarter, the company had a net profit of almost $26 million, while in the year-ago period it had posted a loss of $10 million. So, Hecla Mining's low costs and higher silver prices have been a tailwind for the company this year, and it is likely that the good times will continue in 2017 as well.

Conclusion

With gains of more than 180% this year, Hecla Mining has turned in a stellar performance on the market. But the more important part is that the company is on track to deliver more upside in 2017 due to a low-cost base and potentially better silver pricing, which will lead to strong earnings growth.