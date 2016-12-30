Gigamon: A Falling Knife, And Some Nasty Cuts, But Some Significant Share Price Opportunities

Gigamon: Have the hackers all gone home for the holidays?

I initially wrote about Gigamon (NYSE:GIMO) and its rather specialized approach to the security space six months ago. Since that time the company did well and the shares, for a time did better. The shares exploded upward by 65% over the next five months - and then have seemingly hit a tech iceberg. They have dropped by 25% in little over a month despite an upgrade, buy reiterations and a positive analyst initiation. At this point, and for what it is worth, the consensus price target is about one-third greater than the current share price. Not too surprisingly, the average First Call rating on the shares is just above a buy although three of the nine analysts who rate the shares have assigned it a hold in their universe.

While most analysts regard Gigamon as a tech security vendor, its solutions are not those that one typically thinks about in the tech security space. No firewalls, next generation or any other kind. No anti-virus or end-point or even log analysis.

Gigamon is a company that sells software and appliances that provide users with a view of their data in motion. So it exists as a company that facilitates the use of security appliances by insuring that all of the data packets go through a company's security fabric. But many users use the company's solutions to optimize their network traffic and analyze spikes and troughs in their data.

The company has a large customer base that includes a preponderance of the Fortune 100 as well as two of the three major wireless carriers in the US. It also has a strong presence in the government and gets about double the "normal" sales percentage from its Federal vertical. Perhaps the most impressive part of the Gigamon sales strategy relates to its ability to expand its footprint with installed customers. Its largest customer has bought additional Gigamon products at this point for 38 consecutive quarters. There are several other significant metrics about just how large Gigamon customers can become based on their desire to enhance their portfolio of visibility solutions.

Unlike many other companies that I write about, and despite its modest size, Gigamon has achieved GAAP as well as non-GAAP profitability. That being said, there is plenty of opportunity to increase the company's profitability but at this point the company remains more focused on growth than on margin enhancement.

Last quarter the company enjoyed a significant spike in operating margins beyond planned levels. That was a function of gross margins which were above normal levels partially due to a richer mix of software. It is rare to see 80% gross margins on hardware endure multiple quarters. The company did not show leverage at scale and quite deliberately ramped its sales footprint by expedited hiring last quarter.

The company has developed a significant service offering with Amazon (AMZN) that has just reached general availability. Over time, it will be extended to Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) cloud offerings. While there has been modest investor concern that tracking data in a solution that functions in both the cloud and in on-prem environments has the potentials for cannibalization, the concerns seem relatively far fetched to this writer. I expect that the partnership with Amazon to be additive to growth in the coming year and that the other partnerships will add to growth in 2018.

I think the current share price pullback is an excellent entry port into the name. The elements that have animated that large beats since I first wrote about this company are still in place. I imagine the next quarterly report will be a beat. For a company that is in a position to beat and raise consistently, I think the shares represent good value and that they will continue to generate a significant amount of positive alpha in the years ahead.

How successful stocks react to positive news during times of sector rotation

Since earnings were released back in October, and analysts responded to the beat by increasing estimates, no one has published a new view of their expectations. A couple of weeks ago now, the company released what it describes as its Visibility platform on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Elastic Compute Cloud. The solution is set to provide Security Ops and Development Ops teams with the ability to obtain deep visibility into data-in-motion regardless of the location of the data within a company's infrastructure. It is likely to prove to be a significant opportunity for the company. The product announcement was well known in advance and has been a reason to buy the shares for some time now. But somehow the release was one of those situations in which it would have been better to buy the rumor and to sell the news.

Share valuations are not always rational and can stay irrational for longer than some might credit. And sometimes factors having little to do with a company's operational performance or its outlook become more central in how stocks trade. Lots of pious posturing there. But the fact is that there is nothing fundamental weighing on these shares and I would be surprised to see the company blow up operationally in the near future. I have struggled manfully to write something here that might make sense in terms of providing a rational explanation for a 25% share price pullback but readers are just going to have to get along with nothing more satisfying than the comment that the shares are reacting to a strong five-month-period.

