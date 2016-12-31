Resolute Energy: Period Of Rapid Share Price Appreciation Coming To An End

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) has successfully transformed itself into a Permian-focused company and has achieved excellent results from its Delaware Basin wells. Resolute's Permian assets are expected to generate over 80% of its production in 2018, up from 37% in 2014, while its 2018 production is expected to more than double from Q3 2016 levels. Resolute's enterprise value is now estimated at roughly $1.6 billion though, so it already prices in substantial future growth. While I believe that Resolute's share price appreciation to date is justified, the period of rapid share price increases should be generally over now.

Resolute Energy In 2017

Here's a look at what Resolute Energy's 2017 should look like at current strip prices (roughly $56 oil and $3.65 natural gas) and the midpoint of its guidance (roughly 26,000 BOEPD production). Resolute's oil and gas revenue would be approximately $351 million.

It expects $19 million in earn-out payments in 2017 related to its prior sale of midstream assets, while its hedges have slightly negative value at the current strip. Combined with the oil and gas revenue, Resolute would bring in approximately $367 million.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Oil (Barrels) 6,142,500 $50.00 $301 NGLs (Barrels) 1,606,500 $10.00 $16 Natural Gas [MCF] 10,206,000 $3.30 $34 Earn Out $19 Hedge Value -$3 Total Revenue $367 Click to enlarge

With a $225 million capital expenditure budget, Resolute would be expected to have roughly $430 million in cash expenses, resulting in $63 million in negative cash flow during 2017. This cash burn is expected due to Resolute's rapid production growth rate and is expected to be funded via its credit facility.

This does not include the potential negative impact of various cash awards on cash flow though. The fair value of Resolute's cash-settled stock appreciation rights was $39.9 million at the end of Q3 2016, while its time-based restricted cash awards were worth another $9.9 million and its performance-based restricted cash awards were worth $11.2 million. With Resolute's share price increase, these could be worth significantly more now and may result in a significant cash outlay for Resolute over the next few years.

As well, the preferred dividend may be reduced or eliminated depending on how many of Resolute's preferred shares are converted into common shares (conversion price of $29.53 per share).

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $98 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $32 Cash G&A $34 Interest $36 Preferred Dividend $5 Capital Expenditures $225 Total Expenses $430 Click to enlarge

Resolute Energy In 2018

For 2018, Resolute expects to get near 35,000 BOEPD production with a two rig program. I've modeled out 2018 at 34,500 BOEPD and current strip prices. Resolute's production is expected to become slightly less oil heavy with the increased Permian production (and the lower share of production from the mostly oil Aneth Field). I am assuming 62% oil, 18% NGLs and 20% natural gas for 2018 production.

Resolute would then be expected to generate around $459 million in revenue during 2018.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Oil (Barrels) 7,807,350 $51.00 $398 NGLs (Barrels) 2,226,650 $10.00 $22 Natural Gas [Mcf] 15,111,000 $2.75 $42 Hedge Value -$3 Total Revenue $459 Click to enlarge

Resolute's lease operating expense per BOE and production and ad valorem taxes as a percentage of revenue are both expected to decline as the Permian makes up a larger share of Resolute's production. With $462 million in cash expenses in 2018, Resolute appears set to be roughly breakeven before addressing the impact of Resolute's various cash-based awards.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $115 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $39 Cash G&A $41 Interest $37 Preferred Dividend $5 Capital Expenditures $225 Total Expenses $462 Click to enlarge

Notes On Breakeven

Resolute's oil breakeven point (at maintenance capital expenditure levels) is a bit challenging to determine due to its rapid production growth. However, I estimate that Resolute could maintain 30,000 BOEPD in production (Resolute's expected 2017 exit rate) with a one-rig Delaware Basin program in 2018. This would make Resolute's estimated WTI oil breakeven point around $46 to $47. This breakeven point would be expected to decrease over time if Resolute's production growth slows.

Valuing Resolute

Including the conversion of preferred shares and the exercise of employee options, Resolute may end up with roughly 25 million common shares outstanding. Including its cash burn in 2017 and the estimated liability of its various cash awards, Resolute may have around $600 million in debt. This gives it a roughly $1.6 billion enterprise value at $40, which is roughly 6x projected 2018 EBITDA.

That appears fairly reasonable given Resolute's excellent well results and its ability to grow production quickly. I would estimate Resolute's valuation range at roughly $40 to $50. Upside to that valuation range could come if Resolute can hit the higher end of its production guidance or if oil moves up from the $55 to $60 range. Downside could come if production comes in at the lower end of guidance or if oil drops below the $55 to $60 range.

Conclusion

Resolute is expecting to grow production at a very fast rate, ending up with 34,500 BOEPD in production in 2018, more than double Q3 2016's production levels. It has also paid down its very high interest (LIBOR + 10%) secured term loan facility and its debt appears to be reasonable for its expected production and EBITDA levels.

Resolute's share price increase during the last six months appears justified given its much improved production expectations and financial situation. However, its current share price now prices in substantial future growth combined with $55 to $60 oil, so I think the period of rapid share price appreciation is generally over for Resolute without oil futures shifting upwards.

