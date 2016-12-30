Is There Any Value Left In Cempra Or Solithromycin?

What does the risk reward look like with currently available information?

The efficacy of solithromycin is not in question but many headwinds block the path forward.

It has been quite an nerve-racking few days for Cempra(NASDAQ:CEMP) and its investors.

Shareholders anxiously sat through the two PDUFA dates with radio silence from the company only to be hit with a not entirely unexpected but still disappointing press release stating the company received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for their lead drug candidate solithromycin.

In response the stock fell from ~$6 to a low of $2.55. The stock has recovered slightly, likely due to short covering, to a range of $2.85 to $3.20 in today's trading but that is little solace to investors who bought earlier this year and in 2015 in the $20-40 price range.

If you are brand new to the company I would suggest reading previous SA articles to get caught up on prior events and the company's history. I will address this CRL and evaluate the possible options for Cempra going forward.

What did the CRL contain?

The CRL from the FDA mentioned two major issues that need to be resolved in order to get solithromycin to be approved.

The first is that the manufacturing issues at the company's Indian facility and at the Hospira facility in Kansas need to be resolved. The Indian facility issues were previously disclosed but I believe the Hospira issues are new. The CRL did not mention what the specific issues are at these facilities but it is likely the company knows as they are not new. There was little comment from management in the press release or conference call as to whether the efforts to fix these issues were underway and how they were progressing.

The second, and possibly most important issue, is that the FDA said that the risk of liver damage to patients taking solithromycin was not properly studied and quantified. They suggested a 9000 person safety study to better understand the risks.

Below is the safety data related to this particular topic from the phase 3 trials for this indication. The company seemed to think that they risk of hepatoxicity was similar to other drugs in the same class but the adcom panel had previously in November voted 12-1 that this risk was not properly characterized and the FDA agreed with them.

To put this in context, the phase 3 studies for solithromycin in both formulations had around 420-430 participants. The key difference here is that the study will only be focused on safety and not on efficacy(how well the drug works).

Many analysts on the conference call following the release of the CRL information asked about this trial and its details but the company was not able to answer these questions until they spoke with the FDA. More on this meeting later.

Last and least the CRL foreshadowed possible restrictive labeling in regards to these safety concerns. This could reduce the salability of the drug if approved but is hardly a concern as it now seems far from being approved any time soon.

Is the safety trial feasible and cost effective?

The path forward for solithromycin mostly comes down to the nature and cost of the proposed safety study. Management stated that each phase 3 study for the drug costed ~$30 million but it is still unclear how much the safety study will cost until they meet with the FDA to hammer out the details.

Cempra has $225 million in cash on their balance sheet as mentioned on the conference call dated 12-29-16.

The other big question is time. If the company can pay for the study then how long will it take? Management stated they do not expect approval until 2018 at the earliest on the conference call.

Another few years until possible approval means more dilution, competitors entering and progressing in the space, and risks that other trials for solithromycin and Cempra's other drug fail which could put more pressure on the share price.

Where do we go from here?

At this point Cempra investors should place all their focus on the details of the safety study needed to progress solithromycin for CAPB. The manufacturing issues are much easier to solve in terms of both time and money.

The next pivotal event is Cempra's requested meeting with the FDA. If they are able to get more clarity on what the safety study entails then they can let investors know more concretely about the costs of the duration of such an undertaking.

The other option is that should the study prove to cost ineffective and time consuming they could abandon solithromycin for CAPB indication all together. Whether they would continue to pursue the drug for other diseases would have to be addressed as well. The company's value falls then to their second drug currently in phase 2. The current market value of $139m seems generous if this scenario plays out considering how far from approval this second drug is.

In the meantime little to no news is expected in the very near term. Cempra does have ongoing studies that may issue results sometime in the first half of Q2 but it is extremely difficult to ascertain what Cempra shares should be trading at until the FDA meeting takes place.

Conclusion

Cempra shares may appear a bargain at these levels considering the they have a potentially approved antibiotic with strong efficacy but it is difficult to recommend the company at this time until after management meets with the FDA.

My suggestion is to monitor the company and if the details of the necessary safety study are reasonable in terms of duration and costs and the company elects to pursue such a study, the shares might provide a good speculation if they do not move too much higher on such news.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CEMP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.