Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage - A Cash Flow Story

Investment Thesis

The story we shall focus on is not about the net income of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) but rather the cash return it provides through strong ROI. Throughout this article, I will talk about the competency of management and the free cash flows that NGVC provides. The market seems to be discounting these items, which is why Natural Grocers is trading at a low multiple to FCF. I will argue that these two factors are sufficient enough to steer Natural Grocers through the challenges it faces today.

Company Background

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) is a fast growing grocery store combining the best of both worlds: healthy food and dietary supplements. Founded in 1958 by Margaret and Philip Isely, it is a family-controlled corporation that is now run by their heirs (with the family having over 50% share ownership). It operates over 112 stores across the US as well as runs a bulk food repackaging facility and distribution center in Colorado.

Recent struggles in same store sales growth as well as intensifying competition have hammered the stock price. The company had slightly over $700 million in revenue for FY 2016 which generated $11.5 million in net income (Source: SEC Filings). It currently has a market capitalization of 265 million.

Financials

Cash flow from operations for FY 2016 was $28.8 million. The reason why this is much higher than net income is due to overstated depreciation. In the Q4 2016 earnings call, Kemper mentioned "if we had not invested in new store openings, relocations and remodels which accounted for approximately 90% of our fiscal 2016 capital expenditures." With this information, we can separate the growth capex with the maintenance capex.

In 2016, the company opened 23 new stores resulting in a 22% growth in the store base. The price paid for a new store is approximately $2.2 million, $1.7 million in capital expenditures, $200,000 in pre-opening costs, and $300,000 in inventory (Source: Q4 2016 Earnings Call). This gives us growth capex of $50.6 million. The total amount spent on capital expenditures was $53.8 million so the difference would be maintenance (Source: SEC Filings). Maintenance capex of $3.2 million over 126 stores gives us a cost of $25,400/store. Trailing 12 EBITDA less maintenance capex gives us FCF generated on a per store basis according to our rough gauge. This metric tends to underestimate FCF since new stores tend to do poorly in their first year while mature stores do very well. Kemper has stated that a store takes 4-5 years to get to the mature phase. However, a new store achieves profitability in its 13th month and is cash flow positive by its second year.

The Cash Flow Story

According to Kemper, "On average our new stores generate a four-year payback and achieve a 30% all-in five year cash on cash return" (Source: Q4 2016 Earnings Call). Initial store cost of $2.2 million less the $300,000 in initial inventory gives us $1.9 million. Using our simple calculation, we get an ROI of 23.9% in 2014, 24.2% in 2015, and 17.8% for 2016. An explanation for the fall in ROI would be the fall in same sales store growth which was around 6% for 2014 and 2015 and has fallen to 0.3% as of Q4 2016.

2014 2015 2016 2017E Store Count 87 103 126 141 Revenue/Store (in millions) $5.98 $6.06 $5.60 $5.60 EBITDA Margin 8% 8% 6.5% 6.5% EBITDA/Store $478,780 $485,180 $363,950 $363,950 Maintenance Capex $25,400 $25,400 $25,400 $25,400 FCF/Store $453,380 $459,780 $338,550 $338,550 Total FCF $39,444,060 $47,357,340 $42,657,300 $47,735,550 Click to enlarge

Source: (SEC Filings)

Assuming same store sales growth flattens to 0%, no changes in EBITDA margins, and that the company does indeed add 15 stores in 2017 (the lower range of their guidance), we get a FCF projection of $47.7 million for 2017. At the current market cap of $265 million, NGVC is trading at 5.6x FCF.

Strengths

The above FCF estimates rely on a critical assumption that fundamentals don't deteriorate much further than they already have. The two major strengths NGVC has are its management and its business plan.

The Competency of Management

Kemper Isely, currently chairman and co-president, has been with NGVC since 1977 when he was a store manager. He has had numerous roles such as warehouse manager, director of marketing, director of operations and finance director.

Zephyr Isely, currently co-president, joined the company in 1969 also as a store manager and served much of the same roles as Kemper has. The co-presidents bring with them decades of experience managing Natural Grocers through both the good times and the bad. They understand the business cycle, their customers, as well as the importance of invested returns. In plenty of earnings calls, we have seen Kemper emphasize cash-on-cash returns as being the main gauge for performance.

