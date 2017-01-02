Top REIT Ideas: Shining The Spotlight On Income And High Yield - 2016 Recap

The Vanguard REIT Index ETF returned 7.25% during 2016, with a dividend yield of 4.8%, by way of comparison.

Commercial mortgage REITs, healthcare REITs, net-lease REITs, special situations and bonus picks are all reviewed in this article.

This recap reveals my worst ideas essentially broke even, while the best ideas returned 35%-plus (without active management during the year to enhance the returns).

Back in January, I wrote an article highlighting a number of different higher yielding alternatives for investors to consider.

This article takes a look back at how my selections performed for investors if they were bought and held through December 28, 2016.

Each section will include at least one chart showing total returns and dividend yield for the past 12 months. Below each chart there will be a few key takeaways or thoughts looking ahead to next year.

I previously wrote back in January 2016:

"Historically, dividend income has represented a significant part of total returns for shareholders in publicly traded equities. My goal in writing this article was to identify some higher-yielding alternatives for investors to consider on a case by case basis. I am not recommending constructing a portfolio comprised of all of these investing ideas." (Emphasis is mine for readers of this current article).

There is additional information, presentation slides and exhibits in the SA article linked above, as well as insight into the selection process for readers for are unfamiliar with these picks. Sections in quotation marks in this recap are from that January article.

Heading Into 2017

Most Wall Street financiers and financial sector stalwarts, including the major US money center banks, have posted double-digit gains after the election. These stocks rallied on the prospect of rising interest rates and a more favorable regulatory environment.

However, rules put in place after the 2008-2009 Financial Crisis continue to make real estate lending less attractive to these institutions. This creates an opportunity for the alternative asset managers, private equity firms, hedge funds and other less regulated lenders, which includes mortgage REITs.

Income investors who hold fixed rate bonds have already felt the pain that can come when interest rates spike. A steady rise in rates is predicted for 2017 and beyond. This expectation makes the first two REITs particularly appealing for investors to consider owning for next year.

REITs That Can Work In Any Rate Environment

"I have not considered any residential mREITs, as I feel that they are too difficult for most investors (including me), to handicap. If I could predict interest rates, I would be in a much higher tax bracket. However, I find the business models of commercial mortgage REITs Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT) and Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) to be fairly straightforward. I also believe that both BXMT and Starwood are well-positioned to thrive in a rising rate environment, and should perform well in 2016 and beyond. This is because they have portfolios predominately comprised of floating rate loans. Both of these lending operations have sophisticated sponsors with global real estate platforms and excellent market intelligence. The Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX) and Starwood Capital are two of the largest commercial real estate landlords. In the event a loan were to become non-performing, both of these organizations are fully capable of stepping in to operate the assets, or complete a development project."

Blackstone Mortgage Trust and Starwood Mortgage Trust both ended up rewarding investors with solid total returns of 22.7% and 16.3%, respectively.

Income investors received quarterly distributions with a TTM yield of 8.3% for BXMT and 8.8% for STWD.

Both of these commercial mortgage lenders appear to be well-positioned going forward in a rising rate environment.

Healthcare REITs

Many healthcare REITs provide capital for the real estate and enter into long-term contracts with operators. This business model makes the HC REIT sector more bond-like than other asset classes with shorter duration lease contracts.

However, there are also portfolios which are operated by some of the REITs. The "Big 3" healthcare REITs own diversified portfolios which they finance with investment grade balance sheets to earn a spread.

In January, I wrote:

"My top pick of the group is Ventas, because I believe that CEO Debra Cafaro has a proven track record when it comes to allocating capital and generating superior dividend growth for shareholders."

I had no idea at the time what a bumpy road it would be for the healthcare REIT sector, and how prescient that advice would turn out to be.

In 2015, "concerns regarding increased supply in Seniors Housing and investigations into the billing practices of some Skilled Nursing Home operators negatively impacted the sector."

During 2016, it was "déjà vu all over again," as both trends continued. This resulted in the Big 3 spinning out Skilled Nursing Home assets to shareholders, which must be taken into account when comparing performance.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was proactive in this regard, and led the way by spinning out Care Capital Partners (NYSE: CCP) with a healthy balance sheet. On the other end of the scale, HCP, Inc. (NYSE: HCP) was more reactive in its Quality Care Properties (NYSE: QCP) spin of its Manor Care assets, and sale of Brookdale Senior Living assets to a Blackstone entity. HCP's CEO resigned in July, the balance sheet was downgraded, and HCP lost its coveted Dividend Aristocrat status.

