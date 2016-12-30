Alibaba Group: Delayed Correction Or New Momentum?

Judging by the forward EV/EBITDA, the shares of Alibaba Group are more attractive then those of Amazon.

Google Trends captures the considerable growth of interest in China. This interest is mainly associated with pessimistic expectations.

Since the publication of the objectively good Alibaba Group's (NYSE:BABA) Q3 financial report, the company's shares have decreased by almost 13%, dropping below the 200-day SMA. This is either a delayed correction or a new downward momentum? I'd like to give my opinion about this situation.

First of all, I would like to note that, lately, the U.S. population really began to worry about China. The statements of the newly elected President Trump about the possibility of a trade confrontation with China, the decision to list Taobao.com (belongs to Alibaba Group) as a "notorious marketplace", as well as the theft of the U.S. underwater drone by the Chinese navy has created a negative atmosphere around China and everything associated with it, including Alibaba Group.

According to Google Trends, the search queries containing the word "China", made by the U.S. residents, have increased to multi-year maximum in December:

Also, the word combinations such as "China" and "trade war" and "Trump China" are on the peak of activity in the search queries:

In my opinion, there is now some sort of atmosphere of caution and uncertainty about the future relationship between China and the United States, and this atmosphere is clearly having a negative impact on the attractiveness on Alibaba Group's shares. At least, I'm sure that the majority of those investors who bought the shares of Alibaba Group not with the intention to hold long-term preferred to get rid of them precisely under the influence of this uncertainty.

In order to prove my point of view, I would like to add that the shares of other major Chinese companies, traded on the U.S. exchanges, have also been declining in Q4 against the background of relatively good dynamics of the whole U.S. stock market.

Of course, Alibaba Group has troubles, such as a stagnating growth rate of active buyers, which I described earlier. However, Alibaba Group still has its main advantage - the Chinese market. The company generates 90% of its revenue from China and makes key investments in local companies and startups. Regardless of Trump's actions, the further growth of China's economy will be at the expense of the domestic private sector and primarily, of the services sector, which already accounts for 48% of the GDP and is the largest sector in China. This process will inevitably support the growth of Alibaba Group in the next few years.

Moreover, a number of economic signals suggest that business activity in China has resumed growing. In particular, China's General Services PMI amounted to 52.9. in November, which is a 43-month record. In the second half of the year, China's General Manufacturing PMI steadily stays above 50.

It should be recognized that not only the negative information background triggered the active selling of Alibaba Group's shares in Q4. It was also due to its inflated price.

Assessing the value of Alibaba's shares with EV/EBITDA Forward, (which is well suited for comparing companies from different countries), in September, at the time of the price peak, the value of this multiplier reached 26x, which is close to the historical high. It was even higher than Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN):

Judging by this ratio, at the present moment, the shares of Alibaba Group are not already overvalued and may be more attractive then those of Amazon.

It is also worth mentioning that, according to Yahoo Finance, 36 out of 40 analysts give Alibaba Group's shares "Strong Buy" or "Buy" recommendations in December. The remaining four analysts give "Hold" recommendations. And no one recommends to sell. Furthermore, the current price of Alibaba Group's shares is even below the minimum of the analysts' target price range. Such mutual confidence in the future growth of the company's shares is encouraging.

Conclusion

The current period of information uncertainty will, probably, have an impact on Alibaba Group's shares for some period of time. However, I believe those who are considering the company's shares as a long-term investment should hold them.

