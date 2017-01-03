Grains Fourth Quarter 2016 Review And The Outlook For Q1 And 2017

The fourth straight year of bumper crops in the U.S. caused the grain sector to decline precipitously but in Q4 the markets recovered. A composite of the grain sector rose by 6.66% in Q4 and is down by 2.89% in 2016. The overall sector dropped by 14.48% in 2015 after falling 12.18% in 2014. There are some years when weather affects crop production. We saw that during the drought of 2012, which sent the price of corn, soybeans and wheat to dizzying heights. In 2014, the weather cooperated and the crops were enormous, in 2015 and 2016 it was more of the same. While prices moved lower in 2016, the rate of decline has slowed which is an indication of the ever increasing demand for food around the globe.

Oats were the best performing grain in Q4 followed by soybean meal, MGE wheat, corn, soybeans and soybean oil. Rice was the big loser, followed by Kansas City wheat and Chicago wheat futures. All other grains posted marginal gains in Q4 with the exception of rice which moved lower on the quarter. Bumper crops added to inventories but the silver lining in another year of dark clouds for grains is that global demand continues to rise as population increases mean there are more mouths to feed in the world each year.

When it comes to the price of grains, the fact that population increases each day means that demand is constantly on an upward slope. In 1960, there were less than 3 billion people on planet earth, in 2016 world population stands at over 7.362 billion, up 22 million from the end of Q3. The number of individuals in the world has more than doubled over the past 56 years. Demand for food continues to rise in a world where arable land is a finite resource, telling me that the world now relies on bumper crops. Sufficient supplies over the past four years have satisfied demand. However, when weather or crop issues present us with shortfalls, prices are likely to react violently to the upside. Therefore, with all grain prices at low levels, many of these commodities offer exciting opportunities for the coming years. Meanwhile, this could be the perfect time to put the primary grain markets on your investment radar for 2017.

Corn

The price of corn moved 4.53% higher in the fourth quarter of 2016 and was down 1.88% in the year that just ended, but price action was volatile. Corn dropped 9.63% in 2015. Click to enlargeSource: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, active month March corn futures settled on December 30, 2016, at $3.52 per bushel. Corn traded in a range of $3.01 to $4.5325 in 2016. Corn moved steadily higher in May and peaked in the middle of June in sympathy with a massive rally in soybean prices. Corn then fell to lows in late August and early September but has been consolidating in a range between $3.35 and $3.69 per bushel since. Corn has been making higher lows since September in a sign that demand appears on price dips.

In 2013, the corn crop was big and in 2014 and 2015, the corn crop was enormous. 2016 brought more of the same. Open interest in CBOT corn futures was at the 1.236 million contract level on December 30, 2016, 89,000 contracts lower than it was at the end of Q3. The number of open long and short positions in CBOT corn futures peaked at over 1.50 million contracts on June 17, 2016 - the large positions reflected bullish speculative interest as soybeans moved higher. However, as corn prices began to reflect healthy inventory levels and the crop yields this year turned out to be enormous, longs closed positions and the price and open interest moved lower. Falling price and open interest tend not to be a bearish signal in the futures market on a technical basis. Technicals aside, lots of corn weighed on the price of the grain.

The weather in the United States is the primary factor for the corn market as the U.S. is the world's number one producer and exporter of corn. Corn remains in a steady contango out to September 2019, which indicates ample available supplies of the grain. Corn remains well below levels seen in recent years when the grain moved to over $8 per bushel.

Technical resistance for corn is now at the $3.69 per bushel level with support at around $3.41 on the March futures contract. The price of ethanol moved with energy and posted over a 14.71% gain on the year. Corn demand from ethanol production has taken up some of the oversupply in the market. However, ethanol could be facing issues in the months ahead as the new Administration will have to decide whether the ethanol mandate for gasoline remains a policy initiative for the future. There will be lots of arguments on both sides of the issue from big agricultural and energy companies. Given that the president-elect won many of the states in the Corn Belt to triumph in the election, I believe that the ethanol mandate, which has helped farmers during times of low prices, will remain intact for political reasons.

Soybeans

Soybeans moved higher by 4.45% in Q4 and were up 14.54% in 2016 from the closing price at the end of 2015. Soybeans moved 14.64% lower in 2015. In 2014, soybeans fell 20.94%. Soybeans traded in a range of $8.49 to $12.0850 per bushel over the course of the year. Click to enlarge Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, March soybean futures have been making higher lows and higher highs since the fall harvest. The soybean complex was the best performing area of the grain sector in 2016 and the only three commodities that posted double-digit gains on the year.

Open interest in soybean futures decreased from around 647,554 contracts on September 29, to 631,799 on December 30, a decrease of 15,755 contracts over the last three months. Open interest moved lower at the end of the year.

