Natural Gas Daily - Storage Forecast For Next Week

The EIA reported a -237 Bcf draw figure yesterday, which was a larger draw than our forecast of -230 Bcf. Be sure to read our summary of the storage figures here. We anticipate a draw around -68 Bcf for the week ending Dec. 30.

After a record storage draw for the week of Dec. 23, US natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) storage is expected to show a very bearish storage draw report next week Thursday. Temperatures after Dec. 20 started to trend warm, and weather demand models up to that point showed a storage draw around -80 Bcf. Physical flows came in much more bearish than expected, and power burn demand has fallen due to coal replacement. US natural gas production also was on the rebound. All these factors led to the bearish -68 Bcf we are projecting for Dec. 30.

For next week's storage report, we also want to give a heads up to those forecasting higher storage draws. Over the last four storage reports, HFI Research's storage estimate had underestimated the intensity of the draws by 23 Bcf. Normally, our estimates are usually pretty on point, so could we see several reports of back to back below than our forecast storage draws? It's certainly possible.

Looking ahead, bearish temperatures are expected to persist a few more days before the Arctic air comes back into play. Weather model volatility for the 11-15 days have been high, and natural gas prices in this thinly traded market is reacting as such. Meteorologists are currently mixed for the 11-15-day forecast. Current models show ridging in the Southeast, but the 6-10 day-outlook show no ridging signs developing. Here's an illustration of what we mean:

According to Corey's analysis, the pattern above usually indicates polar vortex in the Great Lakes by day 16-20.

Be mindful that the 16-20-day would be mid January, and most weather models will come out early January to see if polar vortex will redevelop in the Great Lakes. Most models are forecasting warmth to creep back into the East and lowering overall HDDs, but if there are any indications that weather will flip to another polar vortex come January 15, be prepared for some fireworks. The same also is true of any bearish forecasts as prices could sell-off to $3.40/MMBtu.

8-14-Day Outlook