Brad Thomas closely covers the HC REIT sector, and recently updated Welltower Inc. (NYSE: HCN). He noted:

"A month ago Welltower Inc. announced it was selling $1.7 billion in skilled nursing properties, and a $930 million joint venture transaction on 11 seniors housing properties, signaling strong interest from foreign and institutional buyers. HCN said it will sell $1.7 billion of properties leased to skilled nursing operator Genesis HealthCare Inc. (NYSE: GEN), with 64 properties going to a joint venture of Lindsay Goldberg LLC and Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI) affiliates in a $1.1 billion transaction. Separately, HCN is selling 75% of a portfolio of 11 seniors housing properties to a joint venture of Union Life Insurance and China-based Cindat Capital Management Ltd. HCN executives said on a conference call that the tenants in the properties, including GEN, have struggled to afford their rent in recent years, as their revenue streams have been hurt by the changing U.S. healthcare environment. The GEN transaction includes a roughly 5% rent reduction, with slimmer yearly lease escalations. The 11 seniors housing properties sold to the Cindat joint venture are master-leased to Brookdale Senior Living Inc. On November 1, HCP said it is also selling a 64-property portfolio leased to Brookdale to a Blackstone Group, LP fund for roughly $1.13 billion. Executives at both REITs said Brookdale has faced cyclical challenges."

Looking Ahead

Long-term investors looking to position themselves to profit from the aging Baby Boomer demographic can still look to Ventas. Veteran Ventas CEO Debra Cafaro continues to be proactive, and diversified in 2016 by investing in for-profit hospitals and life sciences facilities.

However, the low-to-mid single-digit growth rate could result in mediocre total returns for 2017, in a rising rate environment. Ventas is a "get rich slowly story" for patient DGI investors who appreciate the safety of a BBB+ balance sheet and have a long-term investing time frame.

Investors looking for higher income today and willing to deal with the government regulations and reimbursement issues baked into owning skilled nursing homes can consider BBB- rated Omega Healthcare.

OHI has raised its dividend for seven consecutive years, is trading at 9x FFO, and pays a monthly distribution currently yielding an attractive 8%. There is some Genesis exposure, but Mr. Market appears to be pricing in many of the risks.

Uncertainty regarding changes to the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), and possible repeal and replacement, will be an overhang and present headline risk for the healthcare REITs, and some of their lessees in 2017.

STAG Industrial - Overcoming A Tough Start

STAG Industrial began 2016 as a bit of a special situation. I previously wrote:

"My sense is that STAG Industrial (NYSE: STAG) is a pretty decent bet for the REIT total return derby in 2016." "STAG was downgraded to a SELL rating by a UBS analyst in July 2015; when he also reduced his target price down from $23.50 to $18.00 per share. Subsequently, STAG shares traded as low as $16.22 with the help of the "China Syndrome" last August. The shares now languish at $18.77, reflecting a low FFO multiple of ~12.5x vs. an NAV of about $22.00 per share."

STAG owns a large portfolio of single-tenant industrial properties. Many of them are older Class-B buildings and located in secondary markets. This is by design. There are higher risk-adjusted returns which can be achieved through owning a "virtual industrial park."

STAG utilizes a rigorous underwriting process, which is part of a sophisticated acquisition model detailed during a four-hour Investor Day presentation in 2015. I wrote several SA focus articles during the first half of 2016 which can be found under the STAG ticker. Here is a link to the most recent focus article.

Notably, the low-hanging fruit (multiple expansion) has already been picked during 2016, as STAG is now trading at ~15x FFO. STAG pays a monthly dividend with an attractive current yield of just under 6%. STAG has a high FFO payout ratio, so the dividend growth rate going forward is going to be low. In a rising rate environment, STAG shares may face headwinds in 2017.

I expect some choppy trading during Q1 2017, as investors try to read the tea leaves of the incoming Trump administration economic, trade and tax policies. These uncertainties, and a more hawkish Fed, could provide a better entry point for STAG during 1H 2017.

NorthStar Realty Finance - Special Situation

I had offered up NorthStar Realty Finance (NYSE: NRF) as a special situation for investors to consider. It became a wild ride for traders willing to buy deep value backed up by hard real estate assets. Many investors lost nerve and sold shares at a loss. However, including distributions, holding to the end of the year resulted in an aggravating break even.

I had a thesis that hinged on unlocking the value of the portfolio through sales or joint ventures. This also implied that changes in the unconscionable NorthStar Asset Management (NYSE: NSAM) would be required, since the quarterly payments were fixed with no pro rata reductions for asset sales.

The NRF European trophy office spun-out to shareholders as NorthStar Europe (NYSE: NRE) were trading below net asset value for most of the year and ultimately rewarded patient investors. Earlier this month Rubicon Associates alerted SA readers regarding an offer to purchase NRE assets, which appeared to give the shares a boost at year-end.

In a sense, my thesis turned out to be 100% correct. However, the NRF shareholders were not properly rewarded with distributions from the asset sales. Instead, they ended up providing liquidity for the merger of NRF, NSAM and Colony Capital (NYSE: CLNY), which was approved and will close early next year.

I will never stop believing that the formula favored the NSAM overlords at the expense of the NRF shareholders. But that should have come as a surprise to anybody who has closely followed this saga since NSAM was spun-out of NorthStar Realty Finance.

