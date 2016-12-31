Johnson & Johnson: 2017 Is A Key Year

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is a name that I have heard an entire range of opinions on. Opinions ranging from a fledgling stock with no pipeline that is a must short, to others so bullish they see the stock doubling. The reality? I continue to be bullish on long-term as a dividend growth name.

JNJ will not make you a millionaire overnight, but it grows its dividend and has delivered capital gains ever since I have been following it. In my estimation it is a fantastic name to own in a retirement account for decades. It is a name that most of you have likely done business with at some point in your lifetimes. It is a name whose products are likely in your home now. While the company has staying power, I think the key is that the company continues to grow earnings. As a stock, I feel I can never go wrong recommending it. And given that the name is 10% off its highs, with a continued strong outlook for dividend growth and its exploration of continued acquisitions, I am recommending the name for 2017. In fact, 2017 is a key year for the company.

But this is of course not the first time I have recommended this bellwether pharmaceutical. I got behind JNJ because it is a stable, slow growing, safe play. For those on the sidelines, you have to pick your spots. The market gives you opportunities to get long the name on dips and when it does, you have to seize the opportunity. The name has pulled back from $126, and I think that 10% decline is enough for reentry under $115 . This is a pattern we have seen for decades. The stock rises, pulls back some, then continues rising higher. The name is a bit more pricey here than when the stock was at $100 and I called for a buy. But the momentum is likely to continue, particularly since the performance of the company is strong.

For example, the recently reported Q3 earnings showed that JNJ saw sales of $17.8 billion. The absolute number doesn't tell us much but what is important to note is that this was a slight uptick in sales of 4.2% year-over-year. I was pleased that this figure beat estimates by $110 million. This is especially true when like many other domestic U.S. companies, the changes in currency year-over-year are having a negative impact on the absolute numbers. The fact is that businesses with a lot of international business are hurting from the stronger dollar. Taken independently, operational sales results increased 4.3% and the negative impact of currency was 0.1%.

The company is a global enterprise although domestic growth has been strong of late. On an absolute basis, domestic sales increased 6.7%, while international sales were up just 1.5%. This softness in international sales reflects actual operational growth of 1.7%, which is strong but also a negative currency impact of 0.2%. I have to point out that Johnson & Johnson is one of the harder hit companies by negative currency impacts, but the magnitude of the currency impacts is decreasing each quarter as the dollar normalizes. On an operational basis, worldwide sales increased 5.9%, domestic sales increased 7.3% and international sales increased 5.9%. This excludes the impacts of acquisitions and sales over the last year. The company is always searching out new acquisitions and this is key to continued growth, in addition to ensuring organic growth.

Taking into account the company's operational expenses and sales data, the company saw net earnings come in at $4.3 billion, which translates to net earnings per share of $1.53. After factoring in special items, adjusted net earnings were $4.7 billion and adjusted earnings per share were $1.68. The adjusted earnings per share rose 1.8% over last year. The $1.68 in adjusted earnings represented a year-over-year increase and this beat analyst estimates by $0.03. This, in my opinion, reflected the success of new products as well as growth in the traditional pharmaceuticals business. As far as pipeline concerns go, I think it is appropriate to point out that the company, in 2016, received a number of regulatory approvals and put in several new drug application submissions. Given this activity and anticipated development, JNJ sees the filing 10 new pharmaceutical products between 2015 and 2019, each with revenue potential over $1 billion. While each is a dent in the annual sales of $70 billion or so, coupled with the core business, these new sales could combine for an additional $8-$10 billion, conservatively, in revenues annually.

And to those who question the longevity of the company, I say that it just really doesn't matter where the company has been, it matters where it is going, especially when we are considering an investment in the name. While Q4 is a month away from being reported, I want to point out that full-year guidance is for sales of $71.5 billion to $72.2 billion. This, of course, reflects expected operational growth in the range of 2.5% to 3.5% and operational sales growth is expected to be in the range of 4.5% to 6.0%. Factoring in expected expenditures, adjusted earnings guidance for full-year 2016 was also revised upward to $6.68 to $6.73 per share, up from $6.63 to $6.73 per share. I will be watching these numbers very closely. Let us not forget the bountiful dividend paid by the company, which currently offers a yield of 2.8%. While I prefer shares when they offer a yield of 3% plus, given the expected growth from the company, under $115 is a fair price, and under $110 is a great price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.