1980's Not Quite There Yet

The initial take on President Trump by this author in the current series of reports was that he is a 1980's construct hell bent on reconstructing this period in America's history. For Ray Dalio, President Trump is "hell bent" on resurrecting the 1980's animal spirits.

Dalio has noted that President Trump has set out his stall to sell 1980's policies, however he does not comment upon how the Fed has set out its stall. The 1980's saw the change in policy at the Fed, from the vigorously independent inflation fight of Chairman Volcker to the twin deficit enabling of Chairman Greenspan. Greenspan's deficit enabling arguably led to the mess that Ben Bernanke inherited. It is generally accepted that the US economy is nowhere near being restored to its full health, so it could potentially be starting off on the same kind of weak economic footing that heralded the 1980's.

America is starting off its new presidential cycle with inflation having been beaten, but with twin deficits that set the ultimate limits on how far the economic environment can converge back to that of the 1980's. There is therefore currently not the same kind of transitioning at the helm of the Fed from inflation fighter to growth stimulator that was seen with the transition from Volcker to Greenspan; that synchronizes with political transition currently underway at the White House. This mismatch between Fed and White House transition will frustrate the White House's plans to rekindle the spirit of the 1980's again. As things currently stand, it is widely anticipated that Congress will interfere with the Fed in order for it to become amenable to the spirit of the 1980's.

President Trump cannot easily replace Chairman Yellen as swiftly as he would like to do, so there will be some serious discontinuity with the 1980's theme if Chairman Yellen does not fall into line and accommodate Trump's policies. In the last report it was suggested that Chairman Yellen could become more responsive if Trump's policies contained elements that boosted American productivity. It was also suggested that current tight monetary conditions and the strong US Dollar, would create the economic headwinds that would bring the Chairman's economic stimulus instincts into play much sooner. The stage is thus set for a 1980's-like story, but history is rhyming rather than repeating at this point in time. The 1980's may therefore set the general parameters for framing this next period of economic history; but there is a wide basis in which there will be periods of volatility before President Trump can force greater convergence on the notional 1980's contract delivery standard when his own period in office expires.

The last report observed the FOMC's failure to follow Ben Bernanke's prior advice to engineer a bull yield curve flattening, by guiding its economic outlook lower whilst raising interest rates. This observation was supplemented with a discussion of the FOMC's dilemma on how to taper in the face of an uncertain outlook for productivity increases to accompany the expected Trump fiscal stimulus. This dilemma was epitomized in the latest shaky rhetoric emanating from St Louis Fed President James Bullard.

Bullard's pre-FOMC meeting baseline was one rate hike and done, based on his thesis that the US economy is in a new lower neutral rate plateau. Based on his most recent post-FOMC meeting comments, it would seem that this thesis has been scrapped and he is back to his old habit of letting the market whip him around. In contravention of Bernanke's words, Bullard is now following the yield curve higher. For him the yield curve steepening, in reaction to the election of President Trump, is a pathway to higher interest rates that the FOMC should be following and not fighting with guidance. Bullard now sees the case for another rate hike in 2017 and also an early attempt for the Fed to start shrinking its balance sheet. He is therefore falling into the trap, outlined in a previous report in this series, of exacerbating the tightening monetary conditions that will lead to a rising US Dollar and further economic headwinds. Indeed, he acknowledged this fall into the trap by opining his concerns for the stock market and risk assets. If the rest of his FOMC colleagues now join him in allowing consensus to be dictated by the steepening yield curve, the risk of tightening overkill in 2017 will become an elevated probability.

This overkill risk has been amplified by the position taken by Richmond fed President Jeffrey Lacker. Lacker sees at least three more rate increases in 2017 and is worried that the Fed may struggle to achieve a soft landing for the economy because it is falling behind the curve. He also made no secret his belief that the expected Trump fiscal stimulus has influenced his view.

The dissonance from the Fed over future policy action has now become a matter of open discussion. The failed attempt at engineering a yield curve bull flattening is now being dissected in minute detail. In particular there is focus on the dissonance of the Dot Plots and the Fed's rhetoric. Observers have noted that the rising Dot Plot trajectory is inconsistent with the economic forecasts which have barely budged. Mr Market now has a dilemma over whether to go with the Dot Plots or the rhetoric; and the words of Bullard and Lacker have only made this worse.

This risk of Fed overkill, in response to President Trump's fiscal expansion, by default implies that the bond and currency markets rather than the equity market may have Trumponomics initially discounted correctly. This is the view of Goldman Sachs, who believes that: "so far, the [currency] and bond markets appear to have the firmer grip on this reality." This thesis also supports the conclusion being drawn in this series of reports, that current tight monetary conditions and the strong US Dollar will decelerate the US economy in the short term. Where it may then get scary is if the Fed fights the Trump fiscal stimulus in response to this weakness as Goldman believes. In the last report, it was suggested that the Fed's jury was however still out on this response to the Trump stimulus if it came with necessary policy measures to boost productivity. At this stage therefore, anticipation of some kind of economic slowdown and commensurate fall in risk asset prices is rational and does not mean that it is the end of the road for the economic expansion or risk assets if and when it comes.

Despite this risk of FOMC overkill, or perhaps because of it, Mr Market's leading inflation signals have started to show a more benign outlook. Inflation break-evens have belatedly responded to the tightening monetary conditions and rhetoric from the Fed by lowering inflation expectations. This is potentially the catalyst from which Ben Bernanke's desired yield curve bull flattening begins to pivot from. So far it has stopped the rot in the gold price, so it merits closer attention.

A tangible weak signal of overkill recently flashed in the housing market, which should give the FOMC some slight cause for concern. The latest Pending Home Sales data showed a sharp decline. This has been attributed to a spike in mortgage interest rates, courtesy of the bond market sell-off, in addition to a rise on the offer side of the housing market as a consequence of the anticipated President Trump boom. The anticipated Trump boom has elicited a rise on the bid side of the housing market however. Houses have thus moved further away from affordability by nature of a rising costs in terms of outright asking prices in addition to mortgage financing costs.

The scenario given the highest probability in this series of reports is that the spike in interest rates and rising US Dollar will engineer an early period of economic weakness for President Trump, that may then trigger an overreaction in terms of fiscal stimulus. The early signs of this are to be found in the interest rate sensitive sector of housing, which has broader implications for the price level of American risk assets in general at this point in the economic and presidential cycles.

The corollary effect of these combined economic and relative value signals is that Mr Market is now in correction/rebalancing mode as the hysteria that has boosted stocks and punished bonds is now in a period of reflection and second-guessing. The Dollar rally and Gold sell-off have also adopted this second-guessing pattern. Markets await more than just Tweets from President Trump to provide momentum and direction in the New Year.