S&P 500 Weekly Update: 2016 - The Year In Review. Many Got The Story Wrong As Patience And Discipline Were Rewarded.

Those that believe the upside is capped and the downside risks are great, will continue to be disappointed.

Price action tells the story, and it did not let us down in 2016.

Approaching the equity market with an open mind proved profitable this year. Those that put blinders on missed the message.

"Anything is possible, and the unexpected is inevitable. Proceed accordingly." ……. Jason Zweig

I have used that quote before, and it is fitting to repeat those words once again to start this year end wrap up. It epitomized 2016. First thing first. Congratulations to all that disdained the abundance of fear that was presented to investors this past year, and stayed the course.

This market has been quite a challenge since the beginning of 2016. A gap down opening on the first trading day of the year took the S&P from 2044 down to 1812 by mid January.

January 2016 was the worst start to a year for U.S. stocks ever recorded. The pundits and naysayers were using whatever they could conjure up to scare you. Energy loans were going to create another 2008 banking crisis. They told us the High yield market was signaling and confirming that. It had to happen because Crude oil was to stay at $25 a barrel as far as the eye could see. Of course the fear rhetoric wouldn't be complete without the famous line "As January goes, so goes the rest of 2016."

Then after a 135 point rally, the market retested that low dropping back to 1810 by mid February. Then just when it looked like a bear market was underway, the market stormed back and it was then I noticed that this rally was quite different.

After that the market rallied to all time new highs by July, when many believed the two day Br-exit drop in late June signaled the end of gains. Now, after making another high in August at S&P 2194, the market found renewed vigor and surged to 2271 post election. An event that many believed could also mark the end of the run, especially after the result was announced. The surprises continued into the fourth quarter, but as I have stated many times over, in a bull market the surprises always seem to come on the upside. For the doubters, rest assured this is a bull market and it isn't over.

This year has left many investors questioning how could this turnaround happen? The Fed was basically out of the picture (No QE), corporate buybacks were slowing down and we were in the middle of an earnings recession. Add in the commentary of the ever slowing Chinese economy, the Brits deciding to leave the EU, and one heck of a tumultuous Presidential race with an unexpected outcome just to keep things interesting.

What I just described was happening on the surface, but what was occurring below the surface was more important. Crude oil miraculously (sarcasm intended) rebounded. The earnings recession that captured the headlines was a severe retraction in earnings concentrated in the energy complex. The remainder of corporate America earnings did NOT retract. While the majority kept saying earnings couldn't improve, the market started to price in an earnings rebound. Why? Because the market was sniffing out the subtle changes.

Economic data started to roll in and what had been the usual up, down and sideways reports took on a more positive flow. Brexit stole the headlines but the markets, as they usually do, prices in these events and moves on.

This time was no different. What was thought to be the nail in the coffin for the bulls, a Trump presidency, mysteriously transformed a moribund growth scene into a less regulated, pro growth outlook.

These events made 2016 quite a roller coaster ride for investors. The cusp of a bear market to new all time highs in the S&P and the Dow 30 sitting just below 20,000. In February the Dow 30 traded at 15,500. It's easy to see how many were dazed and confused.

This past year was a period of dramatic outperformance for value over growth. That result reversed a multi year trend that had consistently moved in the opposite direction.

The big value plays came from the beaten down materials and energy sectors. I was fortunate to spot what I believed was value in the Energy sector in late July. That increase was exacerbated with the Financials getting a big lift on the Presidential election results. Prior to that the banks were being viewed as all downside, no upside. After all, where was the catalyst for higher financial prices going to come from?

Small caps which were left for dead was another area in the market that worked in 2016.

Small caps, more heavily exposed to domestic revenues, riskier commodity sectors and beneficiaries of the rising dollar received huge inflows leading to outperforming the S&P 500, post election.

Finally, the chart below shows the relative performance of stocks versus long-term Treasuries over the past year.

Treasuries outperformed stocks in Q1, but since then we watched stocks outperform. Although the stock outperformance had already begun leading up to the election, the Trump victory proved to be a massive tailwind for stocks and headwind for bonds, and the outperformance of stocks over bonds since the election has been as dramatic as you will see.

Whether these trends continue into 2017 remains to be seen. More on that in next week's -- Outlook for 2017.