Tech has been the victim of some massive sector rotation that goes back to the time of the Trump election. Some of the valuation pullbacks are not insubstantial. Unfortunately, Gigamon shares have had to deal with both sector rotation and the smaller size of the company. It doesn't take too many sell decisions to produce a significant share price reaction. And not too surprisingly, there have been a significant number of insider sales over the past few months although the size of the transactions is nothing excessive.

Many IT vendors are going to have to deal with significant headwinds from FX. That is not going to be the case for Gigamon. For better or for worse, it has less than 10% exposure to EMEA and has an overall exposure outside the Americas of just 17%. One of the company's major growth opportunities will be to sell its solutions into the European market at rates somewhere equivalent to the success it has had in the US and in the APJ region.

A few numbers to consider

This is as good an entry point as there has been for the shares in several months. The passage of time and the share price retracement has brought about a favorable confluence of events for investors interested in this name.

Currently analyst estimates forecast that growth next year will slow to 26% from 43% this year. Most of the percentage growth slowdown is simply reversion to the mean analysis and means very little. But at the end of the day, longer term percentage growth is the question. The current quarter is forecast to yield 37% growth down from 47% growth in the September quarter and management suggested at the end of October that it had strong visibility. The drop in forecasted growth has much to do with the seasonality of Federal sales which increased 120% year on year last quarter but will be a smaller percentage of total sales this quarter than was the case in this the September ending quarter. Overall, I have no reason to think that this quarter will not beat current estimates - the question is by how much.

The larger question for most investors will be the company's guidance for 2017. I think guidance is likely to encompass a range that will be substantially greater than the 26% growth and will support higher share prices. As I discuss below, there is nothing to suggest that the factors that have led to strong growth this year have or will abate over the next year or beyond.

The company currently has a market capitalization of $1.7 billion and with cash and equivalents of $245 million, its enterprise value of $1.46 billion. So, its EV/S based on the consensus estimate for next year is a very reasonable 3.65X. The P/E based on the non-GAAP earnings consensus estimates from 10 analysts for 2017 is 29X. Not deep value territory, but the fact is that this is a company showing accelerating growth and which has an unrivalled competitive position in its niche.

The company doesn't forecast cash flow. That metric has been significantly impacted year to date by a substantial tax payment that had been on the balance sheet as an accrual amount in prior years. Absent that amount, which is not recurring, it appears that CFFO for this year will be approximately $65 million. As capex is negligible, free cash flow should also be $65 million this year and presumably will increase in a cadence commensurate with net income. So, free cash flow next year ought to be about $83 million, which is a free cash flow yield of 5.5%.

Stock based comp is running at an annual rate of around $22 million or so, net of taxes. It represents about 40% of the company's CFFO and is about half of the company's reported non-GAAP EPS.

I think all of the valuation metrics are reasonably attractive given the company's growth achievement and its guidance for the quarter that finishes this week. The share price pullback has erased any of the valuation anomalies that might have been seen when the shares reached $60.

Isn't Cybersecurity yesterday's investment favorite?

These last months have not been a strong period for cybersecurity investments. The leading cybersecurity vendor Palo Alto (NYSE:PANW) has lost more than one-third of its value in the past five weeks in the wake of what was felt to be a disappointing earnings report. Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares have lost about 18% of their value in the last couple of months, again reflecting disappointment with the reported quarter and with guidance. The HACK index, which is really quite unrepresentative when it comes to cyber security names, has lost about 8% of its value since early November. It has been a painful period in which to invest in tech shares.

Many contributors write about macro trends on these pages with many different kinds of insights. But it is hard to dispute the point that since the election of Donald Trump, and perhaps for some time before that, the tech space has substantially underperformed the broad market and particularly underperformed the Dow stocks. Does anyone think that Mr. Trump's election means that hacks will disappear? Or that the deployment of the Internet of Things will slow? I don't really imagine that is the case.