Elizabeth Isely is the executive vice president who began her career in NGVC in 1977. She too started as a Store Manager, worked her way up to Regional Manager, Director of Operations, and Manager of Training and Director of New Store Openings.

Sandra Buffa is the CFO who is not related to the family. She joined NGVC in 2008 after serving as Quizno's CFO. She brings considerable retail experience and a history of prudential management.

With the Isely family having a majority ownership and decades of experience running Natural Grocers, they have seen plenty of headwinds and I believe they will be able to see themselves through this hiccup.

The Business Plan

Kemper has stated numerous times that Natural Grocers will not participate in a "race to the bottom." They rather focus on differentiating themselves from their competitors by being truly organic. This has come through numerous product shifts such as pasture-based dairy, non-GMO chickens, and organic eggs.

Natural Grocers has spent considerable time educating their customers about the benefits of these items, how their grocery store is different from their competitors, and why quality is important.

The company also has taken a very activist approach in dealing with these headwinds. A new loyalty program recently launched called {N}Power has 260,000 users with over 100,000 being active on a weekly basis. Growth in users has increased 50,000 since Q3 2016 (Source: Q3 and Q4 2016 Earnings Call). The company has said that customers in the loyalty program have a higher transaction size than customers who aren't and they are able to better establish brand loyalty with these customers. Store relocations are being moved to larger stores so that they can have a kitchen demo. Staffed with a health coach, these demos help educate customers, inform the community and establish Natural Grocers' brand.

Other changes of importance are that the company has reduced the number of SKUs in its stores as well as is pushing higher margin items (e.g. cheese, body care products, and supplements) (Source: Earnings Call).

Risks

Competition and Oil Weakness

Natural Grocers is starting to face tougher competition in recent quarters. This can be seen by the fall in same store sales growth which has fallen to 0.3% in Q4 2016. Kroger (NYSE:KR), which competes with 80% of NGVC's stores, has started to become much more aggressive with its pricing. If we consider the bulk department, Natural Grocers still is a cost-leader. However, if Kroger continues to reduce prices, Kemper has stated he is not engaging in a price war. At best, he will match their prices on certain items (Source: Q4 2016 Earnings Call). As competition intensifies, it becomes more difficult to maintain margins, and we have seen them slip in 2016. Whether or not this trend diverts or continue depend on the customer's willingness to pay for quality. NGVC knows this, which is why they have focused on customer loyalty.

Oil-dependent states have continued to drive down the company's numbers. The company stated that there were signs of moderation in the pressure in Q3. However, it seems a reversal is yet to occur. The company is trying to address this by focusing new locations in states with less dependency on oil, while still taking advantage of attractive opportunities in oil-dependent states.

Click to enlarge

Source: (Regional Economic Forecasting and Analysis)

Margins

Speaking more on the threat of margins are the higher occupancy costs and wage expenses in the future. Higher occupancy costs are the result of moving stores to more desirable locations as well as the stickiness of rent expense. Store bases with lower rent expenses continue to decrease and as the company moves to better locations, we shouldn't expect them to be able to leverage these costs any time soon.

Minimum wage laws being enacted in states are affecting grocery stores nationwide. An advantage that NGVC has over its competitors is that the company values its employees. It pays above minimum wage and has an incentive scheme that all employees can participate in, with payouts depending on whether they reach financial targets.

Food deflation continues to be a threat for many grocery chains. Due to the sharp drop in oil prices, food prices have fallen for the first time since 1966. Despite this, Natural Grocers has not felt the impact of this except in nuts, which has benefited customers greatly. What's more encouraging is that it is expected that food prices will increase by 0.5%-1.5% in 2017 (Source: Economic Research Service).

Conclusion

Whenever a growth company is struggling, it is always a cause for concern. However, Natural Grocers is well poised to face these headwinds. It generates strong free cash flows, has a very competent managerial team, and has a loyal customer base. The risks should not be discounted for they could have a significant effect on the cash flows I have emphasized in this article. However, I have faith that management can continue to lead NGVC to ever higher heights as they have done for decades. This is why I feel comfortable holding a position at the current market price.