Economy

Strength has been seen among the various confidence surveys both business and consumer. On the consumer side, the year ended with the strongest confidence reading (113.7) since 2001. Gallup also confirms that consumers are feeling more confident on the U.S. economy as their survey index just made a new high as well.

The recent surge in the Citigroup Economic Surprise Index, a measure of how economic reports are coming in relative to expectations began in November and is has continued into December.

Regional manufacturing indexes, both ISM manufacturing and services indexes have improved. Housing has been strong all year and wage growth has improved toward the end of the year as well.

The Job market was one area where investors did not get many surprises, as slow and steady job improvement continued during the calendar year. Jobless claims stayed below 300K for the 95th straight week. That is the longest streak since 1970.

Bureau of Labor Statistics highlights the employment trend for the year in their December report.

Housing continued to be one of the strongest areas of the economy all during 2016. The U.S. census bureau reports on the state of housing. The National Association of Realtors, and the National Association of Homebuilders weigh in with their data and views on the housing market.

Global Economy

Markets were roiled when the DOJ decided to continue on their path of imposing fines regarding the 2008 financial crisis. This time they targeted Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse. These cases were settled this past week for far less than what was originally sought. It is no wonder that the investment world has reacted the way it has lately with a sigh of relief. The war between our present administration and the banking industry has finally ended.

The demise of the Chinese economy that many forecasted, just didn't come to pass. Unless I missed a headline, their banking system hasn't collapsed as predicted either. As it turned out many of these pessimists got crushed.

Plain and simple, some of the most influential investors assembled, got this story wrong in 2016. Anyone following that scenario then extrapolating it to the U.S markets was left scratching their collective heads.

Definition of Brexit from Investopedia.

"Brexit is an abbreviation for "British exit," which refers to the June 23, 2016, referendum whereby British citizens voted to exit the European Union. The referendum roiled global markets, including currencies, causing the British pound to fall to its lowest level in decades."

That is a good definition, but mine would be "Fear mongering at its finest."

Along with other market changing events seen this year in the equity market, Brexit might be one of the most bizarre stock market events that I have ever witnessed. The S&P dropped from a high of 2113 to a low of 1990 in two days. Three trading days later the losses were all recouped.

Every imaginable dire scenario was put forth after the Brits decided to abandon the EU. It then became obvious that saner heads would prevail. Now it is being said that Brexit could still cause major issues for the global economies. However, when I recently read what could really take place, I put the entire event at the bottom of my priority list. The same place it was the week after it happened.

Just about everyone had the earnings recession, and the idea that it would bring on an economic recession completely wrong. They confused a collapse in one sector, energy, where sales dropped by 60%, with a general decline in all sectors.

That incorrect mindset then compounded that mistake by considering the energy complex the same as Financials in 2007-08. In reality there was no comparison and the evidence was clearly showing that. I decided to keep going back to the idea that many outstanding analysts were putting forth. Reporting earnings, ex-energy. The point of excluding energy was never intended to imply that actual S&P results are better than they are as the skeptics believed. Instead it was to demonstrate what the underlying trend for the rest of the S&P was, how the remainder of Corporate America was doing.

The large drop in energy sales and profits have falsely signaled economic risks that did not then materialize, and excluding energy in an analysis of corporate sales and profits was the correct way to proceed.

Another misconception about earnings keeps resurfacing. The issue that share buybacks have been the main source of profit growth during this bull market. Tired of me bringing this topic up? Well so am I.

It is simply false to believe that. Almost 90% of the growth in earnings in the S&P since 2010 has come from better profits, not share reductions.

Click to enlarge

Chart courtesy of Urban Carmel

Yet another fallacy is that "operating earnings" have abnormally deviated from earnings based on GAAP in recent quarters. It is true that earnings are both overstated and smoothed on an operating basis, but that has been the case over several decades. This is not something that just materialized last year. The bears bring it up as some sort of immaculate revelation in their efforts to justify their case.

Click to enlarge

Chart courtesy of Urban Carmel

The difference between operating and GAAP earnings is now about 12%, which is close to the median over the past 25 years. Operating earnings overstated profits by much more in the 1990s bull market and earlier in the current bull market. The biggest differences have always been during bear markets.

The Political Scene

Well, here we are wrapping up the year, and Donald Trump will be the next President of the United States. While few may have thought that was possible in October, not many saw that coming when they penned their 2016 outlook.

A testament as to how an investor has to remain flexible with their investment approach. Given the stock markets initial reaction, it also pays not to have, or listen to a lot of pre conceived notions.