I do imagine that Mr. Trump's election means the corporate tax rate will decline substantially and that repatriation of foreign earnings will be far less costly. This company is accruing taxes in its non-GAAP earnings presentation at a 32% rate. It would be hard to imagine a corporate tax reform that wouldn't reduce that rate by anywhere from 25%-40% below today's 35% rate and which will bring with it a concomitant increase in reported earnings.

This company had a significant benefit last quarter from its Federal government vertical which grew by more than 100% and was more than 20% of revenue. As it happens, the stars of the Federal business for Gigamon were Defense/Intelligence cyber security applications and use cases within the Department of Veterans Affairs which deploys the Gigamon technology to improve security of its data within what is a very distributed architecture that lends itself to the potential to be hacked.

While no one is going to forecast that Gigamon will continue to grow at 120% in the Federal vertical year over year, neither does it seem likely that an incoming Trump administration will attempt to scale back commitments to Gigamon solutions either in the Defense/Intelligence space or in Veterans Affairs.

I simply do not see the advent of the Trump administration as presenting any kind of business roadblock for the cyber security space in general or for this company specifically. Whatever may have caused Gigamon shares to retreat by 25%, it hasn't been a function of any realistic assessment of changes in the environment because of the election.

A nice niche at a good time

As most shareholders are aware, this company occupies a very specific nice within the security space. It offers users products and services that analyze data traffic. The ability to obtain a holistic view of data in motion is often used by customers in conjunction with their security appliances. It also can be used to optimize the architecture of a network and to analyze and address data bottlenecks. I do not purport to be a data security consultant. Is it a wise choice for businesses to look to visibility solutions as a spending priority as opposed to ATP solutions? There is likely to be some of that going on.

While it has been something like two months since the conference call, the specific question about changes in cyber security spending and potential declines in cyber security growth rates was asked and CEO Paul Hooper tried to answer the query. "And that plays to our strength, what that technology you can see, because the days of plugging in and then hoping when it comes to security are behind us…And so our thesis, if you can't see it, 'you can't secure it' plays very much into the strength of our visibility solution.

And then I think that (there have been a couple of customers described in) my prepared remarks, specifically those who already have security solutions and they came back to us and said they (the solutions) are great but are not giving me the coverage and the efficiency that I need, how do I fix that and that absolutely plays to our role. So that's why I think we are still seeing security becoming an increasing component of our business and it is still one of the primary catalysts for our customers to buy, while other - you say some other security vendors are starting to see some compression and maybe some slowdown in the marketplace."

I am not personally convinced that the growth rate in the cyber security market has changed materially despite commentary by several vendors whose operating results fell short of their prior expectations. There have been plenty of high visibility hacks such as those purportedly undertaken by the Russians against the DNC and the RNC. Ransomware has been a subject of significant focus and discussion. There have recently been a series of what are called "denial of service" attacks that have impacted large networks. I believe that many of the companies that have reported seeing slower demand growth in the space are those that either lack significant differentiation of their solutions or who have serious issues with regards to sales execution.

But regardless of macro trends on spending for cybersecurity solutions, I think that the specifics of what this company sells which really relate to the visibility of data are likely to have remained strong in the quarter now closing. I do not think there is any real reason to expect that the positive trends seen in the last 12 months will not continue on through 2017 and support growth at above the levels forecast in the consensus.

Why has Gigamon been successful?

Before the Second World War, the British Prime Minister of the day, Stanley Baldwin, coined the phrase, "the bomber will always get through." That did not turn out to be one of the better calls of the era, but that is a different subject. In security today, there has been a certain acceptance that a hacker, if he/she tries long enough and has the resources, can always surmount the best defenses that have been developed in terms of anti-virus and endpoint security.

