Animal Protein-Meats: Fourth Quarter Review And Q1 And 2017 Outlook

Animal protein or meat markets were 19.44% higher in Q4 were down 8.80% in 2016. Lean hog prices led the sector higher while cattle also posted gains over the final three months of the year.

Meats, which were one of the best performing commodity sectors for 2014 rallying by 14.44%, moved lower in 2015 by 21.97%. Meats continued lower in 2016 but the rebound in the final quarter limited the loss for the year to under 10%.

Live Cattle Review

Live cattle futures moved 17.34% higher in Q4 after falling throughout the year and finished down 15.17% in 2016 adding to losses after falling 16.36% in 2015. Active month live cattle futures opened the year at the $1.35 per pound level and traded in a range between 94.30 cents and $1.4190 with the first journey below $1 coming on September 6, ironically the day after the Labor Day Holiday which is the official end of grilling season. Live cattle made their 2016 lows during the week of October 10. Live cattle closed the fourth quarter of the year at $1.1605 per pound basis the February futures contract on December 30, 2016.

Live cattle moved to all-time highs in the aftermath of the drought in 2012. When grain prices exploded to all-time highs that year, animal protein producers could not afford to feed their herds. As feed prices rose, producers sent the animals to processing plants early to avoid losses because of high feed costs. It takes 18 to 24 months to raise a head of cattle, thus began the great cattle bull market that reached highs in 2014. The population of planet earth now stands at over 7.36 billion people. In Asia, diets have changed as wealth has grown. A traditional rice-based diet now includes more complex proteins, which has increased demand for beef and pork in the region. In 2015 and early 2016, ample supplies of grains lowered the input costs for producing cattle. It takes six pounds of feed for cattle to add each pound of weight. The average weight at the time of slaughter is between 1,200 and 1,400 pounds. Therefore, lower grain or feed prices filtered through and caused the price of live cattle to drop over the course of 2015, and this continued into 2016. When cattle dropped below $1 per pound, they seem to have found a low as demand increased and the price rebounded.

During the second quarter of the year that ended last week, a rally in soybean and soybean product prices caused feed prices to rally. Live cattle prices fell as producers were facing a similar scenario saw in 2012. The potential for an early slaughter to avoid high feed prices caused live cattle futures to fall as soybeans and other grain prices moved higher. Increasing global demand for beef had resulted in an explosion in the price of live cattle futures over recent years. Slower growth in China along with rising feed prices has contributed to lower cattle prices throughout the year. However, U.S. crops in 2016 were once again at record levels, and while some early processing of cattle had occurred because of the spike in bean prices at the beginning of June, the situation was not as severe as in 2012. The forward curve in live cattle is in backwardation from February to June, the beginning of the grilling season of 2017. While the Cash-February spread remains in a small contango, there is wider back in the February-June 2017 spread of 11.375 cents which continues out to along the forward curve. Click to enlargeSource: CME

There is a lot of seasonality of this commodity, but it is highly sensitive to feed costs which are the critical input in raising cattle. Prices tend to peak before the grilling season in the U.S., which is the period between Memorial Day in late May, and Labor Day in early September. The recent selling in cattle took the price to below $1 per pound for the first time in almost six years has been a result of abundant supplies. The current backwardation could be telling us that supplies are tight nearby but the herd sizes coming to maturity in June will be large enough to satisfy demand.

Cattle prices are likely to remain volatile and we will have to see if recent gains from the lowest prices since 2010 can hold over the first three months of 2017.

Live Cattle Outlook for Q1 2017

In my Q4 report, I wrote,"Demographic trends point to increasing demand for beef around the world and I believe that any sharp selloffs will present buying opportunities. It is always a good idea to follow the Chinese on a long-term basis in commodity markets, and they are making investments in the beef market." The Chinese invested in a stake in an Australian cattle producing company in August 2016 and while the price continued lower until October, it eventually bounced and is now well above the $1 per pound level once again.

Consolidation in the food industry means that over 75% of all beef pricing now occurs outside the cash cattle market and that has caused producers to have to sell at prices that the few dominant buyers are willing to pay. Dominant buyers are dictating prices to sellers. As the cash market becomes less transparent, the utility of hedging in the futures market has diminished. Without a vibrant cash market, futures contracts become illiquid and subject to greater volatility that, at times, does not reflect actual transactions occurring in the cash market. The CME has been working with industry to come up with a fix for the problem. In a sign that some have returned to the futures market, open interest or the total number of long and short positions in the futures market increased consistently from 265,286 contracts on September 30 to 306,363 contracts at the end of the year. The gradual increase in open interest is a signal that some hedgers have returned to the market over the past three months.

The technical picture for live cattle indicates a continuation of the downtrend at the beginning of Q4. Click to enlargeSource: CQG

The weekly chart shows that the slow stochastic, a momentum indicator, is in overbought territory while open interest has been rising and volume has been steady. Rising open interest and price are a positive sign for a price on a technical basis. Relative strength is in neutral territory at the 63 level. Click to enlargeSource: CQG

On the longer-term monthly chart, the picture looks more constructive as the low held, the price has posted a gain for three consecutive months and the momentum indicator has crossed in oversold territory. Cattle looks like it will likely challenge technical resistance from $1.1870 from the June 2013 lows. Above there, the next level of resistance is at $1.34325 per pound. However, there is likely to be a great deal of technical resistance between those prices. I am moderately friendly to the price of live cattle futures as the bottom made on October looks solid and the trend since then has been higher. The true test for this market will come as the 2017 grilling season approaches and the June futures contract reveals the path of least resistance for price.