The new entity Colony NorthStar is large global alternative asset manager, which will trade under the symbol CLNS. The Colony management team is heading the new venture, with NSAM's greedy executives serving on the combined board.

Despite the recovery in the share price in 2H 2016, I view NorthStar Realty Finance as my worst overall pick of 2016 on a risk-adjusted basis. The horror story of NSAM external management and conflicts of interests is a lesson that I certainly will never forget.

Of course, many readers made a huge return by buying the dips in February and July. However, that required fortitude, and a willingness to catch a falling knife, with knowledge and conviction that the real estate assets backed up a much higher valuation. Congratulations are in order if you were one of those valiant traders. You know who you are!

Select Income REIT - Trash or Treasure?

Select Income REIT (NASDAQ: SIR) is often written off because of the well-deserved poor reputation of external manager RMR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMR). However, it was clearly a treasured holding for shareholders during 2016. Additionally, investors chose to retain, or buy additional RMR shares, were rewarded with a stellar return of over 180% during 2016.

I have a love/hate relationship with net-lease REIT. I love the fact that part of the SIR portfolio is Hawaiian land leases with mark-to-market rent resets every five or 10 years. I hate what the Portnoy family, which controls RMR, did in 2014-2014 to retain control of SIR in a heated battle with an activist shareholder.

The same group manages several other REITs, with multiple conflicts of interest woven into the fabric of the RMR companies. This tangled web is partially responsible for the high yield relative to Select Income's internally managed peer group.

Despite the 36.5% total return to shareholders during 2016, Select Income REIT is still paying a quarterly distribution of $0.51 per share, yielding just over 8% annually.

The price to AFFO ratio remains under 10x. However, this is the normal trading range for this externally managed net-lease REIT.

Select Income REIT has a BBB- S&P rating, and with the 10-year note currently returning 2.45% at year-end, still represents an attractive return alternative for investors looking for current income.

While the dividend was raised by a healthy 9.8% in 2016, it remains to be seen if this was simply a one-off, with slower FFO/AFFO growth projected for next year. The AFFO growth will be somewhat lumpy with the Hawaiian leases delivering a bonus.

My Bonus Picks

"Here are two other companies to consider that have significant real estate operations, but are not organized as REITs. The first is a small-cap tax advantaged income play, with little or no likely share price appreciation. This is strictly a dividend play. I have previously written two SA focus article on America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ: ATAX)."

ATAX is an externally managed fund. However, I believe that management is aligned with shareholders and has their finger on the pulse of funding and owning US multifamily low income housing communities.

ATAX actually traded with a bit more volatility that I would have expected. However, shares remain in a trading band, and the primarily tax-exempt income stream had a yield-on-cost, typically in the 8%-11% range.

During the past 52 weeks, ATAX has traded in a range of $3.90 to $5.95 per share. Any spike down below $4.50 has rewarded investors handsomely during the past few years.

I would expect ATAX shares (actually "units" referred to as BUCs) will trade lower if the Fed does follow through on several interest rate bumps in 2017. This could create a nice opportunity to pick up ATAX shares with a double-digit tax advantage yield.

Notably, ATAX is a partnership which issues a K-1 to shareholders. The current yield of 9.2% could certainly be attractive to investors looking for current income. My previous SA focus articles can be found under the ticker.

The Blackstone Group had a rough year during 2016. The alternative asset managers in general did not have a banner year. Many hedge funds struggled. Mr. Market has had Blackstone in the penalty box during the majority of 2016.

During the past 52 weeks, Blackstone shares traded in a range of $20.94-$30.25, and closed out the year with a ~10% sell-off in December. Concerns over the taxation of "carried interest" after the election likely contributed, as well as some year-end tax loss selling.

Blackstone is a major player in global real estate, so I follow that aspect of the business closely. However, Blackstone reports three other major business segments, and can be a difficult and time consuming company to analyze. Most of the business groups are fairly opaque, including global credit and oil and gas investments.

Additionally, earned performance fees and asset realizations from long-term holdings do not mesh particular well with quarterly reporting. Economic Net Income, or ENI, is quite lumpy from quarter to quarter. Notably, this makes distributions lumpy as well for investors looking for income.

Bottom Line

This group of a la carte income investing opportunities performed well overall. The biggest winners were STAG Industrial and Select Income REIT. They were both beaten down at the end of last year, and rebounded nicely for investors in 2016.

Starwood and BXMT delivered nicely for shareholders, and Ventas was the pick of the litter among the Big 3 healthcare names. The NorthStar saga is mercifully drawing to a close.

ATAX finishes the year toward the higher end of its trading range, and still manages to make the moves required each year to deliver its $0.50 annual distribution yielding 9.2%.

I hope that readers profited during 2016 from some of these picks. Looking forward to next year, STWD, BXMT, OHI, ATAX and SIR are yielding over 8% heading into a rising rate environment. This makes Starwood and Blackstone Mortgage Trust, two commercial real estate lenders with floating rate loan portfolios, names to closely consider owning during 2017.