It is, I suppose, relatively obvious that it is more or less impossible to add end-point security to all the devices in an IoT network. It is not really feasible to equip all of the street lamps and parking spaces and refrigerators in the world with anti-virus software. And yet these have become potential points of vulnerability in networks and have apparently been used already as entry points in hacking attacks.

Today, it is said that the security solutions that might work in the future are those that require pervasive visibility about information in motion. Visibility platforms are said to be prerequisites for detection and protection solutions. Most security experts seem to believe that there is an asymmetry in the relationship between attackers and defenders that substantially favors the attackers. So, the key is to try to find attackers before they attack and one way of doing that is to look at network traffic and maintain visibility into the movement of data throughout an enterprise. I really am not qualified or have the disposition to determine the validity of the assertions above. What I can say is that Gigamon has successfully marketed these concepts and has leveraged concerns into a business that is showing accelerating growth.

Gigamon solutions are best described as functioning as what is called a network packet broker. This is a technology that provides visibility, validates network functions and tests the integrity of security infrastructure. Users place packet broker appliances and software into a network so that they aggregate and filter data packets before feeding them to the security and monitoring tools to reduce total solution costs by improving tool efficiency, providing 100% network visibility and insuring that all of the data packets are fed into the security appliances. Some of these capabilities are very attractive to service providers who use these capabilities both for the purposes of enhancing their own security capabilities but also in terms of building network capacity that is arrayed so as to avoid data bottlenecks.

They (the service providers) like the idea of a distributed architecture with visibility. They (the service providers) feel that the world of massive centralization is something of a dinosaur.

While there are many network packet brokers who operate in the current environment, the niche served by Gigamon is rather specialized. The market for NPB appliances is growing at something in excess of 20% which is one of the elements that has been part of Gigamon's hyper growth rate. Gartner has rated Gigamon as the market share leader with a steadily increasing lead in the space.

The company has a typical "land and expand" strategy which seems to resonate with users. While its acquisition of new name accounts has slowed to a walk, and is a focus of the company's ongoing sales effort, its customer base seems to be supporting the validity of and the value proposition that the company sells.

Again, I do not purport to be a security consultant. I am sure that there are readers who think that visibility solutions don't produce optimal results for the required investment. But somehow it seems intuitive that active visibility solutions ought to have a positive impact on network security.

As mentioned earlier, the company has embarked on a major push into the public cloud. The fact is that as users migrate workloads to the cloud they need better visibility into their data in order to shape traffic and to ensure that they get the most of their cloud capacity. While I have no way to quantify the opportunity presented by the public cloud products, some analysts believe that it is doubling the size of the company's TAM.

The company also has seen significant success working with service providers to support network function virtualization (NFV). NFV is one of those initiatives that is stealing loads of revenue from the network hardware dinosaurs. Gigamon has become a leader in the area and it has announced that it working with two of the three major wireless networks in this country to deploy the technology. One of the growth drivers for GIMO over the next several quarters is expected to be a series of large orders to deploy this functionality.

If the TAM has doubled to $5-$6 billion and this company is forecast to do $400 million in revenues next year, then the growth runway seems long and steep. That is particularly true given that the company appears to have won the market share battle with its closest competitor, Ixia (NASDAQ:XXIA).

Gigamon has been successful simply because gaining network visibility has become a necessary adjunct to developing any kind of long-term security fabric and because visibility is a key component in supporting NFV technology. These are long-term trends - the financials that the company has been able to report this year are a function both of the company's ability to execute, coupled with a significantly rising tide and a very strong competitive position within its space.

Gigamon remains a successful company which dominates its niche. It has a technology that would be additive and potentially accretive to many networking vendors. Its valuation, in the wake of the 25% share price pullback coupled with rising estimates for 2017 and a faster long-term growth expectation, is far more reasonable than it has been in some time. I certainly think it has the potential to produce positive alpha from current levels.