The Fed

The four rate hikes that many analysts and some Fed Officials were forecasting early in the year never materialized. That incorrect premise added to the selling that took the market to their lows this year. Instead, the Fed hiked rates for only the second time in the last 2 years.

It's never wise to react to headlines. Too many developments can take place to change the outcomes that are being predicted. Leave that to the traders who make their living trading the markets hour by hour.

Sentiment

Up until the last few weeks of the year investor sentiment towards equities remained one of apathy. AAII reports that we ended the year with another reading where bulls failed to take the majority. Bullish sentiment increased from 44.6% up to 45.6% this week.

With bullish sentiment coming in under 50% once again, it has now been below this level for two years.

Crude Oil

When a market corrects, it usually overshoots to the downside. That was the case for crude oil in 2016. Like a stretched rubber band the resulting rebound can be as strong or stronger than the correction itself.

Market participants witnessed one of the wildest rides that any stock or commodity can provide in a single year. Crude oil prices were down close to 30% on the year as of early February. However, prices staged a major rally and turned big YTD losses into big YTD gains. The commodity fished the year with an annual gain of 44% and a double from its intra-year low.

WTI closed the year at $53.89 up $0.87 for the week. Now that the price has remained above a key technical level of $52 for another week of trading, I will hold to my positive outlook for higher prices as we head into next year.

The USD staged a strong comeback from its intra year low closing up 3.8% for the year. The lows were put in during May, and from there the dollar rallied 11.6%. How much does this rally have left, and how much of a headwind for stocks are issues that could impact equities going into next year? It should be noted that while the dollar was on the late year run, stocks also gained, making new all time highs across all major indices.

The Technical Picture

2016 brought so many challenges that questioned the resolve of market participants. Regular readers are aware that I follow a long term trend signal that I rely on as a key indicator. The 20 month moving average for the S&P is a solid gauge used to signal a change in the overall market trend.

Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

The S&P monthly chart above depicts what developed early in 2016. Before we go there, please take a look at the green arrows on the graphic. They highlight a market in distress. A market that broke down and failed to recapture the green trend line. Look down at the ledger and notice that it occurred in 2001 and 2008. Those incidents set the stage for a change in market direction and sharp declines.

The price action in January and February of this year violated that trendline once again. Looking at the chart, history shows that there are retests that occur after any trend line is violated. These tests often gives investors the opportunity to make adjustments before a major change develops. It may not be at the exact highs, but it's close enough to capture the lion's share of market gains and avoid terrible losses.

During that time period, I thought it best to stay invested and made no major changes until that retest occurred. When it did, this bull market passed the test by recapturing the trendline. It was at that time that I had a good idea the lows had been put in, and believed it was wise to stay the course. A perfect example of why it does not pay to panic and throw in the towel until the long term trend is decidedly broken.

Selling prematurely cost investors dearly this past year. Those that sold at S&P 1800 - 1900, lost out on 18 - 25%. We may be still counting that difference if the S&P grinds higher from here. I dare say many individual stocks registered higher gains than the indexes, adding more sellers remorse to the picture.

Getting back to last week's price action, 2270 continues to be stiff resistance as the index stalled there again in the shortened trading week.

Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

When the index failed at 2270, selling took over and dropped the S&P to below the 20 day moving average for the first time since November 4th.

By trading sideways in the last two weeks, the index finished the week and the year having worked off just about all the overbought condition prompted by the last rally. The S&P enters 2017 in an oversold condition. For those so inclined it is time to begin considering putting money to work. I believe the rally gets a second wind and moves higher.

Short term support drifts lower to 2233 (which held on Friday), and 2221 pivot point. Resistance stands staunchly at 2270.

Market Skeptics

For those that keep reminding us how frothy the markets are, the IPO market just had its slowest year since 2009.

Source: Renaissance Macro

Individual Stocks and Sectors

The last shall be first. Energy finally recovered from the back-to-back years of 20 percentage point underperformance that the sector saw versus the S&P 500 in 2014 and 2015.

Source: Bespoke - Data as of 12-28-16

While Energy currently ranks first this year, the Healthcare sector ranks last, and it's the only sector that's in the red for the year with a decline of 3.3%. Guess where long term investors need to look for opportunities.

