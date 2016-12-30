Nvidia: Take The Money And Run (Yesterday)

While I think it is a prime short candidate, I advise the average investor to simply sell.

And while it's a great company, history shows us that great companies don't always make you money.

Nvidia is the most expensive stock in the hardware space that I have seen in a long time.

To be honest, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is by far the biggest bubble I have seen in the hardware space in a long time.

In fact, the last time I remember such an overvalued stock in the hardware space was Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), about 15 years ago, although there may have been others.

As I have said before, NVDA is a very solid company with very competent management. In fact, I do not have anything bad to say about it. By beef is not with the company or its products, my beef is with its valuation.

Please take a very good look at the chart below, because this is what is awaiting current holders of NVDA, should they decide to continue to believe the circulating hype.

INTCdata by YCharts

As you can see in 2000, INTC traded as high as 16X revenue. That was the last time it did so. The stock at its high traded over $70 a share, and after about 16 years, it is trading at about half that price.

CSCO data by YCharts

ORCL data by YCharts

Both Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Oracle (NASDAQ:ORCL) were going to change the world, and they did. And after countless acquisitions, very high revenue and profit growth, CSCO is still trading less than half its 2001 highs, and ORCL only recently managed to trade where it did 15 years ago.

These are great companies folks, however great companies don't always make you money if you buy at stratospheric prices.

NVDA data by YCharts

Now please take a look at the chart above. Back in 2001, NVDA traded as high as 10X revenue. About two years later in 2002, the stock traded as high as $12,50 a share, with a Price/Sales ratio of about 7. It took about 4 years for the stock to trade higher after that (later in 2006).

In 2007, NVDA traded as high as 6X revenue again, and it was not until 2016, that it managed to traded higher from the highs of 2007 (almost 10 years).

Folks, today NVDA is trading at 11X revenue. This is a new record for the stock. Let me say that again, 11X revenue.

Judging from what happened the previous times the stock traded this rich, how many underperforming years do holders of NVDA have this time around? I have no idea but the market will eventually show us.

And if you managed to hold onto NVDA this long, count your blessings, say thank you to Mr. market and sell, because if you think it has much higher to go you will be disappointed.

Take a look at the chart below.

NVDAdata by YCharts

Can someone please explain to me how any stock can go from about $35 a share to $120, with a corresponding increase in quarterly revenue by only 50%?

I know what you are going to tell me, the company in the future will increase revenue and profits, and the fundamentals will catch up to the price of the stock.

Folks, that will not happen. Yes revenue and EPS will increase in the future and the company has a lot to look forward to, however, I have never seen a stock trading at so many times revenue that was justified by the fundamentals.

Let's look at some numbers

Analysts are modeling 2016 revenue at $6.84 billion and EPS of $2.42. Revenue growth for NVDA in 2016 will come is at 36.5%, Not bad.

However, for 2017, revenue is expected to come in at about $7.89 billion, growing at only 15.4%, with EPS expected to be $2.7, growing by only 11.5%.

So in other words, investors are paying 12-months forward revenue of 8X, and a forward P/E about 42, for 15% revenue growth and 11.5% EPS growth?

As an example of how expensive a stock with a 42 P/E ratio is. INTC is expected to grow EPS by about 10% in 2017, yet the stock trades at 3X revenue with a trailing P/E ratio of 17, and a 12 month forward P/E ratio of 13 (data from yahoo)

And as I showed in the case of INCT, CSCO and ORCL, a high Price/Sales ratio might be a prelude for underperformance for years and years. And, in the case of NVDA, its Price/Sales ratio is at its all time high.

Bottom line

NVDA is a great company, but as the examples of INTC, CSCO and ORCL show, great companies don't always make great investments. I know it's difficult to see when you are inside a bubble, but I believe NVDA is currently a bubble.

Analysts currently have a price target of $92 a share. Folks, even this number is extremely high. Analysts are trying to play catch-up in order to save face.

The same thing happened with Advanced Micro Devices (NYSE:AMD). The stock almost tripled before price targets started going up. And now analysts are competing who will have the highest price target, when at the bottom you could not find an analysts to say a kind word for the stock.

Yes NVDA is a prime short candidate. However, due to positive momentum, it's difficult to short. At the moment every trader, automated trading system, and hedge fund is playing the stock. I would wait a little for volume to calm down. Finally, I would wait to get a bear signal from a technical analysis indicator on a weekly scale.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.