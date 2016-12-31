Crude Oil Producers Closed More Hedges, And Speculators Remain Very Long Biased

Crude futures prices gained $0.60/b (1.1%) in the week ending December 27th (to correspond to the data below). Over the balance of the week, crude futures dipped $0.19/b, on balance.

With both OPEC and non-OPEC agreements in place, the rally appears to have stalled, with nearby crude prices closer to $50 than to $60, as the market shifts its focus to compliance. The biggest news of the week, which went largely unnoticed, was that Russia apparently has no intentions of actually cutting its production for 2017, as previously announced. It plans to increase exports for the year, having expanded its production beyond Saudi Arabia. It was within the context that traders were rebalancing short and long positions during the holidays.

Click to enlarge

Commitments of Traders

Utilizing the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's (CFTC) Commitments of Traders (CoT) reports for crude oil, I was able to dissect how traders were re-positioning in the week ending December 27th.

The four groups I follow - Hedgers (Producer/Merchant/Processor/User) Longs and Shorts, and Speculators (Money Managers) Longs and Shorts - are defined below:

Hedgers: A "producer/merchant/processor/user" is an entity that predominantly engages in the production, processing, packing or handling of a physical commodity and uses the futures markets to manage or hedge risks associated with those activities.

Speculators: A "money manager," for the purpose of this report, is a registered commodity trading advisor (CTA), a registered commodity pool operator (CPO) or an unregistered fund identified by CFTC. These traders are engaged in managing and conducting organized futures trading on behalf of clients.

The latest data include data for both options and futures combined for the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX). All comments below pertain to each group as a whole, on balance, noting there are exceptions among individuals.

Findings

Last week was a quiet week due to the holidays, so there were not major shifts in positions. The largest change was in short hedge (producer) positions. They closed (bought) another 12 million barrels last week. Their total short position had risen to 670 million barrels two weeks ago, their largest size since 2007. They scaled back their hedges to 614 million barrels last week, reflecting a less risk averse view of market prices with the OPEC/Non-OPEC cuts scheduled to go into effect.

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Hedge longs sold off 2 million barrels. Long positions have been scaled back 55 million barrels over the last two weeks in total to 363 million barrels.

Click to enlarge

Long speculators bought 2 million barrels to end at 359 million barrels. Based on historical levels, this is near the top end of their normal range. This data suggests they are unlikely to propel prices higher with much more buying.

Click to enlarge

Spec shorts were basically unchanged to end with a 51 million barrel position. In a recent article, I had argued that this group is close to the bottom of their position size, and that swings in their position cycles correlated highly with swings in prices. They are in position to provide powerful selling pressure when there is a bearish catalyst.

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Netting the long and short positions of both these hedgers and speculators, there was a net purchase of 8 million barrels. As a result, they held a net long position of 57 million barrels.

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Conclusions

With long speculators near the top of their historical range and short speculators near the bottom, there has not been much dry powder to move prices higher. As the "cut" compliance period starts next week, attention will focus on just how much of a reduction is taking place, which could provide a catalyst in either direction. But I think it is more likely to be disappointing, rather than encouraging, given Russia's lead to increase exports next year, instead of reining them in.