Many investors, market pundits and analysts were fooled in 2016 by looking at the market situation with a closed mind. The consensus views that the price of crude oil couldn't go higher, earnings weren't going to improve, the Fed was going to raise rates incessantly, were all reasons that stocks would not rally and the bull market was over.

This is what happened. The S&P 500 after the worst start to a year in history, finished up 9.5%, not including dividends.

The Russell 2000 small cap index was down 17% in the first four weeks of the year and down 30% from its all time high. The small cap index completed a remarkable turnaround to close up 21% for 2016, also not including dividends!

Oh the Dow Transportation average. The index that many believe is the barometer for the economy was also down 10% in January. Surely that terrible start to the year after coming off a poor 2015 was telling us all that a recession was right around the corner. Transports just closed out the year with a gain of 22%.

The ongoing saga as to why this bull market cannot continue, was ever present in 2016. This perpetual disbelief has been a mystery to me for about 4, going on 5 years now. At the beginning, it came from many who believed things could never change, and so they couldn't change their approach.

Time marched on and after a while listening to the noise became the thing to do. My guess is that the financial crisis and associated market debacle was still in investor's minds. That clouded the judgment of many market participants and most didn't see what was happening around them.

Those that refused to acknowledge or use technical analysis were the worst offenders when it came to portraying the market story. They got it wrong time and time again.

In 2013, the same technical analysis that many call voodoo, told the story. I did make attempts to tell the secular bull market story and reiterated the fact that the bull market was very much intact stating exactly what was taking place. Now that it has played out, many still keep the blinders on and decide that it isn't necessary to consider a change in their approach.

The prevailing thoughts on the market back then was that THE top had been put in when the S&P broke out. It was time to sell. Sentiment and statements like this were not uncommon.

"This bull market is getting long in the tooth. Not only have we stopped buying, we have started selling or reducing exposure to it."

Then just two months after the S&P broke out of a multi year sideways pattern, entering into a secular bull market, it was determined that owning stocks was a fool's errand. Ladies and gentleman the stage was set, and it wasn't a time to sell. Instead, it was yet another signal to get long. Yet, not many listened to the bulls.

2014 and 2015 rolled around, and the market went sideways and everyone was sure that the S&P formed a warning pattern. A sign that the market had made a top, was going nowhere, and in the process of rolling over. Another time to sell. However, the last market crash was still ruling the mindset of many market participants, and they did not pay attention to what was really happening.

It wasn't a major top at all, it was consolidation after two years of massive market gains, and quite normal. Technical patterns weren't the only issue being cited for the market to fall. Over the course of this bull market it is widely believed that the Fed created a mirage. All of the gains had nothing behind them. Meanwhile what was really taking place was a bull market where corporate earnings tripled.

In late 2015 and early 2016 it was proclaimed that energy loan defaults would create another banking crisis, despite ALL of the evidence to the contrary. The bears thought they had it right with another call to sell. Wrong again.

In 2016, the earnings recession that really wasn't, was then supposed to be the death knell for stocks. I say wasn't, because it was ALL energy related. The remainder of corporate America earnings never went into recession. However, during that time, it is not what we heard from many who once again told us to sell. I really didn't have to highlight the calls to sell while writing this. It is really obvious what the recurring theme has been throughout this bull market. I watched it become more pronounced in 2016.

Technical analysis and other factors may have just opened the book, adding another chapter to the bullish story as the major indices vaulted to new highs. Many of the same people who told their tales of why the S&P couldn't go higher for the last 4 years, look over the situation, state the latest rally is built on hope, call for another major top, and declare it is time to lighten up on equity exposure again.

If I am correct in what I see, the skeptics will be wrong again. The SAME bullish patterns are playing out once more. Now, no one knows for sure how far this latest signal will take the S&P. I admit that I don't know what may come along to disrupt what has truly been a remarkable pattern of higher markets in the face of denial and all of the calls to sell.

In my view, it would be a mistake to abandon these signals as we enter into 2017. One can follow them until such time that they begin to change. The other option is to proceed with blinders on, kicking, screaming, and questioning the next move higher.

Investing is really simple but at times made to be complex. What has transpired in the last 4 years Is a testament to look around at what is really taking place with an open mind.

Said another way, avoiding the noise, removing any preconceived notions, looking at ALL of the data, and watching what is developing around us, is the ONLY way to proceed.

Best of Luck to all !

To all of the readers that continue to stop by and participate in a lively discussion on the equity market. All of you make the time and effort involved in these weekly updates worthwhile.

