Greece: White Smoke, Or Maybe Not?

It was just more than a month ago when the Greek government was "convinced" that the second bailout program review would be completed by early December. (But they probably forget to specify the year? Is it December 2016 or 2017?) At that point the markets seemed to price in a positive review and a plan for a sustainable solution. This has led to the 10-Year government bond yield to fall at 6.4% from the year's highs (11.6% on Feb).

Now, it is certain that the negotiations for the completion of the second review will continue to 2017. Just a few days before Christmas the Prime Minister, Alexis Tsipras, mentioned that he is "convinced" that the review will be completed by the end of January and the country's bonds will finally be included in the ECB's QE program. This, if it actually happens, will help in bond yields declining and easing the country's access to the markets. Nevertheless, under the current circumstances, this is out of the question.

As the next ECB board meeting, where it will be decided which member states qualify for the program, is on Jan. 19 and the Eurogroup in which the Greek program review will take place is on Jan. 26, Greece will miss this deadline and hope for the ECB's board to qualify Greek Bonds on the next meeting on March 9.

However, the possibility that ECB will include Greek Bonds in the QE is still low for three reasons:

The second bailout program review could be delayed as IMF could delay the Greek debt sustainability and its participation in the program. Even if the review is over, ECB will need to deem Greek debt sustainable. This may mean that the Greek Government will have to implement more austerity measures to achieve higher budget surpluses in the future. But if the prime minister and economics minister come up with a series of harsh austerity measures and put it to the vote in the parliament, the government could collapse and the country could be led to election.

As described on a previous article, the IMF will probably find the Greek debt unsustainable without a debt haircut and this will mean that the ECB will be inclined to refuse the inclusion of Greek bond in the QE. Although most of the parties involved in the negotiations seem to understand that a debt haircut is vital for Greece, Germany has made it clear that this will not be on the table before the German elections September 2017.

Although a last-minute solution which includes some of the parties taking a step back is possible, it does not seem to be the main scenario and a delay on completing the review and debt sustainability or a short-term/bridge workaround for this nine-month period sounds more like what is going to happen.

This delay could leave the country's bond market investors indifferent but a possibility of a debt haircut could push both bond and stock prices higher. On the other hand, if creditors push the current Greek government to implement more austerity measures, this could result in higher political risk and a higher level of uncertainty for corporations putting pressure in the stock market.

The Greek Stock market is marginally higher than last December (YTD: +1.5%) while the Global MSCI Greece ETF is down 3.3% YTD as the market is still looking for direction. Despite the fact that a deal between the country and creditors will cause euphoria in the market especially for the banking sector, a "no-deal" or a bad deal could lead to another collapse of the Greek stock market. This is mainly due to a no-deal will increase the country risk premium and a bad deal could lead to higher taxation and a further reduction in consumer spending deteriorating the macro outlook and the prospects for Greek corporations.

A positive outcome from the negotiations with the creditors would boost Greek equities and GREK could outperform the general index due to the large weight assigned in the banking sector which will react faster and on a larger scale. On the other hand, any outcome such as more austerity measures demands would put political stability in question pushing the price of GREK down.