Feeder Cattle Review

While live cattle futures contracts have a physical delivery mechanism, feeder cattle contracts are cash-settled instruments. Feeder cattle futures tend to attract interest that is more speculative. Feeder cattle were up by 6.06% in Q4 and were 21.84% lower in 2016. Feeder cattle continue to post losses after a decline of 23.2% in 2015. Over the course of 2016, the range of these contracts is from a low of $1.18975 to a high of $1.65875 per pound. The lows came early October. In 2014, feeder cattle rose by 29.65%, but 2015 and 2016 have been a different story. The same fundamentals affecting the live cattle futures are at play in the feeder cattle futures contract. At times the Feeder cattle contract leads the live cattle contract as speculators can push the price of the cash settled contract because of less liquidity when it comes to volume and open interest. January feeder cattle closed on December 30, 2016, at $1.3045 per pound.

Feeder Cattle Outlook for Q1 2017

The outlook for feeder cattle in Q4 is the same as in the live cattle futures market. One thing to consider when watching these markets for clues on price direction is always to be sensitive to deviations between the two traded cattle contracts that often develop on a short-term basis.

Lean Hogs Review

The price of lean hog futures declined by 41.13% during Q3 but they turned around and appreciated by 34.93% in Q4. Lean hogs moved 10.62% higher in 2016. In 2015, lean hogs shed 26.35% of value. Lean hog futures were the worst performer in the animal protein sector in Q3 and the best in Q4 and lean hogs were the only meat that gained on a year-on-year basis in the sector. The range in this market was a low of 40.70 to a high of 90.425 cents per pound throughout the year. The highs came in mid-June and the lows during the week of October 17. The price moved lower despite continued demand from China. Based on recent price action, it is likely that speculative trend following selling in futures pushed the price of hogs to the lowest level since 2002 at just over 40 cents per pound. Click to enlargeSource: CME

The price spread between the nearby active February futures contract and the June 2017 lean hog futures highlights a contango of 10.35 cents. Past June, hogs are in backwardation out to December 2017 at which point they shift back to a contango market. The contango is a sign that there are abundant supplies of pork in the market out through the next grilling season. However, hog production is a year-by-year affair and it is possible that a production issue could present problems in 2018 as those pigs have not yet been born. In 2014, the outbreak of PED virus that killed 7 million suckling pigs is an example of the unexpected events that can influence pork prices.

China is the world's largest pork producer, but at the same time, the nation is the world's biggest consumer of the meat. China bought the United States' largest hog producer and processor, Smithfield Foods, in 2013. The next time there is a pork shortage like that seen in 2014, a lot of Smithfield's production could potentially head for China.

Meanwhile, the technical position of the lean hog futures market at the end of 2016 highlights a market that has recovered from the lowest price in fourteen years. Click to enlargeSource: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the slow stochastic has risen to overbought territory after the bounce from multi-year lows. At the end of Q3 when hog prices were trading at the 50 cents per pound level I wrote, "The trend is clearly lower, but hogs are at or approaching uneconomic levels for producers." Hogs fell another 10 cents but they ran out of steam and closed the year over 17 cents higher than at the end of Q3 on the nearby futures contract. The move from lows to the current level of 24.05 cents or 62.5% in less than three months was a sign that hogs overextended on the downside at the beginning of Q4. Click to enlarge Source: CQG

The monthly chart of lean hog futures shows that the recovery has caused a trend reversal and the next level of technical resistance now stands at around 80 cents.

Lean Hogs Outlook for Q1 2017

At the end of Q3 I wrote, "The downside is now limited in the lean hog market. Even though all animal proteins have moved lower, pork is a wiser economic choice when compared to beef for shoppers when it comes to October and December 2016 futures prices." While I did not believe that hogs would fall to 40 cents per pound, they did recover dramatically from the lows and now look like they are likely to trade in the 60 to 80 cent range as we move into the early months of 2017. February lean hog futures closed on December 30, 2016, at 64.75 cents with the June futures at 75.875 cents per pound. The contango out to June indicates that the market expects higher prices next grilling season, the time of the year for peak demand. However, it is also a sign of abundant pork supplies.

The bottom line on animal protein for 2017

The pork-beef spread is an inter-commodity spread that tells us if the price of one of the meats is cheap or expensive on a historical basis when compared to the other. The long-term historical norm for this price relationship is 1.4:1, or 1.4 pounds of pork value in each pound of beef value. Based on closing prices at the end of 2-16, the February spread was at 1.75:1 and the June spread stood at 1.37:1. Therefore, in February futures, lean hogs are historically cheap when compared to live cattle. However, in June, live cattle are historically cheap when compared to lean hog prices as the spread is marginally below the long-term norm. Keep your eyes on the live cattle-lean hog spread as it could provide clues for future action and pivot points in both cattle and hog markets over the course of 2017. These time spreads often provide clues as to the direction of nearby nominal prices when extensions and deviations from the norm present themselves.

As we move into 2017, both cattle and hog prices have bounced significantly from 2010 and 2002 lows respectively. At the end of Q3 I wrote, "I am cautiously bullish on the meats at the end of Q3 prices." While both cattle and hogs moved higher, nerves of steel were necessary as the first weeks of October saw a continuation of lower lows which made many speculative longs stop out of positions. As we move into 2017, I am a cautious buyer on price weakness in both meats but I will trade with tight stops and take profits when they are on the table. Trading rather than investing in the animal protein sector is likely to continue to yield optimal results.

