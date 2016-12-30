A Mild Winter For Tanker Players

But the Q4 market is looking much stronger as winter demand doesn't disappoint.

There is no doubt that tanker markets have entered the down cycle. Fortunately, the downturn does not seem too severe so far.

Weighed down by a large number of newbuilding deliveries, earnings of the main crude and product tanker classes had hit multi-year lows in the third quarter. But they recovered towards year-end as winter demand didn't disappoint.

The Baltic Dirty Tanker Index ended this year at 919 points, while the Baltic Clean Tanker Index closed at 678. Both readings were close to their highest in around 11 months.

Only two of the six tanker firms monitored by us posted net profits for the July-September period. But the fourth quarter is looking much better in terms of operating results.

Below are the recent performance updates of the monitored firms, ordered by their earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization per ownership day.

1. DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT)

In terms of net income, the performance of DHT was the worst among its U.S.-listed peers for the third quarter. It recorded its first quarterly loss in two years after a non-cash impairment of $76.6m on the carrying value of its fleet.

That said, its EBITDA per day held up relatively well. The average time charter equivalent earnings of its fleet were hurt by weak spot rates and scheduled dry docking but remained higher than what most other tanker firms achieved. Whether this can be sustained depends much on volatile market conditions - with increasing exposure to spot trades in recent quarters, the company will likely seek more front cover in period charter markets soon.

DHT has also revised dividend policy. The company now can use 60% of ordinary net income for dividends of securities buyback, rather than using them all in dividends.

The fleet writedown and the revision of divided policy are both deemed "prudent" by Stifel analysts. "We believe DHT is shielding the business from potential weakness in the very large crude carrier market which could last several years," Stifel said in a note.

2. Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline's third-quarter performances were hurt by weak spot trades. In terms of net income, its profitability was the weakest since the fourth quarter of 2014. However, in relative terms the company held better than most if its peers. Its EBITDA was the highest among the tanker firms that we monitor, and its EBITDA per ownership day was only second to DHT.

Arctic Securities described Frontline's performances as "in line with expectations." The company "has focused on lowering breakeven levels and creating stability through increasing its charter coverage as they transition," the brokerage noted.

The company might be seeing a better fourth quarter, though much will depend on how the December market turns out.

Frontline's very large crude carriers achieved average earnings of $26,900 per day in spot trades during the third quarter, and 75% of their available days in the fourth quarter were booked at $28,000 per day as of the end of November. Its Suezmaxes achieved spot earnings of $19,200 per day, with 55% booked at $19,000. The company's long range two tankers recorded $20,600 per day, with 60% of available days fixed at $16,000.

3. Euronav (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav managed to inch out a small net profit in the third quarter. Which was still a decent performance, considering that the two segments in which it operated suffered a severe downturn.

On the basis of EBITDA per day, the company was still doing better than most of its peers. According to Euronav, its VLCCs averaged $27,100 per day in spot trades, while its Suezmaxes averaged $19,045 per day.

The fourth quarter could be better. As of end-October, its VLCC fleet operated in the Tankers International Pool earned about $23,958 per day, with 56% of the available days fixed. Suezmaxes in spot trades earned $19,569 per day on average, with 57% fixed. Yet both VLCC and Suezmax rates picked up in November.

Chief executive Paddy Rodgers has lately been saying it's a good time for bargain hunting, with low tanker assets prices. Indeed, Euronav has followed through on his words - the company ordered two Suezmaxes in October and bought outs its joint venture partner in the ownership of one VLCC in November.

4. Gener8 Maritime (NYSE:GNRT)

Not unlike its peers, Gener8's third-quarter earnings took a serious hit from weak spot markets for crude carriers.

The company's VLCCs recorded average spot earnings of $27,493 per day, halved from the year-ago level of $55,847. Its average Aframax earnings dropped to $12,549 per day from $25,742 per day.

What offset some of those losses were its low operation costs, which mainly resulted from a young, expanding fleet. Even with initial costs linked to vessel deliveries, average daily operating costs were controlled to $8,322, even lower than the second-quarter level of $8,407.

Looking further ahead, Gener8 is keeping to its strategy of building a modern fleet that would come with less operating expense. Having sold two 2011-built VLCCs in the third quarter, Gener8 is reportedly shedding some more tonnage toward year-end.

5. Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT)

The company generally trades in spot Suezmax markets. Therefore, it was rather unsurprising that NAT dipped into its first quarterly loss in seven quarters during the July-September period, when spot earnings in this segment collapsed.

According to our assessment, NAT's fleet recorded average TCE earnings of $17,729 per day, down 36% on quarter and 46% on year. Offering comfort was its low vessel operating costs, whose average was pegged around $8,400 per day in the second and third quarters.

But the company has promised a fourth-quarter recovery. Based on the recent upwards trend in Suezmax rates, there is little doubt that this will happen.

NAT is downright bullish. In October, the company ordered three Suezmaxes from Samsung Heavy Industries for $174m. Chairman Herbjørn Hansson has continued to issue open letters to express market confidence. In a December one, he even described the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' planned reduction in oil output, a factor seen by many as negative to tanker markets, as "no problem for NAT." It will take some time to see if he gets it right this time.

6. Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio continued to be hurt by weakening product tanker rates. For the July-September period, the company recorded its first quarterly loss since the fourth quarter of 2014.

Average daily TCE of its vessels were $13,723 based on our assessment, down 47.9% on year, with worse performances across segments. But Scorpio's young fleet managed to keep daily operating costs below $6,500, sustaining positive cash flows.

The fourth quarter is likely worse. As of mid-November, its LR2s in pool trading recorded an average $13,000 per day for 60% of the days fixed; long range one vessels averaged $14,000 per day for 50%; medium range ships averaged $10,500 per day for 50%; Handymaxes averaged $7,000 per day for 50%.

With the large number of newbuilding deliveries, product tanker markets have lacked upwards momentum on most days. Scorpio may need to stay in the red for a while.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.