3 Things AT&T Investors Need To Know About HBO In 2017

Throughout 2016 the rise of streaming media has taken over much of the headlines. Whether it was pertaining to the continued success of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and the like or the emergence of skinny channel bundles from DISH (NASDAQ:DISH), Sony (NYSE:SNE) and AT&T (NYSE:T), the story remains a hot one.

As we prepare to enter 2017 that is a trend that won't change…instead it will continue to evolve. For AT&T though specifically a new chapter will be added that unites the two sides and is of special interest to investors.

That one revolves around HBO.

With the pending merger between AT&T and Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) likely to be resolved in the coming months investors in AT&T should be paying particular attention to its new premium giant acquisition and the role it will play in the future success of the company.

With that said, here are three things investors should know about HBO in 2017.

1) HBO Will Make AT&T Even More Powerful…And Vice Versa

When talking about disruptors, usually people reserve that moniker for companies like Netflix, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), which in the last decade have thrown the industry a fair share of curveballs. However I'd go so far as to say HBO was one of the original disruptors before it was a "thing" and that won't end in 2017.

First and foremost let's just acknowledge the addition of HBO (and Time Warner) to AT&T's roster is impressive. I've written before detailing exactly how, but it is worth re-visiting in the wake of AT&T's "DirecTV Now" service.

With the streaming skinny-ish bundle service launched and the potential addition of HBO to the overall AT&T family, it allows the company to play in two different sandboxes. AT&T can now have a significant stake in the skinny-bundle trend and in all likelihood (pending FCC approval on the merger) the content creation side.

This puts AT&T in a unique position to have a strong position in the future of both markets. While the notion of AT&T making HBO exclusive to its properties is ludicrous the added exposure and assets the company can give the network is seriously impressive.

With AT&T bankrolling HBO, all of sudden the $6 billion Netflix is pumping into its programming seems less and less ridiculous. Netflix will need every last dollar to stay ahead of HBO which was already doing well without the added funding but with it - watch out.

2) HBO's Originals Are Not Locks For 2017

Of course the cornerstone of HBO's success is its original content and in 2017 there are some question marks in that area.

2016 was a true mixed bag as its first entry into the drama field Vinyl was an unmitigated failure. The network's first new big swing series since 2014 missed the mark. Despite names like Terence Winter, Mick Jagger and Martin Scorsese among the producers the music drama hit the wrong note and got off to a disastrous start.

However afterwards things turned around quickly with the return of Game of Thrones, Veep and Silicon Valley, which in turn was followed by limited summer series triumph The Night Of and eventually the long delayed high-stakes drama Westworld.

For as bad as Vinyl was received, that's as good as The Night Of and Westworld were welcomed. To say that was a much needed win for HBO is putting it mildly, but with Night Of (supposedly) being one-and-done and reports the robot drama's sophomore run being delayed to 2018, it puts a harder burden on 2017 to deliver.

HBO will start trying right off the bat with The Young Pope, a religious drama with Jude Law and Diane Keaton. The difference here is Pope, a fictional scripted series about the first American pontiff, is a joint international production between HBO, Sky TV and Canal Plus, so the pressure is lessen as the financing is spread around.

Granted that doesn't mean HBO would be okay if it failed, it just means that should it not be a smash hit nobody is circling the wagons. To me personally, religious dramas are hit and miss with audiences which means it is much more important for the gritty drama The Deuce to do better as that one skews more mainstream.

And that's just the dramas, on the comedy side HBO is adding new projects from Bill Hader, Judd Apatow and brothers Jay and Mark Duplass who were behind sleeper hit Togetherness. These paired with returning laughers Ballers, Vice Principals, Divorce and the under-rated Insecure will supplement the aforementioned Veep and Silicon Valley.

It's a slate that has potential, but it is by no means a guarantee lock for success and with Game of Thrones nearing its conclusion the network needs more stability and award-caliber programming. What HBO recognizes about that problem is that online can be a valuable tool in the process…and online is an area AT&T is well versed in.

3) HBO Will Continue To Disrupt The Market

HBO spent a lot of time laying the groundwork for its digital initiatives by adding a Game of Thrones after-show and plotting the upcoming TV return of Jon Stewart which will mostly be online only. In fact it wouldn't shock me to see HBO double down on online only programming in 2017 as the network sees value in that model, as they should.

The network that took risks on now iconic series like The Larry Sanders Show, The Sopranos and Sex & The City is not afraid to push the boundaries further. In 2016 we saw that as the network continued to expand beyond the traditional. What's interesting to me is that the network also is evolving its traditional content model.

In 2016 we saw the success of The Night Of, a limited run murder mystery that was the passion project of the late James Gandolfini. In 2017, we will see an expansion of that with Big Little Lies, a short-run drama from David E. Kelly, which has Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley in the lead roles.

As demonstrated by AMC and FX, the short-run model is very lucrative and it runs parallel to the anthology model, which HBO seemingly abandoned following the disaster that was True Detective's second season. What HBO needs to be careful about is going back to the well one more time than it should. Night Of doesn't belong to have a second season and if the network forces the issue, it will be history repeating itself.

However if HBO can continue to queue up new limited series that have a defined beginning, middle and end, it will re-establish itself in an important way. Not only will it continue to draw top tier talent to TV, as it allows actors more freedom to continue making movies, but the network also won't be beholden to having to strike gold and then sustain it year-to-year.

Like all improvements this one will take time to work out all the bugs, but this is a network that has not only refined the evolution of TV but embraced its role as a trailblazer. Regardless of its up-and-down track record as of late, you'd be a fool to discount the impact HBO would have on AT&T and those investing in it should be excited at the prospect of what's to come in 2017.