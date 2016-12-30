Foot Locker: A 2017 Gift

It is the season of gift giving is it not? Well remember when I told you there was rare opportunity in the stock to Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) this spring? Had you purchased then you would have seen a 40% gain up until two weeks ago. However, in the last two weeks, shares have pulled back from nearly $80, to $70. The 12.5% drop is another opportunity to buy. Shares retracted after fears over sales, and then had a pin action decline with the Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) which blew its quarter.

The pullback in Foot Locker is a gift because I think there is a lot more room to run. Look at competitors in the athletic footwear sector. On a valuation basis, FL trades at just 15 times current earnings whereas major competitors are well over 20 times earnings. Further, performance has been stellar from an operational perspective, which I will discuss. I saw value in this name and seized the opportunity, but I think at $70 a share, there is still far more upside.

Why? What immediately attracts me is that growth of the company outpaces the trading multiple. It is doing things right as a company. Foot Locker is known for managing its properties well in the last few years and maximizing efficiencies. The fact is that it remains a much better play than its peers and isn't facing the same struggles as competitors. But due to fear (and really nothing else) selling has commenced into the year's end. Hey I am all about taking profit when it is there, but the stock has been getting smashed for no fault of its own. While Q4 numbers are more than a months away, recent performance has been stellar.

In Q3, the company continued its efficiencies, which is one reason I solidly respect the management team here. Of course all companies are constantly opening and closing stores, but I have found in my history with the company, that Foot Locker doesn't waste time. It seizes opportunities and shutters losing ventures. The company opened 21 new stores, remodeled or relocated 40 stores and closed 28 stores. As of October 29, 2016, the company operated 3,394 stores in 23 countries in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. In addition, 56 franchised Foot Locker stores were operating in the Middle East and South Korea, as well as 15 franchised Runners Point stores in Germany. Certainly, the company has made a number of moves in the last two months. Now look, I love the efficiency, but is this having an impact on performance, financially?

Clearly I think it is. When you look at Finish Line, which has been poorly managed, relative to Foot Locker, you begin to appreciate the performance of the name. As a matter of fact, Foot Locker continues to exceed expectations.

What do I mean? A quick look to recent performance shows Foot Locker trouncing expectations. The company reported net income of $157 million for its most recent quarter or $1.17 per share. This signifies growth of an astonishing 105% over the $0.57 per share earned in last year's comparable quarter. Digging deeper, we see that same-store sales were incredibly strong. They jumped 4.7% year-over-year while revenue generated at these stores jumped 5.1%, to $1.79 billion in Q3. On top of that, there were other key strengths like declining expenses (to 19.4% of sales), which has helped gross margin improve to 33.9%. That is impressive. What is more? I see no reason why the growth will not continue. Let me be very clear. This was an incredibly profitable quarter for the company, and it continues a string of solid quarters.

Are you looking for a strong performer for 2017? Then look no further than Foot Locker, which just went on sale. Operationally, things continue to be strong. The balance sheet is more than respectable, as it is cash rich with limited debt. The company is looking out for shareholders. During Q3 2016, Foot Locker repurchased 1.15 million shares of its common stock for $76.3 million. The company also recently raised its dividend to $0.275 quarterly and paid out $37 million in the quarter. While the stock is not high yielding by any means, there is room for dividend growth. Looking ahead to 2017, I see mid-single-digit comparable sales gains and continued double-digit earnings growth. I further predict a dividend hike. This is not one to short. Either go long or avoid it.