The U.S. is the world's largest producer and exporter of soybeans. Last year the size of the U.S. crop weighed on the price. There is a lot of soybean production from South America, particularly from Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay. Last spring, dry conditions in Brazil and floods in Argentina ignited the soybean market. It all started late in the summer of 2015 when a palm oil shortage increased Asian demand for soybean oil. However, it was the South American weather problems that caused the price of soybean meal and raw soybeans to explode before the 2016 growing season in the United States began. The price of soybeans began to rally in early March from lows of $8.56 on March 2 to recent highs on June 10, 2016, at $12.0850 - an increase of over 41% in four months. However, the rally ended in tears as the U.S. crop did not disappoint and the price dropped to lows of $9.38 on March futures on August 2. Nearby futures declined to lows of $9.34. Since then, the price has rallied slowly and March soybeans closed 2016 at $10.04 per bushel.

Soybeans crushing create two products, soybean meal and soybean oil. Soybean meal prices moved 49.94% higher in Q2; in Q3 meal plunged by 26.50% but in Q4 the product that feeds many animals around the world posted a 5.04% gain. Nearby soybean meal was trading around $312.90 on the final day of Q4. Meal was 18.39% higher in 2016. Soybean oil was up 3.55% in Q4 and 12.67% for the year. Soybean oil closed at 34.42 cents on December 30.

Soybean meal marginally outperformed raw soybeans during the fourth quarter while soybean oil underperformed the beans. When the products of a commodity outperform the raw material that is the input, this often translates to higher raw material prices and vice versa. Crush spreads are the economics of crushing raw soybeans into soy meal and oil. This processing spread has been moving lower since late May. Click to enlarge Source: CQG

The daily chart of the March 2016 synthetic soybean crush spread on the CBOT highlights that it closed at the end of Q4 at around 73.75, close to unchanged for the quarter. The crush has been rallying since the middle of December and any further gains could cause raw beans to move higher. As a whole, the soybean products remain steady with soybeans during Q4. Crush spreads are often a real-time indicator of profitability for companies that process soybeans into bean products.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) and Bunge (NYSE:BG) process beans into products at crushing plants. Shares in both companies (ADM and BG) tend to reflect the price action in the soybean processing. In Q3 the shares of these companies did well. Click to enlarge Source: Barchart

ADM shares were up by 8.3% in Q4 and 24.5% in 2016. ADM moved from $42.17 per share at the end of Q3 to close on December 30 at $45.65. The other major processor, Bunge moved higher over the period. Click to enlarge Source: Barchart

Shares in BG climbed from $59.23 at the end of Q3 to $72.24 on December 30, a huge gain of 22% for the quarter. However, BG has exposure in Brazil, and that adds to volatility in the share price of the company at times. Shares in BG were only up 5.8% in 2016 so they played catch up in Q4.

Term structure in the soybean market flattened from where they were at the end of Q2 as concerns about tight supplies dissipated under the weight of bumper crops. Click to enlarge Source: CBOT/CME

The forward curve in beans is in contango out to July 2017 but it goes into backwardation in the further deferred contracts indicating a perception of tightness in the market.

Support for March soybean futures is at the $9.97 level, the December 23 lows with resistance at $10.74 - the November 28 highs. As we move into January, all eyes are on the progress of South American soybean crops. Last year shortfalls caused beans to rally to $12 per bushel, a sign of the importance of soybean yields in the Southern Hemisphere. This year, the price is starting from a higher base as last winter at this time the price of nearby beans was trading at the $8.70 per bushel level.

Wheat

The wheat complex posted marginally positive results in Q4. In 2015, wheat prices were the worst performing grains for the year. CBOT (soft red winter) wheat declined by 20.31% in 2015. CBOT wheat rose by 1.49% in Q4 and was down 13.19% in 2016. CBOT wheat traded in a range of $3.5950 to $5.69 per bushel during 2016. At those lows, CBOT wheat fell to the lowest price in over a decade. Wheat is in contango - deferred prices are higher than nearby prices indicating ample supplies. Click to enlargeSource: CQG

As the daily chart of the CBOT wheat futures contract highlights, the price has been in a steady downtrend since the highs at $5.69 per bushel in early June.

Open interest in the most liquid wheat futures contracts moved lower from 466,516 contracts at the end of Q3 to 447,539 at the end of Q4 on December 30 - a decrease of 4.07%. March CBOT wheat closed on December 30, 2016, at $4.08 per bushel.

Hard red winter wheat, traded on the Kansas City Board of Trade (KCBT) closed at $4.1850 per bushel on December 30 and was up only 0.72% in Q4. KCBT wheat fell 25.22% in 2015 and was down 10.67% in 2016. At the end of Q2, KCBT wheat traded at a discount of 27 cents to CBOT wheat futures. The long-term norm for this relationship is a 20-30 cent premium for the Kansas City wheat. The spread had diverged from the standard over the period as a glut of hard red winter wheat caused the spread to decline precipitously. At the end of Q3, KCBT moved back to a premium of 13.50 cents to CBOT wheat but the premium declined slightly to 10.50 cents at the end of Q4.

