Is The VIX Finally Ready To Climb?

Click to enlarge

As the market continued to reach all time highs in December, the past shortened holiday week has seen a slight pullback leaving most market indices within 1-2% of their peak levels. Dow 20,000 has been a psychological target for a couple of weeks now, but it will have to wait until 2017 before it has a chance to be achieved. The S&P has marginally moved out of overbought territory over the past couple of days (see chart), but volume has been light as traders seem content to end the year not far from its December 13 high of 2,277.53.

As markets have climbed consistently since the November elections, the VIX has naturally bottomed out, reaching a recent intraday low in the high 10s on December 21. With the S&P showing some recent weakness, the VIX has slowly crept up to the 13s. Market volume has been on the low side, so VIX activity has slowed as well. Notable trades today have been in the February 20 calls and January 15/20 call spreads.

Click to enlarge

With the default short VIX strategy not producing results over the past several days, the question becomes whether any sort of long VIX strategy is warranted in the near term. As the market has been extremely strong recently, the VIX has struggled to reach the 14s this morning. Any further upward move will depend on the market reaction to near term catalysts.

Near Term Catalysts

January Tax Selling Traders and investors have seen significant short term profits since the November elections, but few have taken money off the table. The incoming Trump administration is widely expected to reduce both individual and corporate tax rates in 2017. Thus, many investors with gains will naturally want to hold off on booking gains until after the new year begins. The amount of January tax sales has been a widely discussed topic in the investor community but, of course, no one knows exactly how pronounced January tax selling will be. Given recent gains, it is reasonable to expect elevated January tax selling in anticipation of lower tax rates.

U.S. Dollar Index The dollar index has reached a recent high in the mid 103s, but has slipped back into the 102s over the past couple of sessions. A higher dollar is a negative for U.S. multinational earnings, commodity prices, and emerging markets with dollar denominated debt. So far, the dollar move has been largely ignored by equity markets, but if dollar strength persists, corporate earnings will suffer, and equity prices can be expected to decline.

Click to enlarge

Interest Rates The Fed recently raised the federal funds rate at their December meeting. During the following press conference, Fed chair Yellen surprised the market by announcing that FOMC members had raised their expectation for 2017 rate increases from two to three. The initial reaction was a bit negative, but the market largely dismissed the news as they have seen this hawkish rhetoric before, and it has not come to pass. After all, the Fed had predicted the need for four rate hikes in 2016, but we only had one. The difference in 2017 will be Trump administration policy. If tax cuts and spending increases are undertaken as the President-elect promised during his campaign, inflation will likely rise, and interest rates will follow suit. The bond market is expecting higher inflation, and yields have moved up significantly since the election. If yields continue to rise, equities will likely pull back as investors reduce risk through fixed income options.

Where Does This Leave the VIX?

Applying the above considerations to future VIX levels is difficult. So far, equity markets to a large degree have not reacted to recent dollar or interest rate moves. As these two factors develop, they may have more pronounced effects on the VIX. But, only time will tell. The more relevant consideration over the next few weeks will be January tax selling. It seems reasonable to expect an increase in tax selling as the year gets under way. Judging by the recent trend upwards in the VIX, the market seems to be taking this possibility seriously. As the VIX is again in the low 14s as of the time of writing this article, anticipation of a January equity market pullback appears to be gaining momentum. Given the recent move, I am inclined towards a long VIX position as a short term trade (2-3 weeks maximum). As contango in the VIX forward curve has recently narrowed, so a long position has become somewhat more attractive. My preferred method for putting on a long position is through ETFs such as VXX, TVIX or UVXY. Of course, futures and numerous options strategies are also available. As always, I strongly urge anyone considering this type of investment to fully investigate the performance characteristics of any security they are planning to use before implementing any trading strategy.

If you find my articles interesting, informative and useful, please follow me by clicking on the follow button at the top of the article. To view my past articles, you can look here. Thank you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VIX ETFS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.