Hard red spring wheat, traded on the Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGE), closed at $5.38 per bushel on the March futures contract and posted a gain of 4.57% during Q4 and was 9.07% higher for the year that ended on December 30. MGE wheat fell 20.7% in 2015.

The action in wheat prices in 2016 and 2015 indicates plenty of wheat available for the market at this time. The US is the world's largest producer and exporter of corn and soybeans. While the U.S. is the biggest exporter of wheat at times, it is only one of many producing countries. Therefore, the wheat market can be particularly volatile as production comes from all over the world. Russia and Ukraine are both large producers of the grain as are Australia, India, China, the EU, Turkey, Pakistan and Canada. This year shortfalls in parts of Europe were overshadowed by Russian products which rose to record highs. Support for wheat production from the Putin government has been a major initiative for Russia. The nation has brought in companies to update farming and logistical equipment for the years to come and it paid off in 2016 as the Russia crop was bigger than Europe's. Wheat volatility will continue to be a function of weather and geopolitical events in 2017. Wheat, like all grains, is sensitive to moves in the dollar. The dollar index increased by 7.23% in Q4 and was up 3.58% in 2016 which was more bearish news for the grain markets. As always, the weather around the globe over coming months will determine the path of least resistance for wheat prices.

CBOT wheat has fallen to the lowest level since 2010 in 2016. Click to enlargeSource: CQG

As the monthly chart illustrates wheat fell to the lowest price since June 2006 during Q3. Wheat is the critical ingredient in the production of bread which is a major food source for people all over the planet. I believe that although the trend continues to look lower, wheat is in the buy zone here with the downside limited and upside that has a potential to be explosive. Technical indicators on the long-term chart display an oversold condition. It could take time for wheat to recover, but the downside is likely a lot less compelling than the upside from a long-term perspective.

In other grain markets, oat futures were the sector's best performing grain moving 28.19% higher in Q4 which turned a loss into a gain of 5.18% for 2016. Oats fell 28.48% in 2015. Oats were the worst performing grain in 2015, and over the first three quarters of 2016 they were the worst performing grain of 2016. Oats closed the year at $2.2850. Therefore, the over 28% rebound was long overdue for the oats market. Rice gained 0.65% in 2015 making it the only grain that appreciated over the course of last year. In Q4, the price of rough rice fell by 5.36%, and the grain was 19.11% lower in 2016. Rough rice futures closed 2016 at $9.3550.

The bottom line: Outlook for Q4

Perfect growing conditions in the US in 2016 resulted in the fourth straight year of bumper corn and soybean crop yields and harvests. The global wheat crop in 2016 was massive. There are huge inventories of grains but each year presents new challenges and opportunities for this agricultural sector of the commodities market. Grains are different than commodities like metals and minerals that can remain in storage for years or even decades they have a limited shelf life. We must remember that the one consistent from the USDA reports each month is that global demand for grains continues to grow with one record season after another. While supplies are a function of weather and growing conditions each year, demand will continue to increase.

Therefore, the next time crop yields fall short of expectations, the upside in all of the grain markets will be explosive given the current low prices. Meanwhile, farmers continue to reel under the weight of prices that are at or below production costs for many grains.

Whenever an industry suffers from price pressures, consolidation tends to create economies of scale and lower costs for companies attempting to survive periods of weakness.

Over the course of 2016, we have seen an increase in merger and acquisition activity in the agricultural sector. Early in the year, Dow and DuPont came together. During Q3, two of the primary fertilizer producing companies, Potash (NYSE:POT) and Agrium (NYSE:AGU), agreed to a merger. Negotiations between Monsanto (NYSE:MON), a company that provides 30% of the world's seeds, and Bayer, the German chemical giant, are currently underway. Syngenta and ChemChina have merged. Expect more M&A activity in the agricultural sector over the months ahead as companies that supply farmers and processors struggle under current business conditions.

In 2017, a volatile dollar is likely to translate to price volatility in the agricultural complex but it will ultimately be the weather and growing conditions around the world that determines the path of least resistance for prices.

Grains and meats were the worst-performing commodity sectors in 2016 with each posting year-on-year losses. Prices have fallen to levels that are so low that the downside may be limited and the upside is becoming more attractive. I continue to favor building long-term long positions in the grain sector. It is only a matter of time until Mother Nature intervenes and record demand that depends on record crops each year becomes the driving force for rallies in this sector. After four straight years of bumper grain and oilseed crops, risk versus reward favors long positions because if we do not get the fifth straight year these markets could prove explosive.

I have introduced a new weekly service through Seeking Alpha Marketplace. Each Wednesday I will provide subscribers with a detailed report on the major commodity sectors covering over 30 individual commodity markets, most of which trade on U.S. futures markets. The report will give an up, down or neutral call on these markets for the coming week and will outline the technical and fundamental state of each market. At times, I will make recommendations for risk positions in the ETF and ETN markets as well as in commodity equities and related options. You can sign up for The Hecht Commodity Report on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace page.